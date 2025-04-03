A look at 11 prominent cities

Archives

ATHENS

In New Testament history, Athens is most prominent as the setting for Paul’s famous speech on Mars’ Hill (See Acts 17:15-34.). The city had lost much of its former greatness by then. Anciently, it was the capital of the district of Attica in Greece, and the location of the famous Parthenon, the acropolis and numerous shrines and temples. It was the home of Socrates, Plato, Aristotle and Pythagorus.By New Testament times, Athens was part of the Roman province of Achaia. When Paul visited Athens, he saw the city “wholly given to idolatry” and his “spirit was stirred in him.” (Acts 17:16.) He attempted to teach Athenians the gospel in the Jewish synagogue and in the marketplace. Taken before the Council of the Areopagus on Mars’ Hill, he delivered a sermon on “the Unknown God.” Willing to listen to any novel idea, the Athenians nevertheless mocked the doctrine of the resurrection, although they believed in the immortality of the soul.

Athens today is a bustling city with more than 867,000 people. According to World Book Encyclopedia, it is considered the economic, financial and cultural center of Greece, with many public schools and institutions of higher learning. Factories manufacture cement, chemicals, clothing, food products, ships, textiles and other goods.

BETHANY

A village located about two miles from Jerusalem on the eastern slope of the Mount of Olives, Bethany was the home of Mary, Martha and Lazarus (John 11:1-18), and of Simon the leper (Mark 14:3). It was here that Jesus was anointed with oil by a woman, for which action she was criticized as being wasteful. Jesus rebuked her criticsbible dictionary and student manual, page 87.

Jesus and His disciples lodged in Bethany during the Holy Week, when He made His triumphal entry into Jerusalem preceding His crucifixion and resurrection. In Bethany, the resurrected Christ blessed His apostles, and then ascended into heaven (Luke 24:50).

According to Hastings’ Dictionary of the Bible, topographical indications and tradition fix Bethany at the village of el-`Azariyeh, on the southeast slope of the Mount of Olives, beside the Jericho Road. Traces of ancient occupation have been found in the village, and the tomb of Lazarus and house of Mary and Martha are identified according to tradition.hastings, page 98.

BETHLEHEM

Prominent in the Old Testament as the “City of David,” and in the New Testament as the birthplace of the Lord, Bethlehem was the setting for several dramatic events in the Bible. It was the home of Ruth and Naomi (see Ruth 1) and the place where David was anointed king of Israel (1 Sam. 16). At the time of Christ’s birth, Joseph and Mary resided in Nazareth, but in compliance with Jewish custom, went to Bethlehem, their ancestral home, for the Roman taxing (Luke 2:1-20). As a consequence of the birth of Christ, Herod ordered the children in Bethlehem to be slain.student manual, page 21.

The city is sometimes referred to as Bethlehem-Judah and Ephrath (Gen. 35:19; 48:7). The name Bethlehem means “house of bread.” Bethlehem is located about five miles south of Jerusalem.Bible dictionary

Today, Bethlehem, with a population of more than 16,000, is chiefly a religious shrine. It has many churches, orphanages and other religious institutions. In 1948 Bethlehem became a part of Jordan. Since 1967, Bethlehem has been in the West Bank, territory occupied by IsraelWorld Book.

CAESAREA

Frequently mentioned in connection with Paul’s journeys, Caesarea was an important seaport town of Palestine, on the main road from Tyre to Egypt, about 33 miles north of Joppa and about 60 miles northwest of Jerusalem. Built by Herod the Great, it was the official residence of several Roman procurators of Judea, including Pontius Pilate (Acts 23:23, 33; 25:1-13)Bible dictionary and Hastings.

Among events at Caesarea was the baptism of Cornelius, the gentile centurion, by Peter (Acts 10:1, 24; 11:11). Cornelius was the first gentile known to have received the gospel in the meridian of time without first fully converting to Judaismstudent manual, page 252.

