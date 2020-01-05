Read about these 5 new stake presidencies

CAGAYAN DE ORO PHILIPPINES EAST STAKE: (Oct. 27, 2019) President — Nelvin Liop Malingin, 36, account officer/assistant manager, RCBC Leasing and Finance Corporation; succeeding Danilo M. Dela Vega; wife, Candice May Pelin Pangan Malingin. Counselors — Paulo Maandig Dela Vega, 39, auto loan account officer, BDO; wife, Ellise Sasing Balaba Dela Vega. Roberto Abueva Dado, 39, self-employed business owner; wife, Felynor Baron Abarrientos Dado.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN UTAH NORTH STAKE: (Nov. 17, 2019) President — Mark Benjamin James, 47, seminary instructor, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; succeeding Michael A. Kidd; Stacey Marie Gheen James. Counselors — Brendan Thomas Stoner, 47, vice president of finance, Curecrete Distribution; wife, Cheryl Lynn Flick Stoner. James McKay Smith, 43, owner, Everset Accounting Services; wife, Melissa Beth Richardson Smith.

KIRKLAND WASHINGTON STAKE: (Nov. 17, 2019) President — Jacob Mark Sowby, 38, sales associate, Titleist/Achsunet Co.; succeeding Richard L. Dudley; wife, Jaimi Shaw Blackham Sowby. Counselors — Brant Alan Rigby, 54, vice president of human resources, Trident Seafoods; wife, Randi Danae Nielson Rigby. Bryon Andrew Christensen, 45, tax counsel, Microsoft; wife, Emily Ann Bloxham Christensen.

PORTO ALEGRE BRAZIL STAKE: (Nov. 3, 2019) President — Lidson dos Santos Bassani, 40, facility manager, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; succeeding Alexandre Darif Silveira; wife, Anapaula Machado Bermann. Counselors — Claudio Englert, 55, consultant, Qualitin; wife, Karla Rosana Ferreira Holzschuh. Everton Luiz Freitas, 38, institute director, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; wife, Daniele Macedo Szymanski Freitas.

RIO BRANCO BRAZIL STAKE: (Nov. 10, 2019) President — Lenilton Ribeiro Neto, 40, maintenance supervisor, Vem Q. Tem. supermarket; succeeding Ivanilson Cavalcante; wife, Lucirene Pereira dos Anjos. Counselors — Carlos Lemos Jr., 38, sergeant, PMAC; wife, Eliana da Rocha Moura Lemos. Erivelto Freitas Da Silva, 28, administrative assistant, Office of Education; wife, Beatriz de Oliveira Costa.