Idaho Falls Idaho Temple dedicatory prayer: ‘We pray for the youth everywhere’

Following is the complete text of the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple dedicatory prayer offered by President George Albert Smith. The temple was dedicated Sept. 23-25, 1945, in eight sessions.

O Thou great and eternal God, Father of our spirits, Creator of the heavens, the earth and all things therein; before whom all things are present, whether past or yet to come; full of mercy and love, guided by wisdom, judgment and justice in their perfection; in humility and with thanksgiving and with our hearts filled with gratitude unto Thee, we approach Thee through Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, our elder Brother, who, through the great and exquisite sacrifice wrought out for us magnanimous beyond our comprehension, made it possible that we might approach Thee in humility on this great occasion, with our petitions and supplications, in this house which we have built to Thy most holy name.

We pray Thee that Thou wilt cause our hearts to be purified in Thy sight and our faith in Thee to be multiplied and increased so that our petitions may reach Thy holy habitation and be answered in our behalf in accordance with Thy infinite wisdom and love, and grant that the blessings we here seek may be fully realized to Thy name’s honor and glory.

We thank Thee for having raised up Thy servant, Joseph Smith, and that Thou didst endow him and inspire him and reveal unto him Thy great purposes, and that Thou didst manifest Thyself and Thy Beloved Son unto him, and didst cause holy resurrected beings to minister unto him and to confer upon him the Holy Priesthood after the order of Thine Only Begotten Son, and its appendage, the Aaronic Priesthood; that Thou didst cause to be preserved on gold plates, that they might withstand the ravages of time, an abridgement of the political and ecclesiastical history of Thy ancient peoples who occupied this western hemisphere, and of the inspired writings and sayings of their prophets; and that Thou didst prepare Joseph Smith to receive and translate these sacred records and make them available to all mankind, that thereby man in our time might have a witness to the divine mission of Thine Only Begotten Son, Jesus Christ, in addition to the Holy Bible, and thereby be left without excuse on the last day when all shall be judged of their works and accordingly be rewarded by a kind and loving though just and merciful parent.

We thank Thee for the restoration of the gospel in its fulness in these latter days, and that Joseph Smith was directed to organize the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and that Thou didst reveal unto him the proper order thereof, including apostles, prophets, pastors, teachers, evangelists, etc. We thank Thee that Thou didst restore in these latter days through the Prophet Joseph Smith the keys of each of the former dispensations of the gospel of Thy beloved Son by those to whom they had been committed, from Adam down to the present time, through Thine ancient prophets, Elias, Moses, Elijah and Moroni. We thank Thee for the many revelations Thou didst give to Thy servant, Joseph Smith, and didst cause to be published for the benefit and guidance of Thy saints, as well as for all mankind who would believe and follow them; and that Thou didst see fit to covenant with Thy servant, Joseph Smith, that the Keys of the Kingdom which Thou didst bestow upon him should not be taken from him in this world nor in the world to come, and that Thou didst make provision for his successors and their authority to carry forward Thy great work. We refer to Presidents Brigham Young, John Taylor, Wilford Woodruff, Lorenzo Snow, Joseph F. Smith and Heber J. Grant. We are all grateful for their ministries and for the marvelous accomplishments each in his time was able to achieve under Thy divine guidance.

We are grateful unto Thee for those who now preside over Thy Church. We pray that Thy servant, George Albert Smith, may be endowed of Thee with a vigorous body and mind, with health and strength, and with the spirit of prophecy, seership, revelation and of presidency, and with the ability to magnify Thy great and holy name. Bless his faithful counselors, Joshua Reuben Clark, Jr., and David Oman McKay, whom Thou hast given to advise him and assist him, that they may possess great wisdom and excellent judgment in all matters pertaining to Thy Church. Grant that perfect love and confidence may exist in this Thy Presidency that they may be united as one in all things pertaining to Thy work.

We do thank Thee for the labors of all faithful men, the Apostles and Assistants, Patriarch, Seventies, Presiding Bishopric, and all those whom Thou hast called to labor as General Authorities in Thy vineyard in this last gospel dispensation, as well as those of all former dispensations. We pray that Thou wilt sanctify their labors to the everlasting good of all peoples everywhere, and to Thy name’s honor and glory.

We thank Thee for Thy plan of salvation, for its magnitude and comprehensiveness, and pray that Thy saints may live to be worthy to learn of Thy desires concerning them until they come to a complete knowledge of the truth. We pray that Thou wilt hasten the day when righteousness shall cover the earth as the waters cover the mighty deep, and all men walk in Thy paths and delight to do Thy holy will.

