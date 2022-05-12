Learn about the new leaders of 3 temples in Brazil, Washington and California

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September with the exception of the Fernandeses who will begin when the temple is dedicated.

J. Joel Fernandes and Maristela Fernandes Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

José Joel Alves Fernandes and Maristela Aguiar Silva Fernandes, Torre Ward, João Pessoa Brazil Torre Stake, called as president and matron of the Belém Brazil Temple. President Fernandes is a Recife Brazil Temple presidency counselor and a former Brazil Florianopolis Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired Church Educational System institute director, he was born in Campina Grande, Paraíba, Brazil, to Joel Arnaud and Josefa Alves Fernandes.

Sister Fernandes is an assistant to the matron and a former mission president companion and ward Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Campina Grande, Paraíba, Brazil, to Pedro Francisco da Silva and Josefa de Aguiar Silva.

Sandra Pitcher and Frank L. Pitcher Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Frank Lee Pitcher and Sandra Summerhays Pitcher, Brownsville Ward, Silverdale Washington Stake, called as president and matron of the Seattle Washington Temple, succeeding President Phillip W. McMullin and Sister Joy McMullin. President Pitcher is a temple sealer and a former mission presidency counselor, stake president and bishop. A retired self-employed dentist, he was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, to Frank H. Pitcher and Caroline Pitcher.

Sister Pitcher is a temple ordinance worker and a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Young Women president. She was born in Salt Lake City to Clyde Johnson Summerhays and Sarah Vera Dixon Summerhays.

Cliff K. Woolley and Zonda D. Woolley Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Cliff Keith Woolley and Zonda Dee Barnhart Woolley, Sierra Ward, Visalia California Stake, called as president and matron of the Fresno California Temple, succeeding President Thomas M. Weed and Sister Janet Weed. President Woolley is a stake temple and family history consultant and temple sealer and a former bishop and high councilor. A retired executive for an agricultural company, he was born in Nyssa, Oregon, to Ezra Keith Woolley and Donna Marie Woolley.

Sister Woolley is a stake temple and family history consultant and temple ordinance worker and a former stake Young Women president and ward Relief Society and Primary president. She was born in Boise, Idaho, to Gene Lee Barnhart and Monte Nan Barnhart.