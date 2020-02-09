Learn more about these 8 new mission presidents and companions

The following eight new mission presidents and companions have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Rebecca Bennett and Lynn J Ames Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Lynn J Ames, 61, and Rebecca Bennett Ames, five children, Twentieth Ward, Salt Lake Ensign Stake: Missouri Independence Mission, succeeding President Adams J. Love and Sister Louise M. Love. Brother Ames is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward executive secretary, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Italy Rome Mission. He was born in Moroni, Utah, to Ronald Kenneth Ames and Velma Williams.

Sister Ames is a Young Women adviser and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor and Cub Scout leader. Sister Ames was born in Salt Lake City to Peter Hetherington Bennett and Rebecca Bennett.

Arina and Leandro de Oliveira Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Leandro de Oliveira, 47, and Arina de Oliveira, two children, Boa Viagem Ward, Recife Brazil Boa Viagem Stake: Brazil Rio de Janeiro North Mission, succeeding President Júlio César Kern and Sister Denise Dornelles Kern. Brother de Oliveira is an elders quorum president, ward mission leader and ward temple and family history leader and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo Interlagos Mission. He was born in Gurinhém, Brazil, to Luiz Leandro de Oliveira and Maria Madalena Cordeiro de Oliveira.

Sister de Oliveira is a seminary teacher and former Sunday School teacher, stake and ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor and ward music chairman. She was born in João Pessoa, Brazil, to Antonio Pereira dos Santos and Tanea Maria de Lucena.

Robin H. and Jeremy B. Grisel Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Jeremy B. Grisel, 45, and Robin H. Grisel, four children, Lufkin 1st Ward, Longview Texas Stake: Arizona Tucson Mission, succeeding President Eric L. Browning and Sister Jana E. Browning. Brother Grisel is a seminary teacher and former stake presidency counselor, public affairs specialist, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Argentina Mendoza Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Christopher Dean Grisel and Christine Dale Van Wagoner.

Sister Grisel is a ward music chairman, Relief Society teacher and Primary teacher and former ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society music leader and Primary music leader. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Roger Mathew Hewett and Cerita Marie Hewett.

Gregory G. and Lynnell S. King Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Gregory G. King, 61, and Lynnell S. King, three children, Edgemont 1st Ward, Provo Utah Edgemont Stake: Alaska Anchorage Mission, succeeding President Lance D. Toone and Sister Terri Lynn Toone. Brother King is a bishop and former high councilor, stake Young Men president and missionary in the Philippines Cebu City Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Glen Chester King and Joanne Margie King.

Sister King is a Primary teacher and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker. Sister King was born in Provo, Utah, to Raymond Earle Sanders and Loralee Sanders.

Jeffery R. and Laura D. Morrin Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Jeffery R. Morrin, 51, and Laura D. Morrin, six children, Harvest Hills Ward, Rexburg Idaho East Stake: Brazil São Paulo Interlagos Mission, succeeding President Kenneth D. Cordner and Sister Robin J. Cordner. Brother Morrin is a stake presidency counselor and former high priest group leader, stake mission presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Spain Las Palmas Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Richard Dean Morrin and Sharon Lynn Warner.

Sister Morrin is a Primary presidency secretary and temple ordinance worker and former ward temple and family history consultant, Primary teacher and Young Women adviser. She was born in Whittier, California, to Steven Daniel Christoffersen and Joan Thomas Christoffersen.

Julie and Myles Proudfoot Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Myles Proudfoot, 49, and Julie Proudfoot, four children, Highland 43rd Ward, Highland Utah Stake: Benin Cotonou Mission, succeeding President D. Martin Goury and Sister Ruth Goury. Brother Proudfoot is a former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the England Coventry Mission. He was born in London, England, to Charles Proudfoot and Tessa Proudfoot.

Sister Proudfoot is a former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission. She was born in St Albans, England, to David John Ellis and Jeanette Ellis.

Kimberly V. and Matthew W. Wright Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Matthew W. Wright, 55, and Kimberly V. Wright, five children, Maplewood Ward, Gilbert Arizona Williams Field Stake: Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Mission, succeeding President Steven C. Bednar and Sister Cindy Bednar. Brother Wright is a service mission leader and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor and ward executive secretary. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to William Frank Wright and Martha Cheryl Wright.

Sister Wright is a service mission leader and former stake and ward Relief Society presidency secretary and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Kearny, Arizona, to Kenneth Vance and Carol Elmer.

Alfredo and Guadalupe Zanudo Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Alfredo Zanudo, 56, and Guadalupe Zanudo, three children, Reforma Ward, Hermosillo México Stake: México Torreón Mission, succeeding President Anthony E. Berrett and Sister Janell Berrett. Brother Zanudo is a stake president and former high councilor, stake Sunday School presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor and ward mission leader. He was born in Hermosillo, Mexico, to Giberto Sanudo and Maura Urrea Serrano.

Sister Zanudo is a ward Primary presidency counselor and Relief Society pianist and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and temple and family history consultant. Sister Zanudo was born in Hermosillo, Mexico, to Miguel Angel Vazquez Gurrola and Maria Dolores Jaime de Vazquez.