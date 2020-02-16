Learn more about these new stake presidents

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Dinalupihan Philippines District. The Lubao Philippines Stake, which consists of the Dinalupihan, Floridablanca, Guagua, Lubao 1st and Lubao 2nd wards, was created by Elder Evan A. Schmutz, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., an Area Seventy.

LUBAO PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Dec. 8, 2019) President — Ivan Anthony Cordero Hirro, 55, editorial designer and lecturer; wife, Edna Jensen Estigoy Hirro. Counselors — Mark Anthony Canlas Malig, 33, secondary school teacher; wife, Justine Maebel Dadal Cervantes Malig. Allan Mark Manog Santos, 36, HR and operations assistant, Maricel Ocampo; wife, Santos Fe Maho Delos Santos.

A new stake has been created from the Paita Perú District. The Paita Perú Stake, which consists of the Pueblo Nuevo Branch and the El Pescador, Las Begonias, Paita, Puerto Paita and Tablazo wards, was created by Elder Enriquez Falabella, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Tito Ibañez, an Area Seventy.

PAITA PERU STAKE: (Dec. 1, 2019) President — Irwing Paul Martinez Puican, 31, electrician; wife, Ruth Lisbeth Venegas Mulatillo. Counselors — Rogelio Quiroga, 47, head credit assistant, Caja Paita; wife, Maria Faustina Tume Ruíz. Juan Manuel Chero Piñin, 30, construction technician; wife, Andres Judith Pintado Collazos.

Reorganized stakes

AEROPUERTO BOLIVIA STAKE: (Dec. 15, 2019) President — Leocadio Choque Cruz, 42, self-employed; succeeding A. Siles Pave; wife, Mary Elena Choque Muñoz. Counselors — Humberto Fernandez Mosquera, 51, self-employed; wife, Carmen Coyo Mamani. Jose Ernesto Garcia Plata, 39, self-employed; wife, Veronica Kattya Gamboa Pinto.

COPACABANA BOLIVIA STAKE: (Dec. 8, 2019) — Hugo Emilio Calderon Agramont, 34, medical adviser, Farmedical; succeeding Omar Pacheco Sanchez; wife, Milenka Cecilia Alvarez Castro. Counselors — Franz Antonio Alarcon Aruquipa, 38, billing official, EPSAS; wife, Tatiana Calle Alarcon. Luis Adolfo Hilarión Vargas, 39, business owner; wife, Amalia Quenallata Quispe.

FAA’A TAHITI TUAMOTU STAKE: (Dec. 15, 2019) President — Gael Nuimano Tuatini Sinjoux, 42, notary, SCP Bruggmann-Yao; succeeding Michel D. Pedron; wife, Tamara Phibe Tamara Pauphin. Counselors — Benjamin Tuarau, 49, national police department; wife, Vanina Malardé Tuarau. Gilbert Tunutu, 49, project manager, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; wife, Line Tunutu Carlson.

FORTALEZA BRAZIL CEARÁ STAKE: (Nov. 3, 2019) President — José Cristiano Lima de Freitas, 43, teacher, City of Fortaleza; succeeding José Renato de Freitas; wife, Luciana de Freitas. Counselors — Luiz Carlos Ripardo, 36, mechanic, Pole Foods; wife, Mileide Saraiva Santiago. Tiago Teixeira Barroso, 28, sales supervisor, Oitica Ariana; wife, Arycles Freitas de Araujo Barroso.

KANANGA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (Dec. 8, 2019) President — Alphonse Tshipangu, 59, head of division, Congolese State; succeeding Patrick O. Mawongo; wife, Beatrice Nyemba. Counselors — Tshipamba Mupote Ngando Sylvain, 60, teacher, St. Clement College; wife, Adolphine Mananga Beya. Lusamba Wa Erick Kayimbi, 44, school director, Patience; wife, Thérése Watandila Kanyengele.

ONITSHA NIGERIA STAKE: (Nov. 24, 2019) President — Johnny Nebolisa Nzegwu, 48, computer instructor, Nephi Computers, estate manager, GHN Nzegwu Estate Onitsha; succeeding Peter Chukwukadibia Ezeigwe; wife, Kate Onyema Njaka Nzegwu. Counselors — Felix Amah, 42, CEO, business owner; wife, Vanessa Chidimma Awah. Edward Emeka Okwueze, 41, director, self-employed; wife, Esther Nigozi Okwueze.

PANIQUI PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Dec. 1, 2019) President — John Cunanan Corro, 34, self-employed business owner; succeeding Petronilo C. Nadado; wife, Madelaine Rala Gonzales Corro. Counselors — Jonathan Fernandez Acob, 39, maintenance technician, IEWP, instrument technician, Small Precision Tools Philippines; wife, Roma Ferzida Memita Amado Acob. Edmar Aganon Bacani, 33, virtual assistant, online job; wife, Mary Gel Dela Cruz Lactaoen Bacani.

RAROMATAI TAHITI STAKE: (Dec. 8, 2019) President — Boyer Teheiura, 45, police officer; succeeding Freddy T. Vongue; wife, Nadje Teheiura. Counselors — William Mariteragi, 54, self-employed contractor; wife, Moeruru Mariteragi. Warren Tamatoa Laufalte, 42, administrative assistant, Raiatea Prend Import; wife, Vaihere Bianca Laufalte.

STOCKHOLM SWEDEN SOUTH STAKE: (Nov. 24, 2019) President — Joseph Miguel Bautista, 35, sales and marketing manager, Svenska Law+Chips; succeeding D. Marcus Karlsson; wife, Ulrika Louise Nyman Bautista. Counselors — Mats Ola Rune Kärn, 50, temple recorder, Temple Department; wife, Camilla Ringheim Kärn. David Stephen Robert Newell, 40, energy policy analyst, Swedish Energy Agency; wife, Anna Elisabeth Wingard Newell.