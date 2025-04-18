Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac

Reynosa Mexico Temple

Announced
6 April 2025
A map of Mexico, with a pin in Reynosa, in the northeast of the country.
The location of Reynosa in relation to the country of Mexico. Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Reynosa Mexico Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Reynosa Mexico Temple on April 6, 2025, during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference.

Sonia Cardenas, a Latter-day Saint from Madero, Mexico, who attended the Sunday afternoon session, said this new temple is the answer to many prayers, and it’s special because “the people need it.”

Standing outside the Conference Center, she said: “This is going to be a refuge for them because they have many problems there. They need something close so they can go to the temple and not be in danger. I am so happy for all the people there.”

Timeline of the Reynosa Mexico Temple

April
06
2025
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Reynosa, Mexico, on April 6, 2025, during April 2025 general conference. It was one of 15 temples announced at the conference.

The Reynosa Mexico Temple was announced by President Nelson on April 6, 2025. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Reynosa Mexico Temple

The Reynosa Mexico Temple will be built in or near Reynosa, Mexico. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 27th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had more than 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in nearly 1,900 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Reynosa at the time of its announcement was the McAllen Texas Temple, a distance of approximately 15 miles away, across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Quick Facts

Announced
6 April 2025
Location

Reynosa

Mexico

Appointments
View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 27th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had more than 1.5 million Latter-day Saints in nearly 1,900 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Reynosa at the time of its announcement was the McAllen Texas Temple, a distance of approximately 15 miles away, across the U.S.-Mexico border.