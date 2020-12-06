Read about these 20 new stake presidents and their counselors

ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA FIRLE STAKE: (Oct. 18, 2020) President — John William Orth, 42, Centric Minds chief technology officer; succeeding B. Rainer Korte; wife, Meredith Henderson Orth. Counselors — Richard Grant Bennallack, 58, South Australia Department for Education principal; wife, Michelle Jeane Mahoney Bennallack. Todd Kimball Hann, 46, Australian Taxation Office director of test assurance; wife, Chantel Jayne Lee Hann.

ALAJUELA COSTA RICA STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Carlos Fernando Arias Soto, 38, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; succeeding José A. Babb García; wife, Belli Negri Aguilar Molinari de Arias. Counselors — Ruben dario Escobar Moreno, 30, Amazon industrial engineer; wife, Melissa Quesada Ramirez de Escobar. Christian Rodolfo Quesada Alvarez, 39, Dequealva S.A. director of operations; wife, Shirley Patricia Molina Ruiz.

ANCHORAGE ALASKA NORTH STAKE: (Oct. 18, 2020) President — Siuea Afa Mahe, 38, US Postal Service mail handler; succeeding Sheldon A. Fisher; wife, Ta’aitulagi Genevieve Leituala Mahe. Counselors — James Craig Doyle, 61, Weaver Bros Inc. vice president; wife, Sharon Lynn Toth Doyle. Timothy James Morgan, 60, facilities manager; wife, Linda Moser Morgan.

ANTWERP BELGIUM STAKE: (Oct. 18, 2020) President — Angelo Leon Leman, 45, Colruyt store manager; succeeding Joep Boudewijn S. Boom; wife, Candice Genieve Corrigan Leman. Counselors — Emmanuel Odro, 55, Flowserve Cooperation regional manager; wife, Rosula Lysbeth Statie Odro. Ruben Boom, 33, IFM Electronic global product owner salesforce CRM; wife, Amelia Monik Ray Boom.

BOSTON MASSACHUSETTS STAKE: (Oct. 18, 2020) President — Brandon Crawford White, 47, Charlesbank Capital Partners managing director; succeeding Kevin B. Rollins; wife, Amanda Burnett White. Counselors — James Lee McQuivey, 51, Forrester Research vice president and principal analyst; wife, Megan Kelly McQuivey. Mikael Lee Rinne, 45, Novartis Institutes of BioMedical Research senior clinical program leader and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute neuro-oncologist; wife, Tiffany Jean Widmer Rinne.

DÜSSELDORF GERMANY STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Stephan Pabst, 38, self-employed trainer and coach; succeeding Bernhard Cziesla; wife, Janine Werner Pabst. Counselors — Frank Jürgen Diener, 47, Federal Financial Supervisory Authority head of unit; wife, Livia Schröder Diener. David Günther Zechmann, 36, Chugg Deutschland GmbH occupational safety specialist; wife, Stephanie Bree Zechmann.

EAST BRUNSWICK NEW JERSEY STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Bryan James Law, 40, Johnson & Johnson compliance officer; succeeding B. Chance Bagley; wife, Taylor Jean Teerlink Law. Counselors — Michael Louis Maldonado, 48, Genmab US Inc. global head of compensation and benefits; wife, Amanda Christina Rockwell Maldonado. Dirk Edward Lindeman, 54, Merck & Co. executive director, chief of staff; wife, Kin Ling Fung Lindeman.

GUATEMALA CITY CENTRAL STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Kevin Noe Quiroa Mazariegos, 42, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints employee; succeeding Marco A. Arreaga Cerna; wife, Maria Adela Chen Sipac de Quiroa. Counselors — Alberto Pritz Fernandez, 46, adviser; wife, Ada Azucena Ramirez Villatora de Pritz. Harold Spencer Pérez Robles, 43, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints employee and Multiservicios de Computación H y M owner; wife, Monica Gabriela Villagrán Díaz de Pérez.

HOUSTON TEXAS SOUTH STAKE: (June 21, 2020) President — Travis Richard Bird, 44, Reach Product Solutions chief financial officer; succeeding David F. Hruska; wife, Heidi Sonntag Bird. Counselors — Edwin Alexander Cisneros, 42, Accenture managing director; wife, Amy Rebecca Luce Cisneros. Larry Michael Kennington, 53, Callon Petroleum Company, Associate general counsel; wife, Jennifer Michelle Hintze Kennington.

LANCASTER CALIFORNIA EAST STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Stewart Nat Adams, 47, Southern Kern Unified School District principal; succeeding Kevin D. Cordes; wife, Krisann Rowley Adams. Counselors — Keith Thomas Meyer, 51, Southern Kern Unified School District teacher; wife, Wendy Rashelle Kabel Meyer. Jaime Eric Rojas, 55, Ricoh US field service technician; wife, Dora Lissett Martinez Garcia Rojas.

