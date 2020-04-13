Here is a brief look at the 58 new Area Seventies

Elder Gary E. Stevenson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Russell M. Nelson give a sustaining vote during the sustaining of Church leaders and officers during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Russell M. Nelson give a sustaining vote during the sustaining of Church leaders and officers during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org

During the Saturday afternoon session of April 2020 general conference, Latter-day Saints sustained nine new General Authority Seventies as well as a new Young Men general presidency and 58 new Area Seventies. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, read the calls for a sustaining vote.

Following is a brief look at each of the new Area Seventies:

Jay D. Andersen, 47, Gilbert, Arizona; principal/director, Andersen Capital Partners; currently serving as stake Missionary Preparation teacher; former bishopric member, high councilor and stake president; wife: Cindy; seven children.

Faapito Auapaau, 47, American Samoa; Samoa multipack operations manager, Starkist Samoa Co.; currently serving as president of the Pago Pago Samoa Mapusaga Stake; former bishopric member, high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Irva; four children.

Frederick K. Balli Jr., 63, Centennial, Colorado; real estate investment, self-employed; currently serving as Sunday School teacher in the Centennial Ward; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Robyn; five children.

Kevin W. Birch, 56, Westerville, Ohio; regional assistant vice president, CNA Surety Corporation; currently serving as a mission leader in the Westerville Ward; former bishop and stake president; wife: Kimberly; two children.

John W. Boswell III, 57, Bountiful, Utah; director of finding, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as a member of the Utah Hispanic Initiative Committee; former bishop, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Susan; five children.

J. Francisco Bührer, 44, Campinas, Brazil; chief financial officer, Grupo Sforza Holding; currently serving as high councilor; former bishop, district president and mission president; wife: Sandra; two children.

Suchat Chaichana, 64, Bangkok, Thailand; managing director, ASEA REDOX (Thailand) Co., Ltd.; currently serving as president of the Bangkok Thailand Stake; former branch president, high councilor, mission presidency member and stake presidency member; wife: Udomlak; three children.

Matthew R. Clarke, 59, Sandy, Utah; controller, BMW Financial Services; currently serving as president of the Sandy Utah Granite South Stake; former bishop, bishopric member and high councilor; wife: Janine; five children.

L. Guido Cristobal, 48, Chosica, Peru; manager of Membership and Statistical Records, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as president of the Lima Perú Campoy Stake; former bishopric member, branch president, high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Marleny; four children.

Edmarc R. Dumas, 43, Talisay City, Philippines; assistant temple recorder for Cebu City Philippines Temple, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as president of the Cebu City Philippines Stake; former bishop, bishopric member and stake presidency member; wife: Donna Dell; five children.

Carlos A. Gabaldón, 43, Toluca, Mexico; operations and maintenance manager of Mexico Area, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as elders quorum president in the Sauces Ward; former bishop, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Ana Laura; four children.

M. Andrew Galt IV, 64, Suwanee, Georgia; retired; currently serving as president of the Sugar Hill Georgia Stake; former bishop, bishopric member and high councilor; wife: Karen; five children.

Clark G. Gilbert, 49, North Salt Lake, Utah; president, BYU–Pathway Worldwide; currently serving as Sunday School teacher in the Woodbriar Ward; former bishop and stake presidency member; wife: Christine; eight children.

Leonard D. Greer, 65, Gilbert, Arizona; attorney and shareholder, Raymond, Greer & Sassaman, P.C.; former mission president, stake president, bishop, ward Young Men president and missionary; wife: Julie; four children.

Vladislav Y. Gornostaev, 35, Moscow, Russia; video/sound producer, self-employed; currently serving as counselor in the Moscow Russia Stake presidency; former bishop; wife: Tatiana Andreevna; three children.

D. Martin Goury, 56, Lekki, Nigeria; currently serving as president of the Benin Cotonou Mission; former bishop, bishopric member, and branch president; wife: Ruth; four children.

Richard I. Heaton, 63, Provo, Utah; managing director of Priesthood and Family Department, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as Sunday School president in the Pleasant View 7th Ward; former bishop, branch president, mission president, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Valerie; nine children.

Broc C. Hiatt, 55, Mesa, Arizona; owner/partner, Cardon Hiatt Companies; currently serving as president of the Mesa Arizona Central Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Lori; six children.

