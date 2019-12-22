Read about these new stake presidents recently called in Central and South America

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Chiclayo Peru Centra, Chiclayo Peru El Dorado, Chiclayo Peru Latina and Chiclay Peru stakes. The Chiclayo Peru Federico Villarreal Stake, which consists of the Chiclayo Central 1st, Federico Villarreal, Los Artesanos, Moshoqueque and Santa Victoria wards, was created by Elder Mathias Held, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Edgar A. Mantilla, Area Seventy.

CHICLAYO PERU FEDERICO VILLARREAL STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2019) President — Daniel Alberto Cruzado Becerra, 44, business manager, Business Cross; wife, Yackeline Quispe Diaz. Counselors — Cholfrey Dino API Abanto, 33, regional manager of financial services, Banco Azteca Del Peru; wife, Cynthia Debora Gutierrez Fernandez. Ricardo Sadoc Gallegos Blua, 32, administrative assistant, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; wife, Nadia Nayo Chancafe Bonilla.

A new stake has been created from the Piracicaba Brazil and Rio Claro Brazil stakes. The Piracicaba Brazil Rezende Stake, which consists of the Limeira, Nova Itália, Parque das Nações, Piracicaba 2nd, Piracicaba 4th, São Pedro and Vila Sônia wards, was created by Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Henrique S. Simplicio, an Area Seventy.

PIRACICABA BRAZIL REZENDE STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2019) President — Admilison Gil, 46, commercial representative, JCA Foods; wife, Christiane Archanjo Miguel. Counselors — Eduardo Pereira Bertine, 41, import analyst, Paiva Comércio Exterior; wife, Michele Paiva Araujo. Ulisses Vicente Pereira, 40, sales manager, Cat Marine; wife, Maria Helídia Neves Pereira.

Reorganized stakes

CAJAMARCA PERU STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2019) President — Jose Alberto Alvarez Barrantes, 42, academic director, Northern Private University; succeeding Miguel Angel Barboza Villalobos; wife, Violeta Maria Chong Lorrea. Counselors — Daniel Jayo Lopez, 30, audiovisual consultant, Minera Yanacocha; wife, Diana Sthepani de Jesús Benites Muñoz. Felipe Campos Alva, 51, teacher, Ministry of Education; wife, María del Pilar Terrones Palomino.

CAMPINA GRANDE BRAZIL LIBERDADE STAKE: (Sept. 29, 2019) President — Romero Pereira da Silva, 41, businessman, Cartuchos and Co.; succeeding Ataandson de Souza Paes; wife, Silvia Adelma de Miranda Costa. Counselors — Vagner Rodrigues dos Santos, 42, technical consultant, State University of Paraiba; wife, Maria Elizete Bezerra de Lima. Vancarlos Picanço Castro, 47, public employee, City Hall; wife, Xênia Albuquerque Leal.

CHICLAYO PERU CENTRAL STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2019) President — Marabel Elias Garcia Mendo, 40, general manager, Garmen Contratistas SAC; succeeding Daniel A. Curzado; wife, Carol Ingrid Lapoint Tirado. Counselors — Nelson Santiago Riojas de la Cruz, 44, business advisor; wife, Jenny Del Rosario Camacho Rodriguez. Michael Juan Millones de la Barra, 37, owner, Empresa Servingsud; wife, Katherina Claudia Alejandra Torres Davila.

CHICLAYO PERU LATINA STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2019) President — Franklin Alonso Bazan Terrones, 36, chief of logistics, Procesadora Peru SAC; succeeding William Sarango; wife, Maricruz Elizabeth Ortiz Alarcon. Counselors — Gustavo Navarro Sordlich, 52, car salesman; wife, Zoila Consuelop Quiroz Chavara. Willy Oswaldo Rostaing Rios, 30, president, real estate agency; wife, Blanca Irene Diaz Piscoya.

COMAYAGUELA HONDURAS COUNTRY STAKE: (Sept. 22, 2019) President — Orlyn Antonio Díaz Antúnez, 35, principal, Lifting Generations; succeeding Fernando A. Valladares Alvaroado; wife, Ana Alejandra Pérez Aguilar. Counselors — Juan Carlos Sierra Zeitun, 38, mathematics teacher, Dowal School; wife, Sahara Navarro Sierra. Raoyden Orlando Cano Andino, accountant analyst, Secretaría de Salud; wife, Maryorie Antoneth Vásquez Cano.

CONCEPCIÓN CHILE ANDALIEN STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2019) President — Patricio Marcelo Toloza Balboa, 44, property administration, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; succeeding Christian M. Olate; wife, Sara Elena Rodriguez Cid. Counselors — Carlos Gustavo Pino Mellado, 38, superior and machine operator, Juan Urra; wife, Karen Yanira Olate Ojeda. Roberto Alejandro Requelme Lagos, 39, commercial operations; wife, Lorena del Pilar Saez Zarate.

IMPERATRIZ BRAZIL STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2019) President — Mário Clemilson Alves da Silva, 34, self-employed; succeeding Marcos Cleve Alves da Silva; wife, Wlaldiane Kássia Bandeira Barros da Silva. Counselors — Gildelson Manoel Santos Silva Filho, 40, consultant, Claro; wife, Adriana Bezerra Lima Silva. Leandro Antônio da Silva, 27, IT analyst, Fribal; wife, Clenilda da Silva Costa.

RIO CLARO BRAZIL STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2019) President — Vagner Aparecido Dos Santos, 49, consultant, Sg Consulting; succeeding Alan Sergio Bezarra de Oliveira; wife, Ana Paula Gozetto. Counselors — Luiz Fernando Ferreira De Castro, 35, executive of transportation, Profrio; wife, Monique Cristina Barbi. Leandro Sarti Luna, 31, behavior manager, Movae; wife, Camila Barbarini Takaki Luna.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL ITAQUÁ STAKE: (Oct. 13, 2019) President — Julio Pereira de Oliveira, 45, business owner; succeeding Andre Dos Santos Franco; wife, Nanci Aparecida da Conceição Oliveira. Counselors — Wagner Cristóvão, 33, purchaser, ULU Caminhões e Onibus; wife, Shula Rodrigues de Oliveira Cristóvão. Gery Antonio Dartora, 48, partner, Cia do Brownie; wife, Edilio de Jesus Santos Dartora.