The city was the scene of great violence in the centuries following the death of Christ and the apostles. In 1265, it was demolished by Sultan Bibars. Sand dunes gradually covered it, but excavations have been carried on at the site of Caesarea in recent times.

CAPERNAUM

The name Capernaum is a combined form meaning “village of Nahum.” It was a town on the northern end of the Sea of Galilee, probably on the site now known as Tell-Hum.Bible Dictionary

Capernaum is referred to as Jesus’ “own city” because He went there to live after the beginning of His ministry and after His first rejection in Nazareth. He labored there for almost two years of His formal ministry. According to information recorded, he performed more miracles in Capernaum than in any other city.bible dictionary. His discourse recorded in John 6, regarding the bread of life, was delivered in Capernaum. Later, He cursed the city, along with Chorazin and Bethsaida, because the residents would not repent despite the wonderful works that had been done there. (See Matt. 11:23-24; Luke 10:13-15.)student manual, page 34.

The city was the home of Peter and Andrew, and of Matthew.bible dictionary

It once contained about 15,000 inhabitants, but all that remains today at the traditional site of Capernaum are the ruins of an old synagogue built in the second century and stones from surrounding buildings.student manual, page 34.

CORINTH

Paul spent 18 months in Corinth, the chief city in the Roman province of Achaia (Acts 18:1-18).Bible dictionary It was during his second missionary journey that Paul organized the Church in Corinth. The epistles recorded in the Bible as First and Second Corinthians are apparently the second and third letters Paul wrote to the saints in Corinth. The first has apparently been lost.student manual page 302 From the two epistles it is evident that a very active Judaizing party had developed in the Church.Bible dictionary.

While in Corinth, Paul was brought by the Jews before Gallio, but was released when the ruler determined the accusations against him were a question of Jewish law (Acts 18:12-16).

Located about 40 miles west of Athens, Corinth was founded in prehistoric times and became one of the most important and wealthiest cities of ancient Greece.Hastings. It was situated on the isthmus that connects the Peloponesus with the rest of Europe, and possessed a harbor on both the eastern and western sides.Bible Dictionary Some 146 years before the birth of Christ, it was practically destroyed by the Romans, but Julius Caesar rebuilt it 100 years later.Hastings The Isthmian games were held in Corinth and gave Paul the imagery he used in 1 Cor. 9:24-27.Bible Dictionary

In the Middle Ages, the city was largely confined to its citadel, Acrocorinth, according to World Book Encyclopedia. The city was reduced to ashes during the revolutionary war in Greece, and again ruined by an earthquake in 1858. American archaeologists began excavations in Corinth in 1896.world book

EPHESUS

Ephesus was the capital of the Roman province of Asia and a great commercial center as much of the commerce between the east and the west passed along the highway between Ephesus and the Euphrates. It was also three miles from the sea, on the banks of the navigable river Cayster.

Thus it was a natural center for the Christian Church in Asia Minor. Paul, in Acts 20:31, said that during his three years in Ephesus - one year at the close of his second missionary journey and two years during his third journey - he “ceased not to warn every one night and day with tears.”

Because the city was the guardian of the image of Artemis or Diana (Acts 19:35), there was a large manufacture of silver shrines of the goddess. Paul’s success in spreading the gospel among the Ephesians led to a disturbance caused by the silversmiths whose trade suffered as a result.

John the Revelator wrote to the saints in Ephesus (Rev. 1:11; 2:1-17), urging them to regain their spirituality.

Ephesus deteriorated with the decline of the Roman Empire in the third century. When Justinian founded the Church of Saint John in the sixth century, he changed the location of Ephesus to a hill on the northeast, above the present town of Selcuk. The connection with the sea was broken and the great days of Ephesus were over. In 1308 the Turks took the city and deported or killed its inhabitants.

J. T. Wood explored the site of Ephesus in modern times. In 1877, he determined the location of the temple of Artemus, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world. An Austrian expedition did research and excavation at Ephesus from 1906-1937, reconstructing the Arkadiane, the wide street leading from the theater to the Harbor Gate.

