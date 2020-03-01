Read about the new presidencies of these recently reorganized stakes

BOUNTIFUL UTAH EAST STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2020) President — Justin Brian Farr, 43, senior fuels administrator, PacifiCorp; succeeding James P. McGuire; wife, Andrea Jordan Farr. Counselors — Alan John Smith, 52, senior engineer, IB Solutions; wife, Diane Faragher Smith. Eric Wallace Glissmeyer, 39, pediatric emergency medicine physician, University of Utah; wife, Adrienne Nicole Wing Glissmeyer.

CINCINNATI OHIO EAST STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — Robert C Lesan III, 40, partner, Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL; succeeding Joseph W. Bradley; wife, Holly Kathleen Hinkley Lesan. Counselors — David Kimball Hooper, 46, associate professor of pediatrics and medical director of the kidney transplant program, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center; wife, Michelle Van Dam Hooper. Trevor Hunt Stansbury, 51, CEO, Supply Dynamics Inc.; wife, Rebecca Diane Butcher Stansbury.

GREENVILLE SOUTH CAROLINA STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2020) President — Jason Cannon Jones, 41, associate professor of economics, Furman University; succeeding James E. Axelson; wife, Jessica Lea Adams Jones. Counselors — Timothy Scott Wren Sr., 67, Abbeville Medical Center employee; wife, Mary Ann Schutzman Wren. Russell Ryan Jones, 45, division president, America’s Home Place; wife, Julia Ann Lowe Jones.

KALIBO PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — Ricarto Rimano Roberto, 41, self-employed business owner; succeeding Renie B. Maagad; wife, Eeonor Imingan Catawe Roberto. Counselors — Elvin Estolloso Villanueva, 30, credit officer, Exquisite Lending Services, Inc.; wife, Maureen Gay Dela Cruz Rimano Villanueva. Marvin Al Navarra Rivera, 28, marketing consultant, Offshore AUS; wife, Ana Cristine Villanueva Fajardo Rivera.

LINCOLN CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2020) President — Scott William Stewart, 45, project manager, Oracle; succeeding Mark S. Perez; wife, Anita Anderson Stewart. Counselors — Jeffrey Brandon Eller, 43, president and owner, Valley Oaks Insurance; wife, Tabatha Harrison Eller. Jerome Benjamin Lawson, 58, service technician, Henry Schein; wife, Maureen Cozette Peck Lawson.

NEWBURY PARK CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — John LeRoy Merrill, 49, executive vice president of marketing, Extreme Networks; succeeding Paul E. Jordan; wife, Marrianne Norris Merrill. Counselors — Howard Lee Laguna, 57, president, Morehart Land Co.; wife, Charlene Denise McIntyre Laguna. Christopher Badurek, 44, chief financial officer, RHI; wife, Holly Forsyth Badurek.

POCATELLO IDAHO CENTRAL STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — Mark Alan Gibson, 47, store manager, Rocky Mountain Supply Inc.; succeeding R. William Hancock; wife, Lana Kay Hill Gibson. Counselors — Ryan D Hancock, 58, vice president of investments, Stifel Investments; wife, Carol Armstrong Hancock. Richard R Pincock, 68, business owner; wife, Rebecca Annette Clawson Pincock.

SPANISH FORK UTAH EAST STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — Sean Romney Dixon, 49, Especially for Youth session director and institute instructor; succeeding Ronald J. Dunn; wife, M’shelle Lundquist Dixon. Counselors — Todd L Sermersheim, 56, vice president of customer service operations, Dematic; wife, Janalee Johnson Sermersheim. Christopher Mitchell Thompson, 48, public works director and city engineer, Spanish Fork City; wife, Karen Reed Thompson.

SPRINGVILLE UTAH KOLOB STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2020) President — Nathan Moser Brinkerhoff, 42, owner, Quality Restoration; succeeding D. Michael Smith; wife, Sara Laree Lundblade Brinkerhoff. Counselors — Derek Jason Tangren, 42, manager, Global Center of Excellence, Adobe; wife, Sunny Casandra Wadsworth Tangren. Michael Wayne Florence, 43, planning and economic development director, Lindon City; wife, Heather Arlene Hart Florence.

WEST POINT UTAH LAKESIDE STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2020) President — Cameron Stucki Bennett, 49, superintendent, Westland; succeeding Mark S. Thayne; wife, Angela Bailey Bennett. Counselors — Blake Bennett Reid, 45, vice president, active trader, Fidelity Investments; wife, Cathleen Jacobsen Reid. Marc Ken Stewart, 39, budget officer, BYU-Pathway Worldwide; wife, Taunia Freeman Stewart.