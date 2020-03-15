Read about these 8 new mission leaders who were called to serve around the world

The following eight new mission presidents and companions have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Manuel M. Agustin, 62, and Bernadette Mari B. Agustin, three children, Quirino 2nd Ward, Quezon City Philippines South Stake: Philippines Cebu Mission, succeeding President Abenir V. Pajaro and Sister Valerie Sibala Antenorcruz Pajaro. Brother Agustin is an MTC presidency counselor and former Area Seventy, stake president, mission presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and ward Sunday School president. He was born in Angeles City, Philippines, to Pablo Bermudo Agustin and Victoria Espinosa Mendoza Agustin.

Sister Agustin is a temple ordinance worker and former ward Relief Society and Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and temple preparation teacher. She was born in Naga City, Philippines, to Porfirio Badiong and Estrella Pitallano Badiong.

Eber Beck, 54, and Eliane W. Beck, four children, Serraria Ward, São José Brazil Stake: Brazil Manaus Mission, succeeding President Jose Caetano de Morais and Sister Sueli Caetano de Morais. Brother Beck is an area welfare office adviser and a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, branch president, ward Sunday School president and missionary in the Brazil Recife Mission. He was born in Cruz Alta, Brazil, to Ery Antonio Beck and Nadir Olinda da Silveira Beck.

Sister Beck is a stake Primary president and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Lages, Brazil, to Evaldo Walter and Zuelir Melo De Moraes Walter.

Cory Dalton Dunn, 63, and Pamela Stokes Dunn, six children, Broadmoor Ward, Colorado Springs Colorado Stake: Nevada Reno Mission, succeeding President Taylor G. Godoy and Sister Carol Godoy. Brother Dunn is a Sunday School teacher and stake self-reliance specialist and former stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, elders quorum president and missionary in the Austria Vienna Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Dale Ellertson Dunn and Delma Lou Dalton Dunn.

Sister Dunn is a Sunday School teacher and ward Young Women assistant camp director and former ward Relief Society and Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor and seminary teacher. She was born in Boise, Idaho, to Theron Oleen Stokes and Lola Mae Stokes.

Steve Haymond, 59, and Angie Haymond, three children, Millcreek Canyon Ward, Salt Lake Mount Olympus Stake: Oregon Portland Mission, succeeding President Jonathan W. Bullen and Sister Julie A. Bullen. Brother Haymond is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Taiwan Taichung Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to George Chandler Parkinson Haymond and Mary Yvonne Silver Haymond.

Sister Haymond is a temple ordinance worker and Relief Society teacher and former ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Sunday School teacher, nursery leader and ward missionary. She was born in Augusta, Georgia, to Robert Lee Youngblood and Anna Mariea Rose Opfermann Gay.

David Hruska, 60, and Annette Hruska, five children, Sienna Plantation 2nd Ward, Houston Texas South Stake: Guatemala Guatemala City Central Mission, succeeding President Casey B. Cluff and Sister Barbara S. Cluff. Brother Hruska is a stake president and former mission presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, ward mission leader, elders quorum president and missionary in the California Los Angeles Mission. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Theodore Frank Hruska and Dolores Helen Hruska.

Sister Hruska is an assistant stake seminary coordinator and former Church service missionary, Relief Society teacher, Young Women adviser, seminary teacher and Primary music leader and pianist. She was born in Salt Lake City to Allan Keith Butler and Patricia Ann Butler.

Hiroshi Kinjo, 60, and Takako Kinjo, two children, Matsudo 1st Ward, Matsudo Japan Stake: Japan Sapporo Mission, succeeding President Russell L. McClure and Sister Jeni McClure. Brother Kinjo is a stake president and former area FSY adviser, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Sunday School president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Japan Okayama Mission. He was born in Naha, Japan, to Seizo Kinjo and Sachiko Kinjo.

Sister Kinjo is a ward missionary and former stake Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, Primary teacher, and seminary teacher. She was born in Ginowan, Japan, to Yoshio Asato and Haruko Asato.

David Nielson, 61, and Jaci Lee Nielson, four children, Carmel Ward, Indianapolis Indiana North Stake: South Africa Johannesburg Mission, succeeding President Dane O. Leavitt and Sister Ruth Marie Leavitt. Brother Nielson is a temple ordinance worker and high councilor and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the New York Rochester Mission. He was born in Burley, Idaho, to Norman Haight Nielson and Lucille Nielson.

Sister Nielson is a temple ordinance worker and ward missionary and former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Richard Eugene Lee and Sandra Lyn Lee.

George L. Payne, 52, and Joanne S. Payne, four children, Farmington 4th Ward, Farmington New Mexico Stake: El Salvador San Salvador East Mission, succeeding President Favio Durán and Sister Nuzly Zepeda de Durán. Brother Payne is a stake presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Washington Spokane Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Dennis Lee Payne and Lauana Payne.

Sister Payne is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, temple and family history consultant and mission referral secretary in the New Mexico Farmington Mission. She was born in Hobbs, New Mexico, to Albert David “Bud” Sage and Maxine Adele “Pete” Petersen.