LEHI UTAH THANKSGIVING STAKE: (Oct. 25, 2020) President — Stephen John Bulpitt, 47, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints international welfare and self-reliance manager; succeeding Cody M. Tower; wife, Kimberlee Harper Bulpitt. Counselors — Joshua Adrian Harward, 45, Registered Physical Therapists Inc. director; wife, Cynthia Cook Harward. Darren Wesley Gardner, 45, White Smiles Family Dentistry associate dentist; wife, Helen Theresa Capehart Gardner.

MÉXICO CITY MOCTEZUMA STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Mario Rosales Valdez, 33, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints analyst; succeeding Gerardo Cuevas Rios; wife, Joana Lizbeth de Rosales Sandoval Olivera. Counselors — Abraham Navarro Perez, 37, Nokia operations logistic coordinator; wife, Minerva Narvaez Gutierrez. Carlos Bonifacio Neri Basurto, 53, Mexican Petroleum Institute specialist; wife, Maria Eugenia Álvarez Gayosso.

OAXACA MÉXICO MITLA STAKE: (Oct. 11, 2020) President — Luis Alberto Ramirez Canseco, 47, Diseño Denali S.A. de C.V. sole administrator; succeeding Limi A. León Melchor; wife, Marcela de Ramirez Reyes. Counselors — Gabriel Jeronimo Gernandez, 47, JessaOax S.A. de C.V. director; wife, Maria del Rosario de Jeronimo Sanchez Zamora. Wilfrido Martinez Sánchez, 32, self-employed; wife, Rosa Estela Peralta Noyola.

PROVO UTAH YSA 11TH STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Steven Craig Bednar, 57, Manning, Curtis, Bradshaw & Bednar PLLC attorney; succeeding Monte M. Deere; wife, Cindy Kay Christensen Bednar. Counselors — Kent Lee Hugh, 57, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; wife, Bobbie Eileen Butcher Hugh. Douglas J Lee, 64, retired; wife, Cindy Lee Gibbs Lee.

REDLANDS CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Henk Jurgen Fischer, 45, Diligent Investors LLC managing partner; succeeding Michael W. Strong; wife, Joy Lynne Marie Parson Fischer. Counselors — Robert Paul Elkins Jr., 45, Esri group product manager; wife, Amy Strong Elkins. Stephen Hunter Tyler, 61, State of California presiding administrative law judge; wife, Donna Jeanne Eady Tyler.

RICHFIELD UTAH EAST STAKE: (Oct. 18, 2020) President — Richard Clark Kunzler, 54, dentist; succeeding Kenneth D. Thomas; wife, Rhonda Kay Rogers Kunzler. Counselors — Brent Darwin Poulsen, 52, Seminaries and Institutes teacher; wife, Molly Rose Despain Poulsen. Brandon Scott Barney, 38, Jones and DeMille Engineering project surveyor; wife, Rebecca Belnap Barney.

SALT LAKE GRANGER NORTH STAKE: (Oct. 11, 2020) President — Nickolaus Allen Orwin, 41, Azteca Systems LLC educational services manager; succeeding Mark B. Rupp; wife, Laura Marie Law Orwin. Counselors — Joseph Freeman Jr., 67, business owner; wife, Toe Isapela Leituala Freeman. Anderson Albert Do Prado, 37, self-employed digital marketing business owner; wife, Leticia Rubio Palma.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL SÃO MIGUEL PAULISTA STAKE: (Oct. 25, 2020) President — Ricardo de Macedo, 42, microentrepreneur; succeeding Duilio Cônsolo Neto; wife, Renata Carvalho de Araujo Macedo. Counselors — Anselmo DA Conceição Ribeiro, 43, microentrepreneur; wife, Susana Aparecida Nunes Lemos Ribeiro. Carlos Agusto Macedo de Farias, 35, Banco Santander SA bank officer; wife, Jucileide Tavares de Farias da Silva.

SYRACUSE NEW YORK STAKE: (June 21, 2020) President — David Joseph Larsen, 54, St Joseph’s Health director of performance excellence; succeeding R. Kent Stuetz; wife, Mylisa Jones Larsen. Counselors — Todd William Moss, 47, Whitman School of Management, Syracuse University associate professor, department chair and faculty director; wife, Jenifer Jean Lafferty Moss. Scott Read Hale, 48, Federal Aviation Administration computer specialist; wife, Jolene Luke Hale.

WAIPAHU HAWAII STAKE: (Oct. 18, 2020) President — Sean Halemana Mullaney, 59, Department of the Navy submarine maintenance manager; succeeding Russell R. Watanabe; wife, Jade Kimberly Bush Mullaney. Counselors — Joshua Thomas Kojiro Horita, 40, Horita Realty LLC owner and president; wife, Laurie Kuuipoonalani Fuller Horita. James Raymond Yates III, 37, Hawaii Stevedores longshoreman; wife, Blair Maille Livingston Yates.