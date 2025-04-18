Announcement of the Reynosa Mexico Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Reynosa Mexico Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Sonia Cardenas, a Latter-day Saint from Madero, Mexico, who attended the Sunday afternoon session, said this new temple is the answer to many prayers, and it’s special because “the people need it.”

Standing outside the Conference Center, she said: “This is going to be a refuge for them because they have many problems there. They need something close so they can go to the temple and not be in danger. I am so happy for all the people there.”

The Reynosa Mexico Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Reynosa Mexico Temple

The Reynosa Mexico Temple will be built in or near Reynosa, Mexico. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.