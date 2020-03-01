Learn more about these 8 new mission leaders

The following eight new mission presidents and companions have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Alfredo R. and Grace P. Ardon Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Alfredo R. Ardon, 58, and Grace P. Ardon, four children, Masagana 2nd Ward, Antipolo Philippines Stake: Philippines Davao Mission, succeeding President Pedro U. Adduru and Sister Carmela Adduru. Brother Ardon is an assistant area auditor, area FSY adviser and stake YSA adviser and former stake president, high councilor, bishop, branch president, ward clerk, institute teacher and missionary in the Philippines Quezon City Mission. He was born in Olongapo City, Philippines, to Cirilo Austero Ardon Jr. and Florcefina Dela Cruz Ramos Ardon.

Sister Ardon is an area FSY adviser, stake YSA adviser and seminary teacher and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Quezon City, Philippines, to Deogracias Buluran Peña and Athena Fontanilla Peña.

Curtis K. and Jackie B. Child Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Curtis K. Child, 58, and Jackie B. Child, five children, Bountiful 50th Ward, Bountiful Utah Heights Stake: Texas Lubbock Mission, succeeding President David G. Hales and Sister Melody Hales. Brother Child is a stake presidency counselor and former bishop, high councilor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president and presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Guatemala Quetzaltenango Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Sheldon Fay Child and Joan Haacke Child.

Sister Child is a stake music chairman and former Sunday School teacher, stake and ward Primary president, stake Primary music specialist, Young Women advisor and choir director. She was born in Logan, Utah, to William Hunter Bennett and Patricia Christensen Bennett.

David W. and Janelle N. Duce Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

David W. Duce, 60, and Janelle N. Duce, six children, Penny Creek Ward, Everett Washington Stake: Perú Lima East Mission, succeeding President Daniel Puerta Amato and Sister Fernanda Schneider Amato. Brother Duce is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Perú Lima South Mission. He was born in Everett, Washington, to Wesley Knowlton Duce and Vera Louise Duce.

Sister Duce is a ward organist and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor and teacher, ward Young Women presidency counselor and advisor, ward Young Women camp director, ward Primary president and presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Primary music leader and pianist, ward choir director and pianist and Cub Scout leader. She was born in Torrance, California, to Carl Orrin McGrath and Muiriel Jean Korten.

Britton Manzer and Scott J. Fox Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Scott J. Fox, 55, and Britton Manzer Fox, three children, Cedar Ridge Ward, Broken Arrow Oklahoma Stake: Texas Austin Mission. Brother Fox is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, stake mission presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Japan Fukuoka Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Joseph Carl Fox and Sharon Lael Fox.

Sister Fox is a coordinating council assistant public affairs director and stake public affairs director and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Primary music leader, ward music chairman and choir director. She was born in Lakewood, Ohio, to Leslie Lee Manzer and Saundra Kay Manzer.

Christopher S. and Melody M. Metts Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Christopher S. Metts, 58, and Melody M. Metts, seven children, Capitol Hill Ward, Salt Lake Stake: Washington Tacoma Mission, succeeding President L. Scott Leishman and Sister Kristine Leishman. Brother Metts is a Sunday School teacher and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Japan Fukuoka Mission. He was born in Homestead, Florida, to James Carroll Metts and Judith Arlene Anderson.

Sister Metts is a Sunday School teacher and former seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker, ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, ward missionary and stake youth conference director. Sister Metts was born in Charleston, South Carolina, to John Royal Pinkney and Dagbjorg Hjordis Oladottir.

Daniela and Irineu E. Prado Jr. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Irineu E. Prado Jr., 47, and Daniela Prado, three children, Trujilo Ward, Sorocaba Brazil Trujilo Stake: Brazil Maceio Mission, succeeding President Mark W. Taylor and Sister Patty Taylor. Brother Prado is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop and missionary in the Colombia Cali Mission. He was born in Sorocaba, São Paulo, Brazil, to Irineu Espelho Prado and Terezinha Elisabete Develis Espelho.

Sister Prado is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president and seminary teacher. She was born in Sorocaba, São Paulo, Brazil, to Nerval Correia and Olinda Correia.

Neldon S. and Dawna Seitz Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Neldon S. Seitz, 55, and Dawna Seitz, six children, Glines 5th Ward, Vernal Utah Glines Stake: Texas Dallas East Mission. Brother Seitz is a temple ordinance worker and ward Young Men presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men president, elders quorum presidency counselor and missionary in the California Arcadia Mission. He was born in Vernal, Utah, to Jack Andrew Seitz and Mildred Seitz.

Sister Seitz is a Young Women president and former stake and ward Young Women camp director, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, gospel doctrine teacher, ward choir director and Primary music leader. She was born in Salt Lake City to Allen K Nielsen and Sherry Dawn Nielsen.

Donald L. and Sandra Tucker Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Donald L. Tucker, 60, and Sandra Tucker, four children, Moses Lake 3rd Ward, Moses Lake Washington Stake: Dominican Republic Santo Domingo West Mission, succeeding President Jose M. Santos and Sister Madeline Santos. Brother Tucker is a Sunday School teacher and former bishop, branch president, stake mission president, senior missionary in the Dominican Republic Santiago Mission and missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission. He was born in Yakima, Washington, to Donald E. Tucker and Dixie Lee Tucker.

Sister Tucker is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Young Women president, ward Primary president and senior missionary in the Dominican Republic Santiago Mission. She was born in Othello, Washington, to Jay L Roylance and Elaine Marie Roylance.