We thank Thee for the various offices in Thy Holy Priesthood, for High Priests, Seventies, Elders, Priests, Teachers and Deacons. Wilt Thou inspire these, in whatsoever office to which they may be called, to function to the everlasting benefit of all to whom they may minister. We pray that Thou wilt bless Zion with all of her interests, in all her Stakes, Wards and Branches. May her borders be extended until Zion shall be fully redeemed and her inhabitants glorify Thy holy name.

Confer upon Thy people, and especially upon Thy leaders, in all of their various callings, Thy precious gifts of love, wisdom and judgment, knowledge and understanding, faith and the spirit of testimony, light, intelligence and capacity, and every attribute, blessing, gift and qualification either necessary or desirable for them to have and to enjoy in order that Thy great and important work may go forward to consummate its glorious purpose. Father, wilt Thou preserve Thy saints in the unity of the faith, in the way of truth, in the bonds of peace, and holiness of life. We pray that the weak may be strengthened and Thy Holy Spirit be imparted to all.

We pray for the youth everywhere, and all organizations calculated to develop their character and spirituality, and all which Thou hast caused to be established for their blessing and instruction, including the Primary Association, Sunday Schools, Young Men’s and Young Women’s Mutual Improvement Associations, the Church educational system, including the seminaries and institutes, and all the quorums of the Priesthood that have to do with the teaching and instruction of the youth. May Thy Holy Spirit be richly imparted to Thy young sons and daughters, that their faith may be enlarged, that they may walk righteously and circumspectly before Thee. We seek Thy blessings for all those who in any way devote their time in teaching the youth of Zion, that they may exercise great wisdom and judgment. May they be inspired in their guidance of Thy precious little ones to lead them into paths of truth and righteousness, that thereby the youth may lay a foundation upon which to establish righteous character and become useful in developing Thy Church and Kingdom in the earth.

We pray for the daughters of Zion. May they be preserved in virtue, chastity and purity of life, be blessed with vigorous bodies and minds, and with great faith. May they develop into true womanhood and receive choice companions under the new and everlasting covenant for time and for all eternity in Thy temples provided for this priceless privilege and purpose. May they too be privileged to enjoy as the fruits of their union a noble posterity which, we pray Thee, may be taught at their mother’s knee to believe in Thee and in the divine mission of Thy Beloved Son.

We thank Thee, O our Father, that Thou didst restore that grand and glorious principle of marriage for eternity, and didst bestow upon Thy servant the power to seal on earth and have it recognized in the heavens. We acknowledge this privilege as one of Thy most marvelous gifts to us. May all the youth of Thy Church come to know of its beauty and of its eternal importance to them, and to take advantage of it when they marry. May they, our Father, on the other hand, realize fully that the glorious opportunity for eternal companionship of husband and wife, and the power of eternal increase, may be forfeited by them if they fail, through negliglence or indifference, to conform to Thy requirements, or if having taken advantage thereof, they may still through improper conduct lose their blessings.

Wilt Thou, O Father in heaven, remember the Relief Society throughout the length and breadth of the Church. May those who engage therein, either as officers or teachers, be abundantly rewarded for their unselfish sacrifices, for the services they render, for their acts of mercy and kindness, and for their ministrations to the sick, the needy, and the unfortunate. We pray Thee that in their homes and in their responsibilities they may enjoy the rich companionship of Thy Holy Spirit.

Thou, O Father, hast commanded mankind to subdue the earth, and also to earn his bread by the sweat of his brow. Nevertheless there are those among us who because of misfortune that overtakes them are not able to keep fully these great commandments at all times. We are most grateful unto Thee that Thou didst inspire Thy servants to institute the Welfare Program of the Church through which it is made possible that the poor and unfortunate might be provided for without the forfeiture of self-respect. May Thy servants continue in Thy favor that they may thereby merit Thy inspiration in developing the Welfare Program until it becomes perfect in all respects to the care and blessing of Thy people.

Our Father which art in heaven, hallowed by Thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done in earth as it is in heaven. With deep gratitude in our hearts we thank Thee that the nations have ceased their warfare and the destruction of human life. We thank Thee that peace temporarily is established in the earth. We do pray that all people everywhere will now take cognizance of the horrors of war, and repent of their sins and follies and with contrite spirits turn unto Thee, the God of love and peace; that they may be inclined to follow the admonitions of Thy servants that thereby the peace now enjoyed by them may be made permanent, and the day of the coming of Thy Beloved Son hastened. We do most fervently pray that hate may lose its place in the hearts of men and that Thy peace and love may enter and abide therein. We also pray that Thy sons and daughters who have been required to participate in the great conflict to preserve liberty, may return to their homes and engage in wholesome and useful pursuits, and contribute to the building up of Thy Kingdom in the earth. May they whose release from the armed services, for any reason, may be delayed, be abundantly blessed of Thee and comforted, and be preserved in health and strength and righteousness, and may the day of their union with loved ones at home come as speedily as possible.

