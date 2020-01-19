Read about these 16 new mission presidents and companions

The following 16 new mission presidents and companions have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Sheryl A. and Blake R. Alder Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Blake R. Alder, 60, and Sheryl A. Alder, four children, Ashbury Ward, Meridian Idaho Linder Stake: Kentucky Louisville Mission, succeeding President Daniel R. Hughes and Sister Charla K. Hughes. Brother Alder is a former Area Seventy, stake president, high councilor, stake and ward Young Men president, bishop, elders quorum president and missionary in the New York New York City Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Lawrence Wesley Alder and Carolyn Alder.

Sister Alder is a ward Relief Society teacher and ward organist and former ward Young Women president and adviser, Relief Society pianist, Gospel Doctrine teacher, and Cub Scout leader. She was born in Salt Lake City to Rulon Nichols Smith and Edith Law.

Kurt C. and Susie Bendixsen Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Kurt C. Bendixsen, 62, and Susie Bendixsen, four children, Meadows Ward, Hermiston Oregon Stake: Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan East Mission, succeeding President Sabwe Binene and Sister Lilly Kabumba Binene. Brother Bendixsen is a Sunday School teacher and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader, elders quorum president, ward Young Men presiden, and missionary in the France Paris Mission. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Richard Dean Bendixsen and Ida Carol Bendixsen.

Sister Bendixsen is a stake Young Women president and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and presidency counselor, and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Portland, Oregon, to Reed I. Oldroyd and Aileen Oldroyd.

Steven R. and Jeri C. Colton Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Steven R. Colton, 59, and Jeri C. Colton, four children, Berkeley Lake Ward, Roswell Georgia Stake: Philippines Olongapo Mission, succeeding President Ruel E. Lacanienta and Sister Pamela A. Lacanienta. Brother Colton is a former stake Young Men president, young single adult bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster, temple ordinance worker, ward mission leader and missionary in the Philippines Davao Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Sterling D. Colton and Eleanor R. Colton.

Sister Colton is a former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, institute teacher, seminary teacher, troop committee chair, temple worker and ward Primary president. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Francis W. Cash and Judith R. Cash.

Dale S. and Kathleen A. Cook Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Dale S. Cook, 58, and Kathleen A. Cook, four children, Tokyo 1st Ward, Tokyo Japan South Stake: Japan Tokyo North Mission, succeeding President Osamu Sekiguchi and Sister Takako Sekiguchi. Brother Cook is a high councilor and former stake president, stake mission president, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Japan Tokyo South Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to David Lawrence Cook and Cleone Barber Cook.

Sister Cook is a Primary teacher and former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women and Primary president, Relief Society teacher, temple ordinance worker and Church-service missionary. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to James John Abate and Colleen Evans Abate.

Ariane and Osvaldo Rietra Dias Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Osvaldo Rietra Dias, 46, and Ariane Dias, three children, Santa Lucia Ward, Belo Horizonte Brazil Stake: Mozambique Maputo Mission, succeeding President Francisco J. Senna and Sister Elizabete Senna. Brother Dias is an Area Seventy and former stake president, stake Young Men presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo Interlagos Mission. He was born in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, to Osvaldo Magalhães Dias and Evelina Theodora Rietra Dias.

Sister Dias is a ward Young Women president and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Primary president, ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, to Ilton de Souza Castro and Nice Giroldo Castro.

W. Brett and Sara P. Graham Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

W. Brett Graham, 49, and Sara P. Graham, five children, Holladay 24th Ward, Salt Lake Holladay North Stake: Tennessee Knoxville Mission, succeeding President David J. Pickett and Sister Kristin J. Pickett. Brother Graham is a stake presidency counselor and former stake Young Men presidency counselor, young single adult bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster and missionary in the California Anaheim Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to George Robert Graham and Patricia Kelsey Graham.

Sister Graham is a Young Women adviser and former stake Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, and ward Relief Society and Primary president. She was born in Redwood City, California, to John Cannon Pingree and Carmen Boyden Pingree.

Dan J. and Debbie J. Hammon Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Dan J. Hammon, 60, and Debbie J. Hammon, four children, North Canyon 7th Ward, Bountiful Utah North Canyon Stake: Germany Frankfurt Mission, succeeding President Jacob L. Boyer and Sister Angela Boyer. Brother Hammon is a stake presidency counselor and former stake Young Men presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Germany Frankfurt Mission. He was born in Brigham City, Utah, to Dee Jay Hammon and Shirley Knight Hammon.

Sister Hammon is a family history center director and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Primary president, and Young Women adviser. She was born in Gooding, Idaho, to Leroy Jolley and Mary Jolley.

C. Michael and Jeanne Hansen Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

C. Michael Hansen, 60, and Jeanne Hansen, four children, Sunset Hills Ward, Cedar Mill Oregon Stake: France Paris Mission, succeeding President Paul J. Sorensen and Sister Allyson T. Sorensen. Brother Hansen is a young single adult bishop and former high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, ward mission leader, institute teacher and missionary in the France Toulouse Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Christen Maynard Hansen and Nancy Capener Evans Hansen.

Sister Hansen is a ward missionary and former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society and Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, institute teacher and nursery leader. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Karl Wagas Stewart and Virginia Clara Radcliff.

Rick L. and Suzette Hirschi Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Rick L. Hirschi, 52, and Suzette Hirschi, four children, Hibbard 3rd Ward, Rexburg Idaho Henry’s Fork Stake: Brazil São Paulo South Mission, succeeding President Pedro Acosta and Sister Glicia Acosta. Brother Hirschi is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, ward mission leader and missionary in the Brazil Campinas Mission. He was born in Afton, Wyoming, to LaVall Edward Hirschi and Nita Cheney Hirschi.

