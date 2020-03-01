Read about the new presidencies of these recently reorganized stakes

Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies around the world.
Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies around the world. Credit: Deseret News graphic

BOUNTIFUL UTAH EAST STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2020) President — Justin Brian Farr, 43, senior fuels administrator, PacifiCorp; succeeding James P. McGuire; wife, Andrea Jordan Farr. Counselors — Alan John Smith, 52, senior engineer, IB Solutions; wife, Diane Faragher Smith. Eric Wallace Glissmeyer, 39, pediatric emergency medicine physician, University of Utah; wife, Adrienne Nicole Wing Glissmeyer.

CINCINNATI OHIO EAST STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — Robert C Lesan III, 40, partner, Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL; succeeding Joseph W. Bradley; wife, Holly Kathleen Hinkley Lesan. Counselors — David Kimball Hooper, 46, associate professor of pediatrics and medical director of the kidney transplant program, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center; wife, Michelle Van Dam Hooper. Trevor Hunt Stansbury, 51, CEO, Supply Dynamics Inc.; wife, Rebecca Diane Butcher Stansbury.

GREENVILLE SOUTH CAROLINA STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2020) President —  Jason Cannon Jones, 41, associate professor of economics, Furman University; succeeding James E. Axelson; wife, Jessica Lea Adams Jones. Counselors — Timothy Scott Wren Sr., 67, Abbeville Medical Center employee; wife, Mary Ann Schutzman Wren. Russell Ryan Jones, 45, division president, America’s Home Place; wife, Julia Ann Lowe Jones.

KALIBO PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — Ricarto Rimano Roberto, 41, self-employed business owner; succeeding Renie B. Maagad; wife, Eeonor Imingan Catawe Roberto. Counselors — Elvin Estolloso Villanueva, 30, credit officer, Exquisite Lending Services, Inc.; wife, Maureen Gay Dela Cruz Rimano Villanueva. Marvin Al Navarra Rivera, 28, marketing consultant, Offshore AUS; wife, Ana Cristine Villanueva Fajardo Rivera.

LINCOLN CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2020) President — Scott William Stewart, 45, project manager, Oracle; succeeding Mark S. Perez; wife, Anita Anderson Stewart. Counselors — Jeffrey Brandon Eller, 43, president and owner, Valley Oaks Insurance; wife, Tabatha Harrison Eller. Jerome Benjamin Lawson, 58, service technician, Henry Schein; wife, Maureen Cozette Peck Lawson.

NEWBURY PARK CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — John LeRoy Merrill, 49, executive vice president of marketing, Extreme Networks; succeeding Paul E. Jordan; wife, Marrianne Norris Merrill. Counselors — Howard Lee Laguna, 57, president, Morehart Land Co.; wife, Charlene Denise McIntyre Laguna. Christopher Badurek, 44, chief financial officer, RHI; wife, Holly Forsyth Badurek.

POCATELLO IDAHO CENTRAL STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — Mark Alan Gibson, 47, store manager, Rocky Mountain Supply Inc.; succeeding R. William Hancock; wife, Lana Kay Hill Gibson. Counselors — Ryan D Hancock, 58, vice president of investments, Stifel Investments; wife, Carol Armstrong Hancock. Richard R Pincock, 68, business owner; wife, Rebecca Annette Clawson Pincock.

SPANISH FORK UTAH EAST STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — Sean Romney Dixon, 49, Especially for Youth session director and institute instructor; succeeding Ronald J. Dunn; wife, M’shelle Lundquist Dixon. Counselors — Todd L Sermersheim, 56, vice president of customer service operations, Dematic; wife, Janalee Johnson Sermersheim. Christopher Mitchell Thompson, 48, public works director and city engineer, Spanish Fork City; wife, Karen Reed Thompson.

SPRINGVILLE UTAH KOLOB STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2020) President — Nathan Moser Brinkerhoff, 42, owner, Quality Restoration; succeeding D. Michael Smith; wife, Sara Laree Lundblade Brinkerhoff. Counselors — Derek Jason Tangren, 42, manager, Global Center of Excellence, Adobe; wife, Sunny Casandra Wadsworth Tangren. Michael Wayne Florence, 43, planning and economic development director, Lindon City; wife, Heather Arlene Hart Florence.

WEST POINT UTAH LAKESIDE STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2020) President — Cameron Stucki Bennett, 49, superintendent, Westland; succeeding Mark S. Thayne; wife, Angela Bailey Bennett. Counselors — Blake Bennett Reid, 45, vice president, active trader, Fidelity Investments; wife, Cathleen Jacobsen Reid. Marc Ken Stewart, 39, budget officer, BYU-Pathway Worldwide; wife, Taunia Freeman Stewart.