Wilt Thou, O Lord, have remembrance the promises made by Thee to Judah in his stricken and scattered condition. Hasten the time when he shall be restored to the land of his inheritance. Remove from him Thy displeasure, and may the days of his tribulation soon cease, and Jerusalem rejoice and Judah be made glad for the multitude of her sons and daughters, for the sweet voices of children in her streets, and for the manifold blessings Thou wilt pour out upon them.

Remember, O Lord, Thy promises to Israel, whom Thou didst cause to be taken captive and scattered among the heathen and to be dispersed throughout all countries, that Thou wouldst again gather them from among the nations whither they had been scattered. Wilt Thou, O gracious Father, in Thy wisdom and mercy, speedily fulfill Thy promises unto Israel and cause that they may again be gathered and hearken unto the voice of Thy servants, the prophets, and thereby merit the rich blessings Thou hast promised them when they acknowledge Jesus Christ, Thy Beloved Son, as their Redeemer.

O Father, remember Thy promises made unto Thy holy prophets regarding the remnants of those whom Thou didst lead unto this western hemisphere, that they should not be utterly destroyed but that a remnant should be preserved which would turn from their wickedness, repent of their sins, and eventually become a white and delightsome people. May the day speedily come when those promises will be fulfilled.

We thank Thee, O God, for the choice land upon which we reside, and for the marvelous promises Thou hast made concerning America, that it should be free from bondage, and from captivity, and from all other nations under Heaven so long as the inhabitants of the land should worship the God of the land who is Jesus Christ. Thou hast revealed unto us that in the great controversy which took place in Heaven that the cornerstone of Thy plan of salvation was the free agency of man, and that Lucifer, who was an angel in authority in Thy Holy presence, proposed a different way; that Lucifer’s plan was rejected because the effect of its application would be to deprive Thy children of their free agency. When Lucifer’s plan was rejected by Thee he rebelled against Thee; there was war in Heaven and he and his followers were cast out. We thank Thee that Thou hast warned us by revelation that Satan would deceive the nations in our time. Thou hast said: “I will give you a pattern in all things, that ye may not be deceived, for Satan is abroad in the land, and he goeth forth deceiving the nations.” As we look about in the world among the various countries we find philosophies and forms of government the effect of which is to deprive men of their free agency, but by reason of Thy timely warning to us, we know that they are not approved of Thee. Since the God of this choice land is Jesus Christ, we know that His philosophy of free agency should prevail here. Thou didst amply demonstrate this great principle to us by raising up wise men for the very purpose of giving us our Constitutional form of government, concerning which Thou hast said: “I have suffered to be established, and should be maintained for the rights and protection of all flesh, according to just and holy principles; that every man may act in doctrine and principle pertaining to futurity, according to the moral agency which I have given unto him, that every man may be accountable for his own sins in the day of judgment. Therefore, it is not right that any man should be in bondage one to another. And for this purpose have I established the Constitution of this land, by the hands of wise men whom I raised up into this very purpose.” There are those, our Heavenly Father, both within and without our borders who would destroy the Constitutional form of government which Thou hast so magnanimously given us, and would replace it with a form that would curtail if not altogether deprive man of his free agency. We pray Thee, therefore, that in all these matters Thou wilt help us to conform our lives to Thy desires, and that Thou wilt sustain us in our resolve so to do. We pray Thee that Thou wilt inspire good and just men everywhere to be willing to sacrifice for, support and uphold the Constitution and the government set up under it and thereby preserve for man his agency.

We thank Thee that Thou hast revealed to us that those who gave us our Constitutional form of government were men wise in Thy sight and that Thou didst raise them up for the very purpose of putting forth that sacred document.

Wilt Thou, O our Father, bless the Chief Executive of this land that his heart and will may be to preserve for us and our posterity the free institutions Thy Constitution has provided. Wilt Thou too bless the Legislative and Judicial branches of our government as well as the Executive, that all may function fully and courageously in their respective branches completely independent of each other to the preservation of our Constitutional form of government forever.

We pray that kings and rulers and the peoples of all nations under heaven may be persuaded of the blessings enjoyed by the people of this land by reason of their freedom under Thy guidance and be constrained to adopt similar governmental systems, thus to fulfill the ancient prophecy of Isaiah that “out of Zion shall go forth the law and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem.”

