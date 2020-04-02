Learn more about these 8 new temple presidents and matrons

The following eight new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in October.

Randall F and Robin H. Baum Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Randall F Baum, 70, Fair Oaks Ward, San Antonio Texas La Cantera Stake, called as president of the San Antonio Texas Temple, succeeding President Terry J. Orgill. President Baum’s wife, Robin Havard Baum, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister La-Dell I. Orgill. He is a temple sealer and former stake presidency counselor, bishop and mission presidency counselor. A retired manager of an oil and gas distributorship, he was born in Provo, Utah, to Floyd Charles Baum and Hazel Marie Memmott Baum Brewer.

Sister Baum is a ward music chairman and temple ordinance worker and former stake Primary presidency counselor and ward Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Lufkin, Texas, to Thomas Jefferson Jr. and Lois Adams Havard.

Rulon L. and Estella G. Brough Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Rulon Larry Brough, 70, Enoch 1st Ward, Enoch Utah Stake, called as president of the Cedar City Utah Temple, succeeding President Daniel M. Jones. President Brough’s wife, Estella Joy Grimshaw Brough, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister JoAnn D. Jones. He is a ward Sunday School presidency counselor and temple sealer and former Kentucky Louisville Mission president and stake president. A retired partner, manager, and corporate pilot of an aerospace company, he was born in Payson, Utah, to Ernest Rulon and Arta Lena Jenkins Brough.

Sister Brough is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and former mission president companion, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Norman Jones and Loleen Peterson Grimshaw.

Mary M. and Thomas M. Cherrington Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Thomas Merrill Cherrington, 68, Fox Ridge Ward, River Heights Utah Stake, called as president of the Logan Utah Temple, succeeding President Jerry L. Nelson. President Cherrington’s wife, Mary Miner Cherrington, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Ruth M. Nelson. He is a service mission leader and former Area Seventy, Japan Hiroshima Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired Church Educational System institute instructor, he was born in Payson, Utah, to Amyot Bert and Julia Aileen Ashby Cherrington.

Sister Cherrington is a service mission leader and former mission president’s companion, stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, Primary Activity Days leader and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Portland, Oregon, to Richard Keith and Helen Miner.

Cynthia S. and Victor O. Davis Jr. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Victor Oscar Davis Jr., 66, Caprock Ward, Lubbock Texas Stake, called as president of the Lubbock Texas Temple, succeeding President Blaine J. Bushman. President Davis’s wife, Cynthia Rebecca Smith Davis, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Margene Bushman. He is a volunteer assistant temple recorder and former stake presidency counselor and bishop. A retired vice president of Sunnymead Ranch, he was born in Lubbock, Texas, to Victor Oscar Davis and Minerva Jane Bookout.

Sister Davis is a Relief Society teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake Relief Society, Young Women and Primary presidency counselor and ward Young Women president and presidency counselor. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Kenneth Grover Smith Jr. and Marguerite Elizabeth Smith.

Clayton F. and Marla P. Foulger Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Clayton Flint Foulger, 72, Potomac Ward, Washington D.C. Stake, called as president of the Washington D.C. Temple. President Foulger’s wife, Marla Ruby Price Foulger, will serve as temple matron. He is a stake activities committee chairman and temple sealer and former England London Mission president, Washington D.C. Temple presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and bishop. An attorney and owner of Foulger Pratt Companies, he was born in Salt Lake City to Sidney William and Mary Francis Foulger.

Sister Foulger is a stake activities committee co-chairman and temple ordinance worker and former mission president companion, Washington D.C. Temple assistant to the matron, ward Relief Society president and stake Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in San Diego, California, to David Sherman and Muriel Tenney Price.

Randy J. and Donna D. Harris Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Randy Jay Harris, 73, Alpine 3rd Ward, Alpine Utah West Stake, called as president of the San Salvador El Salvador Temple, succeeding President Alonso de Jesus Figueroa Moreno. President Harris’s wife, Donna Clara Dodge Harris, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Silvia Quijano de Figueroa. He is a ward mission leader and temple sealer and former Guatemala Guatemala City North Mission president, counselor in the Veracruz Mexico and Guatemala City Guatemala temple presidencies, stake president and bishop. A retired certified public accountant and business partner, he was born in Provo, Utah, to Robert Jay and Odessa Webster Hill Harris.

Sister Harris is an assistant ward mission leader and temple ordinance worker and a former mission president companion and assistant to the matrons of the Veracruz Mexico and Guatemala City Guatemala temples. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Seth Arvid and Clara Mildred Isaksen Dodge.

Robert W. and Dixie C. Mendenhall Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Robert Wayne Mendenhall, 60, Glen Allan Ward, Sherwood Park Alberta Stake, called as president of the Edmonton Alberta Temple, succeeding President David J. Henderson. President Mendenhall’s wife, Dixie Marie Cahoon Mendenhall, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Janet Diane Henderson. He is a Public Affairs specialist and temple sealer and former stake president, bishop and stake clerk. An attorney, he was born in Cardston, Alberta, Canada, to Lorin J. and Mildred Aleta Wilde Mendenhall.

Sister Mendenhall is a Relief Society meeting coordinator and temple ordinance worker and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor and stake seminary supervisor. She was born in Cardston, Alberta, Canada, to Lloyd George and Hazel Mildred Swalm Cahoon.

Louis and Esther L. Weidmann Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Louis Weidmann, 66, Solothurn Ward, Bern Switzerland Stake, called as president of the Bern Switzerland Temple, succeeding President Pierre M. Brenders. President Weidmann’s wife, Esther Margaret Lauener Weidmann, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Brigitte Brenders. He is an institute teacher and former Area Seventy, Adriatic South Mission president, stake president and bishop. President of MCM Medsys Ltd., he was born in Winterthur, Zürich, Switzerland, to Arthur and Maria Antonia Weidmann.

Sister Weidmann is a seminary teacher and Primary pianist and former mission president companion, ward Primary president, branch Young Women president and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Riverside, California, to Wilhelm Friedrich and Helene Kaufmann Lauener.