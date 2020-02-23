These 8 new mission leaders were recently called. Learn more about them here

The following eight new mission presidents and companions have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

José Batalla, 59, and Valeria Batalla, four children, Pacheco Ward, Buenos Aires Argentina Litoral Stake: Bolivia Cochabamba Mission, succeeding President Enrique Montoya Quiroz and Sister Sandra Meza de Montoya. Brother Batalla is an Area Seventy and former stake president, bishop, branch president and missionary in the Argentina Bahia Blanca Mission. He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Jose Maria Batalla and Rima Batalla.

Sister Batalla is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society, Young women and Primary president, organist and seminary teacher. She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Eduardo Carlos Michalek and Maria Cristina Verdier.

Duane E. Farley, 57, and Kristi Farley, five children, Shepard Park Ward, Farmington Utah North Stake: Texas Dallas Mission, succeeding President John C. Dalton and Sister Lisa A. Dalton. Brother Farley is an elders quorum presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Merrill A Farley and Sylpha Maria Johnson Farley.

Sister Farley is a ward Relief Society president and temple ordinance worker and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and gospel doctrine teacher. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Gary S Holtom and Jo Ann Kay Burgess Holtom.

Tomás García, 48, and Julia G. García, two children, Tezontepec Ward, Tezontepec México Stake: México Tijuana Mission, succeeding President Jesús Cepeda and Sister Abigail Cepeda. Brother García is an assistant area auditor and former stake presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, stake Young Men president, Sunday school president, elders quorum president, institute teacher, high councilor and missionary in the México Querétaro Mission. He was born in Tezontepec, Hidalgo, México, to Tomás García Serrano and Jerónima Pérez Cruz.

Sister Garcia is a ward Primary president and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, seminary teacher and nursery leader. She was born in Metepec, Hidalgo, México to Antonio García Ortega and Marina Yáñez Tenorio.

Gary Hensley, 62, and Kathy Hensley, four children, Ashley Park Ward, Sandy Utah Granite South Stake: El Salvador Santa Ana Mission, succeeding President Clarence L. Kelley and Sister VaDawn Kelley. Brother Hensley is a bishop and former high councilor, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Spain Barcelona Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Gary John Hensley and Beverly Kaye Hensley.

Sister Hensley is a Relief Society teacher and former ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, Primary teacher and Primary music leader. She was born in Salt Lake City to Carl Edmund Thornwall and Della Dee Thornwall.

R. Todd Miner, 49, and Andrea Girand Miner, three sons, Palo Alto Foothills Ward, Menlo Park California Stake: Cameroon Yaoundé Mission. Brother Miner is a ward temple and family history leader and former bishop, Scoutmaster, stake executive secretary, high councilor, elders quorum president and missionary in the France Bordeaux Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Robert Thomas Miner and Suzanne Stewart Fjeldsted.

Sister Miner is a stake Primary presidency counselor and former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor and missionary in the Belgium Brussels Mission. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Michael Girand and Barbara Bimson Girand.

Elton Saucedo, 58, and Marisa Grahl Saucedo, three children, Cavalhada Ward, Porto Alegre Brazil South Stake: Mozambique Beira Mission. Brother Saucedo is a stake presidency counselor and former stake president, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo North Mission. He was born in Porto Alegre, Brazil, to Marcos Saucedo and Anna Maria Lopes.

Sister Saucedo is a stake music chairman and stake Primary presidency counselor and former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward single adult adviser and seminary teacher. She was born in Bagé, Brazil, to Albino Grahl and Iracema Oliveira.

Joey L. Skinner, 56, and Lisa T. Skinner, four children, Morgan 2nd Ward, Morgan Utah Stake: Puerto Rico San Juan Mission, succeeding President David H. Smart and Sister Brenda Smart. Brother Skinner is a stake president and former bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Puerto Rico San Juan Mission. He was born in Benson, Arizona, to Albert Moore Skinner and Charlene Anna Skinner.

Sister Skinner is a Young Women adviser and former ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher and Cub Scout leader. Sister Skinner was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Kenneth Marlo Topham and Opal Topham.

Bert B. Young, 65, and Jennefer Young, five children, Pineae Gardens Ward, Centerville Utah Stake: Ghana Cape Coast Mission, succeeding President Rodney H. Hillam and Sister Melanie J. Hillam. Brother Young is a high councilor and former high priests group leader, bishop, bishopric counselor, temple and family history consultant and missionary in the Australia Melbourne Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Robert Bunnell Young and Gladys Andersen Young.

Sister Young is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Relief Society and Primary president, ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president and missionary in the Japan Sendai Mission. She was born in Salt Lake City to Archie Dean Barney and Gwen Marler Barney.