We pray that the barriers which have blocked the pathway to the preaching of the Gospel to the inhabitants of many of the nations may be broken down or swept aside so that Thy servants, the missionaries, may carry the gospel of peace and good will to the honest in heart in every nation under heaven.

Our hearts are filled with gratitude towards Thee, O God our Eternal Father, that Thou didst cause Thy Spirit to move upon our forebears and inspire them to come to this goodly land, declared by Thee to be choice above all other lands, where they might worship Thee untrammeled; that Thou didst promise, “The wilderness and solitary place shall be glad for them; and the desert shall rejoice, and blossom as the rose. It shall blossom abundantly, and rejoice even with joy and singing ... And the parched ground shall become a pool, and the thirsty land springs of water.” For the fertility of this land which, once most undesirable and forbidding, now produces in rich abundance delicious grain, fruits and vegetables, we are most grateful. We too express to Thee our joy in beholding great mountains towering majestically toward the sky to inspire Thy children to look up as well as around them that they might enjoy Thy handiwork.

We thank Thee, O God, for sending Elijah, the ancient prophet, to whom was “committed the keys of power of turning the hearts of the fathers to the children, and the hearts of the children to the fathers, that the whole earth may not be smitten with a curse.” We thank Thee that he was sent to Thy servant Joseph Smith, to confer the keys of authority of the work for the dead, and to reveal that the plan of salvation embraces the whole of the human family; that the gospel is universal in scope, and that Thou art no respector of persons, having provided for the preaching of the gospel of salvation to both the living and the dead. We are most grateful unto Thee that salvation is provided for all who desire to be saved in Thy kingdom. May it be pleasing to Thy people to search out the genealogy of their forebears that they may become saviors on Mt. Zion by officiating in Thy temples for their kindred dead. We pray also that the spirit of Elijah may rest mightily upon all peoples everywhere that they may be moved upon to gather and make available the genealogy of their ancestors; and that Thy faithful children may utilize Thy holy temples in which to perform on behalf of the dead all ordinances pertaining to their eternal exaltation.

Bless all those who shall be workers in this Temple, whether they be officers, ordinance workers or caretakers. May they fulfill the functions of their respective callings in accordance with the spirit and purpose of it. May all ordinances to be performed in this house, including baptisms, confirmations, washings, anointings, sealings, endowments, and all that is done, be acceptable unto Thee. Bless, we pray Thee, those who make and copy records that their work may be accurate and acceptable unto Thee; and also those who have labored in the erection of this Thy holy house, or who have contributed of their means or time toward its completion. May their reward be sure and their joy complete.

We are grateful, Heavenly Father, that we have been permitted to rear this Temple on this beautiful spot upon the bank of one of Thy majestic rivers, the waters of which have made it possible for Thy faithful Saints residing here to subdue the land and establish delightful homes. We thank Thee for the means that Thou hast placed in our hands that has been utilized in constructing this edifice and preparing it for holy purposes.

We now present ourselves before Thee in humble gratitude and with hearts filled with praise and thanksgiving that Thou hast seen fit to permit us to complete this sacred building, which is now finished and ready to be dedicated to Thee and to Thy most holy name. And today we here and now dedicate this Temple unto Thee with all that pertains unto it that it may be holy in Thy sight; that it may be a house of prayer, a house of praise and of worship, that Thy glory may rest upon it and Thy holy presence be continually in it; and that it may be an acceptable abode for Thy Well-Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, our Savior; that it may be both sanctified and consecrated in all its parts sacred unto Thee. And we pray that all those who may cross the threshold of this Thine house may be impressed with the holiness of it, and deport themselves herein with righteous conduct, and may no uncleanliness ever pass its portals.

We pray now that Thou wilt accept this Temple as a freewill offering from Thy children, that it will be sacred unto Thee. We pray that all that has been accomplished here may be pleasing in Thy sight and that Thou wilt be mindful of this structure at all times that it may be preserved from the fury of the elements and wilt Thou, our Heavenly Father, let Thy presence be felt here always, that all who assemble here may realize that they are Thy guests and that this is Thy house.

In the authority of Thy Holy Priesthood, we dedicate unto Thee these grounds, this building in all its parts, from foundation to capstone, together with all that appertains thereunto, including furnishings and equipment and all facilities, and we pray that accepting this our offering Thou wilt preserve the same from decay and the ravages of time. We now present this precious Temple unto Thee, Holy Father, with all that pertains to it, inside and out, with our love and gratitude, and pray that Thou wilt accept of our offering, and unto Thee we ascribe all honor, glory and praise forever through Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ. Amen.