David H. Huntsman, 52, Salt Lake City, Utah; president/chief operating officer, Huntsman Foundation; currently serving as Sunday School teacher in the St Mary’s Ward; former bishop and mission president; wife: Michelle; eight children.

Norman C. Insong, 58, Catalunan Grande, Philippines; Seminaries and Institutes coordinator, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as assistant area auditor of the Olongapo Coordinating Council; former bishop, branch president, district president, high councilor, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Barbara; eight children.

Daniel Kabason, 48, Fafraha, Ghana; controller in the Africa West Area, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as counselor in the elders quorum presidency of the Adenta Second Ward; former bishop, bishopric member, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Millicent Kane; one child.

Federico M. Kähnlein, 50, Cedar Hills, Utah; program manager, Evergreen Consulting Group; currently serving as activities coordinator in the Cedar Hills 16th Ward; former bishopric member, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Sabrina; four children.

Jeffrey J. Kerr, 55, Chaska, Minnesota; executive vice president, U.S. Bank; currently serving as president of the Minneapolis Minnesota Stake; former bishop, high councilor, mission presidency member and stake presidency member; wife: Deanna; three children.

Youngjoon Kwon, 49, Seoul, South Korea; professor, Seoul National University; currently serving as president of the Seoul Korea South Stake; former bishop, bishopric member and high councilor; wife: Yeonshin; four children.

David G. LaFrance, 51, Ontario, Canada; owner and principal, DGL Consulting; currently serving as president of the Oshawa Ontario Stake; former bishop, bishopric member and stake presidency member; wife: Lori Dawn; six children.

Ricardo C. Leite, 55, São Paulo, Brazil; founding partner, Cerqueira Leite Advogados Associados; currently serving as high councilor in the Dunas Stake; former bishop, mission president, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Cristiane; three children.

Marcelo Louza, 52, São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil; Seminaries and Institutes coordinator, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as branch president in the Brazil São Paulo MTC; former bishop, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Andrea; two children.

Jose G. Manarin, 63, Marikina City, Philippines; real estate broker, self-employed; currently serving as president of the Marikina Philippines Stake; former bishop, branch president, high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Alice; seven children.

Jeremiah J. Morgan, 49, Kansas City, Missouri; deputy attorney general, State of Missouri; currently serving as public affairs specialist in the Missouri Independence Area Coordinating Council; former bishop, bishopric counselor member, branch president, high councilor, stake mission presidency member,and stake president; wife: Rebecca; five children.

Mark A. Mortensen, 51, Irvine, California; chief executive officer, Salus Homecare; currently serving as missionary preparation teacher in the Irvine California Stake; former bishopric member, mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Kristina; six children.

Eduardo F. Ortega, 42, Huixquilucan, Mexico; real estate director, American Express; currently serving as elders quorum president in the Interlomas Ward; former bishop and stake presidency member; wife: Gabriela; three children.

Nathan D. Pace, 54, Medina, New York; attorney/partner, Mack & Pace; currently serving as president of the Buffalo New York Stake; former bishop and bishopric member; wife: Margaret; six children.

Michael M. Packer, 54, Rexburg, Idaho; physician, self-employed (Seasons Family Medical); currently serving as president of the Rexburg Idaho East Stake; former bishop, bishopric member and stake presidency member; wife: Shannon; four children.

Omar I. Palacios, 48, Las Vegas, Nevada; managing partner/chief financial officer, Zephyr Partner Solutions; currently serving as counselor in the Nevada Las Vegas West Mission presidency; former bishop, bishopric member and high councilor; wife: Virginia; three children.

Jorge W. Pérez, 48, Chiguayante, Chile; temple recorder for Concepción Chile Temple, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as counselor in the bishopric of the Chiguayante Ward; former bishop, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Graciela Agustina; five children.

Kyrylo Pokhylko, 44, Kyiv, Ukraine; currently serving as president of the Baltic Mission; former branch president, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Elena; two children.

Sergio A. Poncio, 47, El Frutal, Guatemala; leader and member support coordinator, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; former branch presidency counselor at the Guatemala MTC, bishop, mission president and stake president; wife: Jessica; two children.

Arthur Rascon, 57, Houston, Texas; reporter/international correspondent, ABC-TV/Disney, Houston; currently serving as president of the Houston Texas Summerwood Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission presidency member, stake mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Patti; seven children

Miguel A. Reynoso, 57, Poza Rica de Hidalgo, Mexico; Seminaries and Institutes coordinator, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as bishop of the Veintisiete de Septiembre Ward; former bishopric member, branch president, high councilor, mission presidency member, mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Gabriela; three children.