JERICHO

Jericho, famous in the Old Testament as the scene of destruction carried out by Joshua and his armies (Josh. 1-3), was visited by Jesus on His last journey to Jerusalem (Mark 10:46; Luke 18:35; 19:1). Here, Christ healed a blind man and also was the guest of Zacchaeus, the publican.

A walled city, Jericho was located in the valley of Jordan, 800 feet below the Mediterranean Sea.

Almost nothing of the town survived the erosion of time. What little evidence exists indicates Jericho was destroyed in the second half of the 14th century.

A new city called Jericho was built in the 20th century, about a mile and a half southeast of the old Jericho and 17 miles northeast of Jerusalem.

JERUSALEM

Of all the cities in the scriptures, none comes close to being as prominent as Jerusalem. Known anciently as Salem (from which the name Jerusalem is derived) it was ruled by the great king Melchizedek, to whom Abraham paid tithes. It was also the location of Mt. Moriah where Abraham was to offer his son Isaac as a sacrifice to the Lord, and was the setting for many prophecies and much violence and dramatic upheaval in the history of Israel.

Key events in the Savior’s life that took place in Jerusalem include His being presented to the Lord as a baby (Luke 2:22), His conversation as a boy with the rabbis in the temple (Luke 2:46-47), His triumphal entry (Matt. 21:8-11) and His final Passover with His apostles during which He instituted the sacrament.

Sacred sites in Jerusalem include the temple site, the Garden of Gethsemane, the Mount of Olives and the traditional site of Christ’s tomb.

Jerusalem has survived through the centuries. It prospers today with a population of about 326,400. It is sacred not just to Christians, but also to Jews and Moslems as well.

According to prophecy, Jesus Christ will return in glory to Jerusalem, and the city will be one of two centers from which He will reign personally on the earth, the other being Zion (in Jackson County, Mo). (See Isa. 2:3; Micah 4; 10th Article of Faith.)

NAZARETH

The Savior is often called Jesus of Nazareth because it was the city in which He grew to adulthood (Matt. 2:23; 4:13; Luke 1:26; 2:4, 39; 4:16). But He was rejected and His life threatened when He spoke in the synagogue and declared Himself to have fulfilled the prophecy in Isa. 61:1-2. (See Luke 4:16-30.) Apparently, He did not ever return to Nazareth after that incident.

In Nazareth, the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary to announce the future birth of Jesus. The traditional site of that event is marked by the Latin Church of the Annunciation.

Nazareth lies in a hollow among the hills of Galilee, just above the Plain Esdraelon, and near several of the main roads of Palestine.

The Old Testament does not mention Nazareth, and the expression of Nathanael in the New Testament, “Can any good thing come out of Nazareth?” (John 1:46) likely expressed a common sentiment about the town.

Nazareth remained insignificant for many years, but about A.D. 600 pilgrims visited the town and built a basilica there. The Crusaders built several churches in Nazareth in the Middle Ages, but Christians were driven from here in 1517.

A new town of Nazaraeth stands on the old site, with a population of 35,400. Mary’s Well, an ancient spring in the town, still provides water for many people.

ROME

In the time of Jesus and the apostles, Rome ruled the known world. The city was located on the Tiber River, about 15 miles from its mouth, but its empire included everything between the Euphrates, the Danube, the Rhine, the Atlantic, and the Sahara deseret. Palestine became a client state in 63 B.C. when Jerusalem was conquered.

The Roman government of the provinces, on the whole, was not oppressive, and it was the policy to treat national religions with respect. Yet the Jews hated Roman rule, and were constantly in rebellion. Many misunderstood the mission of the Savior, thinking He had come to throw off the Roman domination. When Jews called for His crucifixion, Pontius Pilate, the Roman procurator, reluctantly capitulated to their demand. (See John 18, 19.)

Though not the world power it was anciently, Rome today is still a major world capital, with a population of about 2.8 million.