Honor Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, by becoming a peacemaker, says Elder Renlund

KENSINGTON, Maryland — One can honor Jesus Christ — the Prince of Peace — this season and throughout the year by becoming a peacemaker, said Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I believe with all my heart and soul that Jesus Christ came to earth to be the light of the world,” he said.

Visitors attend the Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center on Nov. 28, 2023. Richard Brown of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Speaking during the 46th annual Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center on Nov. 28, Elder Renlund said Jesus Christ is the light of the world. He used the Christmas carol, “Angels We Have Heard on High,” as an analogy for spreading good news and good deeds.

“Regardless of faith tradition, if your goal is to build understanding and peace in this world, bringing goodwill, light, charity and service to others, then you are one of those angels in our countryside,” he said.

Ambassadors and dignitaries from around the world gathered to celebrate an evening together and witness the illumination of 400,000 lights on the temple grounds.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Richard Brown, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Standing in front of the gleaming Christus statue in the temple visitors’ center, Elder Renlund was joined by Mr. Jaime Ramon T. Ascalon, Jr., Charge d’ Affairs for the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines, and Mrs. Maria Lourdes Romualdez, wife of His Excellency Jose Manuel G. Romualdez.

During his remarks, Elder Renlund said two things can change the natural tendency of man to be so focused on self: the concept of a higher authority or purpose and a code of moral conduct. Acknowledging a higher authority or Supreme Being, he said, leads to the idea that there is a “shared humanity,” with a responsibility to care for each other. He added that the concept of a moral code, “derives from a belief in a God who places expectation on the behavior of His creations.”

Quoting Matthew 7:12 — “Whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them” — Elder Renlund said God’s children have the opportunity to share the gifts of tolerance, of acceptance, of understanding, of civility and decency and of advancing society.

Jaime Ramon Ascalon Jr., Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines, speaks during the Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Richard Brown, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Renlund said his personal travels to the Philippines have given him an opportunity to see the “industriousness, hospitality, adaptability, cheerful optimism and self-reliance” of the Filipino people. He pledged the Church will remain their trusted friend and that the global reach of the Church means that “it is Filipino in the Philippines.”

At the end of his remarks, Elder Renlund invited Mr. Ascalon and Mrs. Romualdez to the stage where the three switched on the lights together. Immediately following, guests had the opportunity to view a life-sized Nativity outside.

The Filipino delegates and their families were special guests at this year’s ceremony. Their country has the fourth-largest population of Latter-day Saints, with 850,000 members. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) introduced Mr. Ascalon, who has two decades of diplomatic experience. Because Ambassador Romualdez had official business in Manila and was unable to attend, Mr. Ascalon read the ambassador’s remarks.

Christmas trees stand near the Christus during the Festival of Lights in the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center on Nov. 28, 2023. Page Johnson, for the Church News

He said the festival symbolizes “the enduring bond” between the Philippines and the Church and is an event that inspires people to extend “rays of kindness and guidance to those who are struggling through the darkness.” He noted the use of light during the Christmas season, particularly in the Philippines where celebrations begin in September. Filipinos decorate their homes with lanterns called parols and make it a time of “reflection, gratitude, and fellowship.” He encouraged everyone to carry that same spirit with them throughout the year.

As they have since the first festival in 1977, J.W. Marriott Jr. and his wife, Donna Marriott, hosted the event, and this year their son, David Marriott, joined them.

The chairman of the board for Marriott International, David Marriott remarked that his parents have been stewards of the Festival of Lights since he was in preschool. He continued with the theme of light and noted light’s ability “to provide direction and comfort.”

Gary Clawson directs the Washington D.C. Temple choir during the Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center on Nov. 28, 2023. Richard Brown, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The true light is Jesus Christ, and that every person is born with the light of Christ, David Marriott said. By putting aside differences and embracing “the beauty of diverse cultures, religions, and beliefs,” he said that each person’s light grows brighter. Conversely, he said light can diminish to the point of extinction for those who contend with one another. He referenced the counsel of President Russell M. Nelson, who has encouraged people to become true lights on a hill.

Visitors’ center directors, Elder David Colton and Sister Julie Colton, later commented on the remarkable spirit of friendship that permeated the evening. Sister Colton added that several visitors to the creche exhibit said they felt a spirit of peace and reverence.

During the Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center in 2023, visitors can view a display of 150 Nativity creches and dolls from around the world. Page Johnson, for the Church News

The 90-voice Washington D.C. Temple Choir provided music of traditional carols under the direction of Gary Clawson. Kay Durr was principal accompanist, with Tim Palmer, Tim Willis, and Nicole Papenfuss as assistant accompanists. Mauri Earl, director of International Affairs for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, welcomed the group to the event, which begins on Nov. 30 and runs through Jan. 1.

Visitors to the free public display will have the opportunity to see 150 Nativity creches, dolls from around the world and nightly musical performances. For more information visit dctemplevisitorscenter.org.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, third from let, and his wife, Ruth Renlund, meet with, from left, David Marriott, Debbie Marriott Harrison, J. W. Marriott, Jr., Donna Marriott, and Jaime Ascalon during the 46th annual Festival of Lights at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center on Nov. 28, 2023. By Brian Johnson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints