Read about these recently called stake presidents

New stake

A new stake has been created from the Faa’a Tahiti Tuamotu Stake. The Faa’a Tahiti Takaroa Stake, which consists of the Takapoto, Takaroa 1st and Takaroa 2nd branches and the Ahurai, Farahei, Oremu, Puurai and Vairai wards, was create by Elder K. Brett Nattress, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Benjamin T. Sinjoux, an Area Seventy.

FAA’A TAHITI TAKAROA STAKE: (Dec. 15, 2019) President — Harold Maihea Teivao, 29, float security manager, SARL Tahiti Mécanique et Maintenance; wife, Yolina Mata Mariteragi. Counselors — Haiarii Dauphin, 38, customer service manager, Electricité de Tahiti; wife, Elina Dauphin. Teihokura Terooatea, lay-over supervisor, Air France; wife, Tumata Clara Terooatea.

Reorganized stakes

HACIENDA HEIGHTS CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2020) President — Craig Aron Rigby, 43, project manager, Mission Development Consultants; succeeding Douglas A. Rozsa; wife, Amanda Erin Means Rigby. Counselors — Steven Paul Arnold, 65, retired; wife, Jacqueline Renee Burgess Arnold. Ho Shun Hui, 57, registered representative, New York Life; wife, Mee Lin Nora Lee Hui.

LOVELAND COLORADO STAKE: (Jan. 12, 2020) President — Douglas Mark Laws, 51, director of analytics, HP Inc.; succeeding Mark D. Crane; wife, Lori Lynn Smith Laws. Counselors — Mc Kay Clifford Marler, 45, pediatrician, Banner Health; wife, Julie Ann Kazumi Lee. Kyle G Cleverly, 50, director of corporate finance, Advanced Energy; wife, Wendi Lee Black Cleverly.

MISSION VIEJO CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Jan. 12, 2020) President — Paul Norman Conover, 50, attorney, Knobbe, Martens Olson & Bear, LLP; succeeding David A. Chamberlin; wife, Shari Dawn Harmon Conover. Counselors — Brent Asay Esplin, 48, chief financial officer, Spectrum Brands Inc.; wife, Heidi Peterson Esplin. Derek Lee Baker, 49, vice president of product strategic planning, Oakley Inc.; wife, Denise Delene Zimmerman Baker.

NORTH SALT LAKE UTAH PARKWAY STAKE: (Jan. 12, 2020) President — Ruben Mendez Santamaria, 46, vice president of sales, Industrial Supply Co.; succeeding Craig D. Bell; wife, Melanie Evans Mendez. Counselors — Robert Burke Olsen, 41, head digital officer, Deseret News; wife, Nicole La Dawn Davis Olsen. David Ray Parkinson, 49, partner, Price Parkinson & Kerr, PLLC; wife, Janilyn Ellis Parkinson.

OREM UTAH LAKERIDGE STAKE: (Jan. 12, 2020) President — Thomas Hyrum Grover, 41, director of marketing, Henry Schein; succeeding Andrew O Horton; wife, Erin Gayle Bastian Grover. Counselors — Zachary Lee Largey, 39, managing partner, Bulkthreads.com, English and composition studies instructor, Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University; wife, Sharlee Kaye Smith Largey. Roger George Harrison, 57, professor, Brigham Young University; wife, Carole Lee Caliva Harrison.

ST GEORGE UTAH EAST STAKE: (Jan. 12, 2020) President — Lance Franklin Greer, 49, audiologist, owner, Advanced Hearing & Balance; succeeding S. Arthur Troyer; wife, Shannon Woodland Greer. Counselors — Scott Maurice Porter, 50, counsel, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP; wife, Lisa Nelson Porter. Troy Haldow Sherman, 49, leadership development, SkyWest Airlines; wife, Janae Marie Carlile Sherman.

TYLER TEXAS STAKE: (Jan. 12, 2020) President — Charles Dale Rhodus, 53, podiatrist, Foot Specialist of Tyler; succeeding Jonathan R. Brough; wife, Anne Marie Bennett Rhodus. Counselors — Daren Patrick Yeager, 49, obstetrician/gynecologist, Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and Clinics; wife, Esther Elaine Hansen Yeager. John Magnus Ketcher, 39, optometrist, Christus Health; wife, Jennifer Elaine Allen Ketcher.