Sister Hirschi is a stake Primary music leader and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency secretary, personal progress leader, ward Primary president, Primary teacher and Primary music leader. Sister Hirschi was born in Trenton, Utah, to Mark Lewis Godfrey and Annette McBride Godfrey.

Troy D. and Jill J. Larkin Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Troy D. Larkin, 56, and Jill J. Larkin, three children, Pittsburgh 4th Ward, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania North Stake: Texas Houston East Mission, succeeding President Spencer C. Hewlett and Sister Ann D. Hewlett. Brother Larkin is a former mission presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, stake young single adult adviser, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Douglas DeLonn Larkin and Elyce Hoggan Larkin.

Sister Larkin is a former ward Relief Society president, stake and ward Young Women president, stake young single adult adviser, ward Primary president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Salt Lake City to John Neil Jensen and Marian Isom Jensen.

Isaac K. and Hannah Morrison Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Isaac K. Morrison, 42, and Hannah Morrison, two children, Sun City 3rd Branch, Ashaiman Ghana Stake: South Carolina Columbia Mission, succeeding President Weston R. Innes and Sister Jody B. Innes. Brother Morrison is an Area Seventy and a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Nigeria Port Harcourt and Nigeria Uyo Missions. He was born in Takoradi, Ghana, to Joseph Kojo Morrison and Mary Efua Obua Sarfo.

Sister Morrison is a ward Young Women president and former Relief Society teacher, ward Young Women presidency counselor and adviser, temple preparation teacher, temple ordinance worker, seminary teacher and missionary in the Nigeria Lagos and Nigeria Ibadan Missions. She was born in Daboasi, Ghana, to John Augustus Nyarko and Kate Nyarko.

Christopher C. and Mandy Nordfelt Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Christopher C. Nordfelt, 47, and Mandy Nordfelt, four children, Harvest Park 2nd Ward, Riverton Utah Harvest Park Stake: Brazil Recife Mission, succeeding President Richard M. Houseman and Sister Lori A. Houseman. Brother Nordfelt is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Brazil Ribeirao Preto Mission. He was born in Granger, Utah, to Dennis J Nordfelt and Glenda Nordfelt.

Sister Nordfelt is a ward Primary teacher and former Young Women adviser and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Murray, Utah, to Terry K Draper and Myrna Kay Draper.

Timothy F. and Lou Ann L. Pingree Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Timothy F. Pingree, 60, and Lou Ann L. Pingree, four children, Willow Creek Ward, Denver Colorado Stake: Florida Fort Lauderdale Mission, succeeding President Jerryl L. Garns and Sister Mary Lynn Garns. Brother Pingree is a mission presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Spain Madrid Mission. He was born in Newton, Massachusetts, to Job Frederick Pingree Jr. and Phyllis Lee Pingree.

Sister Pingree is a JustServe representative and Church-service missionary and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, ward missionary, seminary teacher and missionary in the England Manchester Mission. She was born in Mountain Home, Idaho, to James Shiblon Lassetter and Betty Lou Lassetter.

Lidia and Alexey V. Samaykin Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Alexey V. Samaykin, 43, and Lidia Samaykina, three children, Arbatskii Ward, Moscow Russia Stake: Russia Novosibirsk Mission, succeeding President Stephen E. Lamb and Sister Marjorie Lamb. Brother Samaykin is an Area Seventy and former district Young Men president, bishop, branch president, elders quorum president, branch Young Men president and missionary in the Russia Rostov Mission. He was born in Mary, Turkmenistan, to Vladimir Samaykin and Larissa Samaykina.

Sister Samaykina is a Primary teacher and former district Young Women president, branch Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Washington Seattle Mission. She was born in Moscow, Russia, to Gennadiy Beleyev and Tatiana Beleyeva.

Ivan and Svitlana Stratov Credit: Intellectual Reseve, Inc.

Ivan Stratov, 53, and Svitlana Stratova, three children, Fairfield Ward, Melbourne Australia Heidelberg Stake: Ukraine Kyiv/Moldova Mission, succeeding President Edwin C. Kumferman and Sister Karen D. Kumferman. Brother Stratov is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, stake executive secretary, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader, ward Young Men presidency counselor, ward Sunday School presidency counselor and missionary in the Finland Helsinki and Austria Vienna East missions. He was born in Hobart Tas, Australia, to George Stratov and Thelma Jane Cooper.

Sister Stratova is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and seminary teacher and former ward Primary president and missionary in the Russia St. Petersburg Mission. She was born in Divnohorsk, Russia, to Nikolay Ivanovich Palchik and Valentina Aleksandrovna Mishukova.

Pamela R. and David A. Winters Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

David A. Winters, 54, and Pamela R. Winters, six children, Johns Creek Ward, Roswell Georgia Stake: Ecuador Quito Mission, succeeding President Steven C. Barlow and Sister Christina E. Barlow. Brother Winters is a mission presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, seminary teacher, ward Young Men president, elders quorum president and missionary in the Ecuador Guayaquil Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to F. Burton Winters and Joyce Adams Winters.

Sister Winters is a seminary teacher and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward choir director and missionary in the Switzerland Geneva Mission. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin, to Richard Dilworth Rust and Patricia Kathleen Brighton Rust.