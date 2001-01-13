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Eight new mission presidents have been called by the First Presidency. The mission presidents and their wives will begin their service about July 1. Their assignments will be announced later. Here are their names and biographical information.

Norman C. and Evelyn Jensen Boehm

Norman C. Boehm, 63, Fair Oaks 1st Ward, Fair Oaks California Stake; retired state and local government executive; received bachelor of arts degree in political science from Brigham Young University, masters in public administration from University of Southern California and Ph.D. in government from Claremont Graduate University; born in Milwaukee, Wis., to Kurt Paul and Paula Elsa Hilbig Boehm. Married Evelyn Jensen; four children. She attended Brigham Young University and the University of Utah and was born in Salt Lake City to Rulon Leon and Bertha Lazenby Jensen.

Patricia Carollynn Stam and Jay Larry Bradshaw

Jay Larry Bradshaw, 62, Holladay 24th Ward, Salt Lake North Stake; consultant for Salomon Smith Barney; received bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Utah; born in Salt Lake City to Rulon Hopkin and Marie Flachman Bradshaw. Married Patricia Carollynn Stam; six children. She graduated from Granite High School and was born in Salt Lake City to Myron Eugene (Sr.) and Flora Denney Stam.

Vera Patricia Howes and Gordon Daniels Brown

Gordon Daniels Brown, 61, Edgemont 8th Ward, Provo Utah Edgemont South Stake; interventional radiologist; received medical degree from the University of Utah; born in Ogden, Utah, to Harold Daniels and Oretta Hannah Chugg Brown. Married Patricia Howes; four children. She attended Weber State University and was born in Ogden, Utah, to Kenneth Victor and Vera Hannah Ross Howes.

Mary Anne Jackson and Don R. Clarke

Don R. Clarke, 55, Park Meadow Ward, Park City Utah Stake, former president of Lord & Taylor; received MBA from Washington State University and bachelor of science degree in business from BYU; born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Raymond Ernest and Gladys Lydia Larsen Clarke. Married Mary Anne Jackson; six children. She received a bachelor of science degree in fashion merchandising from BYU and was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Delwyn Anthon and Elizabeth Haynie Jackson.

Dale Jay and Kathryn Hoops Curtis

Dale Jay Curtis, 58, Little Cottonwood 8th Ward, Murray Utah Little Cottonwood Stake; attorney; received Juris Doctor from University of Utah, bachelor of science from University of Utah; born in Stillwater, Okla., to Dale Raine and Muriel Morris Curtis. Married Kathryn Hoops; five children; attended BYU; born in Baker, Ore., to Earl Uden and Helen Delores Haack Wilkins Hoops.

Patricia Ray Humpherys and J. Kent Larkin

J. Kent Larkin, 56, Suncrest 3rd Ward, Orem Utah Suncrest Stake; retired colonel, U.S. Air Force chaplain; received master of science degree in business education, and bachelor of science in business management from BYU, Ph.D.in psychology from United States International University and masters of science degree in organizational behavior from the University of Phoenix; born in Salt Lake City to James Fuller and June Ellen Smart Larkin. Married Patricia Ray Humpherys; two children. She received an associate degree from LDS Business College; born in Salt Lake City to Hyrum LeNoir and Billye G. Hall Humpherys.

Craig Chester and Laura Louise Barker Mortensen

Craig Chester Mortensen, 52, Union 1st Ward, Sandy Utah Cottonwood Creek Stake; attorney; received bachelor of science and Juris Doctor degrees from BYU; born in Stockton, Calif., to Chester Udell and Janet Udall Mortensen. Married Laura Louise Barker; three children. She received a bachelor of arts degree in French from BYU; born in Tulsa, Okla., to Gerald Lynn and Melba Eleanor Harrison Barker.

Colleen Sperry and Kent Farrell Smith

Kent Farrell Smith, 65, Valley View 9th Ward, Salt Lake Holladay North Stake; professor of computer science at University of Utah; received Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Utah; born in Fish Haven, Idaho., to Elmer Hyrum and Rosella Calder Smith. Married Colleen Sperry; five children. She received bachelor of science degree from the University of Utah; born in Spanish Fork, Utah, to Frank Lamont and Iola Croff Sperry.