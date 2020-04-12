Read about these stake presidents who have recently been called to serve

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Pleasant View Utah Stake. The Pleasant View Utah Orchard Springs Stake, which consists of the Misty Meadows, Pleasant View 5th, Pleasant View 7th, Pleasant View 13th, Pleasant View 15th, Pleasant View 16th, Pleasant View 17th and Willow Brook wards, was created by Elder James R. Rasband, General Authority Seventy, and Elder James H. Bekker, an Area Seventy.

PLEASANT VIEW UTAH ORCHARD SPRINGS STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2020) President — Joshua Grant Garner, 42, CEO and owner, Becklar; wife, Katie Louise Kellett Garner. Counselors — Jeremy Larry Rich, 45, finance manager, Northrop Grumman; wife, Amy Jean Mallory Rich. Stuart Grant Gibby, 42, owner, Mountain View Endodontics; wife, Jennie Nilson Gibby.

A new stake has been created from the Saratoga Springs Utah Saratoga Hills Stake. The Saratoga Springs Utah Springside Stake, which consists of the Heritage 1st, Heritage 2nd, Legacy Farms 1st, Legacy Farms 2nd, Saratoga Springs 1st, Saratoga Springs 2nd and Saratoga Springs 10th wards, was created by Elder Richard J. Maynes, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Mark D. Eddy, an Area Seventy.

SARATOGA SPRINGS UTAH SPRINGSIDE STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2020) President — John Welsey Farrer, 52, veterinarian and owner, Saratoga Springs Animal Hospital; wife, Tiffany Jackman Farrer. Counselors — Jeremy Gene Olson, 42, jeweler and owner, Saratoga Jewelry Company; wife, Emily Ann Jackson Olson. Jeffrey Clark Bettinger, 49, chief human resources officer, Nu Skin; wife, Leath Ann Newman Bettinger.

A new stake has been created from the West Jordan Utah Sunset Ridge Stake. The West Jordan Utah Maples Stake, which consists of the Maples 1st, Maples 2nd, Maples 3rd, Maples 4th and Maples 5th wards, was created by Elder J. Devn Cornish, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Daniel S. Mehr II, an Area Seventy.

WEST JORDAN UTAH MAPLES STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — Maxwell Baird Marler, 40, partner, Rocky Mountain Lighting & Controls; wife, Krista Connie Petersen Marler. Counselors — Eric John Moulton, 48, mechanical engineer, Northrop Grumman; wife, Michelle Crane Moulton. Mark Emil Soderquist, 68, retired, chemist and intellectual capital manager, The Dow Chemical Company; wife, Janice Michelle Shreeve Soderquist.

Reorganized stakes

ANAPOLIS BRAZIL STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2020) President — Wilmar Modesto Pereira, 54, analyst, Department of Federal Revenue; succeeding Roberto Rechetnicau; wife, Eliene Fernandes de Lima. Counselors — Alex Fabiani de Andrade, 44, public employee, Civil Police of Goias; wife, Glaucy Jane Matos de Andrade. Divino Rosa de Jesus, 43, auto repair technician, 3 R Veiculos; wife, Cleidimar Pires de Morais Rosa.

CHICLAYO PERU LA VICTORIA STAKE: (Jan. 19, 2020) President — Richard Augusto Ayon Capuñay, 48, salesman, Repsol; succeeding Jesus R. Atoche Riofrio; wife, Raquel Mereyda Ramos Casas. Counselors — Carlos Augusto Simbaio Carrasco, 48, chauffeur; wife, Maria Antonieta Negron Majail. Carlos Enrique Pesantes Santa Cruz, 33, math teacher; wife, Katherine Paola Diaz Paiva.

FUKUOKA JAPAN STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2020) President — Daisuke Kai, 38, team leader, Orico Forent Insure Co.; succeeding Masanori Aiura; wife, Mami Sasayama. Counselors — Shin’ichi Yano, 52, department of academic affairs director, senior teacher, Dazaifu High School; wife, Hosaka Mariko. Yoichiro Horikawa, 38, seminaries and institutes coordinator, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; wife, Hiromi Horikawa.

GUADALAJARA MEXICO REFORMA STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — Paulo Cesar Sanchez Hernandez, 45, continuity leader, Banco Azteca; succeeding Daniel Rodriguez; wife, Gabriela Esparza Rocha. Counselors — Julio Cesar Martinez Vera, 50, maintenance employee, Guadalajara Mexico Temple; wife, Maria Dolores Garcia Enriquez. Oscar Eduardo Gonzalez Diaz, 34, private driver, self-employed; wife, Veronica Nataly Flores Nieto.

LAIE HAWAII YSA 1ST STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Kingsley Keaunui Manulele Vaiee Ah You, 49, restaurant co-owner, coordinator for K-12 student life and wellbeing, Kamehameha Kapālama School; succeeding Mailefihi Niutupuivaha; wife, Julia Kyrma Purcell Ah You. Counselors — Angus Christy, 60, manager, BYU-Hawaii Print Services; wife, Olivia Swapp Christy. Gordon Lenn Touli, 49, line tech I, Hawaii Reserves Inc.; wife, Tua’oloa Faleolo Touli.