Gustavo G. Rezende, 38, Goiânia, Brazil; chief executive officer, GR Group; currently serving as president of the Goiânia Brazil Stake; former bishop and high councilor; wife: Natasha; three children.

Robert G. Rivarola, 53, Asunción, Paraguay; head of Presidential Medical Department, National Army of Paraguay; currently serving as coordinator of the Temple Open House and Rededication Committee for the Asunción Paraguay Temple; former stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Maria; three children.

Tonga J. Sai, 46, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire; pilote import export, Abidjan Terminal Bollore of Abidjan Sea Port; currently serving as president of the Abidjan Côte d’Ivoire Niangon Central Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, branch presidency member and high councilor; wife: Dorothee; five children.

Luciano Sankari, 44, Curitiba, Brazil; psychiatrist, Araucária; recently released as president of the Curitiba Brazil Novo Mundo Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor and stake mission president; wife: Aline Mendes; three children.

Rosendo Santos, 61, Magdalena, Peru; institute director, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as high councilor in the Magdalena Stake; former bishop, mission president, stake presidency member,and stake president; wife: Maria del Rosario; four children.

Henry Savstrom, 44, Hachioji, Japan; human resource manager of the Asia North Area, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as president of the Machida Japan Stake; former bishopric member, high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Junko; five children.

J. Matthew Scott, 48, Chesterfield, Virginia; president/chief executive officer, Unified Health Group; currently serving as assistant clerk in the James River YSA Branch; former bishop, high councilor and stake president; wife: Allyson; four children.

James E. Slaughter, 54, Bakersfield, California; dentist, self-employed; currently serving as service mission leader in the California Bakersfield Service Missionary Area; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Lisa; four children.

Robert T. Smith, 59, Salt Lake City, Utah; professor in the Church History and Doctrine Department, Brigham Young University; recently released as president of the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor and stake mission president; wife: Kristine; eight children.

Ricardo A. Spencer, 40, Santiago, Chile; security sales executive, Micro Focus; currently serving as counselor in the Chile Santiago South Mission presidency; former bishop, high councilor, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Kriss; five children.

Colin C. Stauffer, 51, Heber City, Utah; managing director/partner/head of client services in Latin America, Portfolio Advisors; currently serving as deacons quorum adviser in the Timp Meadows Ward; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president, stake mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Michelle; five children.

David C. Stewart, 50, Alberta, Canada; medical doctor, self-employed; currently serving as president of the Lethbridge Alberta East Stake; former bishop; wife: Karri Sue; four children.

Jared W. Stone, 49, Brentwood, Tennessee; investor, self-employed; currently serving as director of public affairs in the Nashville Tennessee Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Jani; six children.

Arlen M. Tumaliuan, 49, Santiago City, Philippines; facilities manager in the Philippines Area, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as president of the Santiago Philippines North Stake; former bishop, branch president, high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Juvy; three children.

Martin J. Turvey, 59, Radstock, England; chief executive officer, Nauvoo Capital Ltd; currently serving as elders quorum president; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Debra; six children.

Yan C. Vega, 47, Bogotá, Colombia; institute director, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as president of the Bogotá Colombia Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Inocencia; five children.

Paul B. Whippy, 59, Nasese, Fiji; retired; currently serving as counselor in the Fiji Suva Mission presidency; former bishop, branch presidency member, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Olive; seven children.

Chad R. Wilkinson, 55, Saratoga Springs, Utah; associate administrator of Seminaries and Institutes, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as Sunday School teacher in the Saratoga Springs Fourth Ward; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Allison; four children.

Dow R. Wilson, 61, Menlo Park, California; board member, U.S.-India Strategic Business Forum; currently serving as president of the Menlo Park California Stake; former bishop, bishopric member and high councilor; wife: Lynne; seven children.

Released Area Seventies

The following Area Seventies were released: Elders Jorge T. Becerra, Mark S. Bryce, Jeremy R. Jaggi, Kelly R. Johnson, Adeyinka A. Ojediran and Moisés Villanueva.

The Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jointly published by the Deseret News and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.
Copyright © 2020 Deseret News Publishing Company. All rights reserved.