LIMA PERU MAGDALENA STAKE: (Jan. 12, 2020) President — Edwin Vladimir Orihuela Montesinos, 50, welfare and self-reliance manager, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; succeeding Marco A. De Loayza Guillén; wife, Katia Villavicencio Callo. Counselors — Alberto Guillermo Malatesta Aulestia, 57, administrator, Serfarin; wife, Milagritos Pariachi Campos. Milton Eric Aldea Ramirez, 53, occupational physician, Glencore; wife, Jaquelina Cordova Contreras.

MACEIO BRAZIL STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2020) President — José Rodrigues da Costa Jr., 33, seminaries and institutes coordinator, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; succeeding Frazio Valdez Tenorio Cavalcante; wife, Ana Bárbara Costa de Vasconcelos. Counselors — Sérgio da Silva Galvão, 47, facilities manager, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; wife, Morgana Lêlia Ramalho dos Santos. Alexandre Marques dos Santos, 39, judicial technician, Tribunal de Justiça – Alagoas; wife, Kleicy Tavares da Silva.

MARYSVILLE WASHINGTON STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Mark Jesse Call, 53, president, owner, Sno-King Veterinary Clinic; succeeding Wayne N. Wilcox; wife, Rhonda Marie Hoffman Call. Counselors — Nathan John Sumsion, 50, engineer, Boeing Commercial Airlines; wife, Laurzia Bethany Lee Sumsion. Shayne Charles Hedahl, 40, owner, Special Interest Auto Body; wife, Brittney Lee Nixon Hedahl.

MESA ARIZONA MARICOPA STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Randy Ray Richardson, 53, regional dean, Creighton University School of Medicine; succeeding Lynn W. Burnham; wife, Jennifer Montague Richardson. Counselors — Jeffrey Reilly Ward, 48, partner, Awardcomp; wife, Gretchen Wright Ward. Ricardo Armando Parker Jr., 39, internet sales supervisor, Drivetime Automotive Group; wife, Norah Natchielli Castaneda Parker.

MEXICO CITY BOSQUES STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2020) President — Juan Jacob Rodriguez Valenzuela, 40, licensed at law, Rodriguez Cedillo & Associates; succeeding Francisco Pallares; wife, Elva Judith Ramos Romo. Counselors — Omar Israel Medina Flores, 41, self-employed; wife, Patricia Hernandez Quiroz. Edilberto Vela García, 60, director, violinist, Mexico City Chamber Orchestra; wife, Sonia Maria del Carmen Bernal Lopez.

MORRISTOWN NEW JERSEY STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — William Henry Ludlam, 55, senior vice president, Chiasma Inc.; succeeding Bruce D. Jones; wife, Suzanne Burnett Ludlam. Counselors — Kevin David Lance, 51, vice president of operations — Americas, Emerson Electric; wife, Danielle Luise DelHoyo Lance. Jeffrey Ronald Norton, 53, Latin American bond strategist, Mizuho Securities USA, LLC; wife, Tracy Ann Halladay Norton.

NEW ORLEANS LOUISIANA STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — David Jamison Hall, 36, electrical engineer, Valero Energy Corporation; succeeding Gregory K. Stock; wife, Jasmine Ann Jeppson Hall. Counselors — David Yoshi Patten, 42, physician, Thibodaux Regional Health System; wife, Masami Seki Patten. Scott Alan Grindstaff, 42, director of finance, Tomahawk; wife, Margaret Parnell Grindstaff.

PAYSON ARIZONA STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — Eric Jon Anderson, 49, dentist, Anderson Dental Group; succeeding David B. Cluff; wife, Wendy Ann Fletcher Anderson. Counselors — Jared Kartchner Tenney, 47, physical therapist, Payson Physical Therapy; wife, Kadi Marie Hunt Tenney. Barry Alden Standifird, 56, attorney; wife, Lori Christene Olsen Standifird.

SALT LAKE VALLEY VIEW STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Craig Jeffries Tingey, 57, chief human resources officer, Layton Construction; succeeding Jeffrey M. Simpson; wife, Jill Ellen Hales Tingey. Counselors — Greg Lindsey Popp, 50, president, Marine Life Sciences, LLC; wife, Allison Tullis Popp. Jeffrey Michael Vincent, 51, managing director, Grey Mountain Partners; wife, Marie-Chantelle Bramble Vincent.

SALVADOR BRAZIL NORTH STAKE: (Jan. 26, 2020) President — Nayguel de Castro Costa, 37, geophysicist, Petrobras; succeeding Joao Lourenco Martins; wife, Lenisia Marques dos Santos Costa. Counselors — Luis Claudio da Silva Maia, 49, military police, Government of the State of Bahia; wife, Juanete de Jesus Lemos Maia. Thiago Marcelo Ribeiro Barreto, 31, institute director, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; wife, Ana Paula Souza de Oliveira Barreto.

TAIWAN KAOHSIUNG SOUTH STAKE: (Jan. 19, 2020) President — Hsien Tsung Huang, 43, teacher; succeeding D. Chad Furness; wife, Li-Yen Shen. Counselors — Chan Hung Li, 46, manager, Just Bread; wife, Lan Chang. Ping Sheng Cheng, 56, engineering manager; wife, Dao An Chen.