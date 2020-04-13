Here is a brief look at the 58 new Area Seventies

During the Saturday afternoon session of April 2020 general conference, Latter-day Saints sustained nine new General Authority Seventies as well as a new Young Men general presidency and 58 new Area Seventies. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, read the calls for a sustaining vote.

Following is a brief look at each of the new Area Seventies:

Jay D. Andersen, 47, Gilbert, Arizona; principal/director, Andersen Capital Partners; currently serving as stake Missionary Preparation teacher; former bishopric member, high councilor and stake president; wife: Cindy; seven children.

Faapito Auapaau, 47, American Samoa; Samoa multipack operations manager, Starkist Samoa Co.; currently serving as president of the Pago Pago Samoa Mapusaga Stake; former bishopric member, high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Irva; four children.

Frederick K. Balli Jr., 63, Centennial, Colorado; real estate investment, self-employed; currently serving as Sunday School teacher in the Centennial Ward; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Robyn; five children.

Kevin W. Birch, 56, Westerville, Ohio; regional assistant vice president, CNA Surety Corporation; currently serving as a mission leader in the Westerville Ward; former bishop and stake president; wife: Kimberly; two children.

John W. Boswell III, 57, Bountiful, Utah; director of finding, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as a member of the Utah Hispanic Initiative Committee; former bishop, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Susan; five children.

J. Francisco Bührer, 44, Campinas, Brazil; chief financial officer, Grupo Sforza Holding; currently serving as high councilor; former bishop, district president and mission president; wife: Sandra; two children.

Suchat Chaichana, 64, Bangkok, Thailand; managing director, ASEA REDOX (Thailand) Co., Ltd.; currently serving as president of the Bangkok Thailand Stake; former branch president, high councilor, mission presidency member and stake presidency member; wife: Udomlak; three children.

Matthew R. Clarke, 59, Sandy, Utah; controller, BMW Financial Services; currently serving as president of the Sandy Utah Granite South Stake; former bishop, bishopric member and high councilor; wife: Janine; five children.

L. Guido Cristobal, 48, Chosica, Peru; manager of Membership and Statistical Records, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as president of the Lima Perú Campoy Stake; former bishopric member, branch president, high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Marleny; four children.

Edmarc R. Dumas, 43, Talisay City, Philippines; assistant temple recorder for Cebu City Philippines Temple, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as president of the Cebu City Philippines Stake; former bishop, bishopric member and stake presidency member; wife: Donna Dell; five children.

Carlos A. Gabaldón, 43, Toluca, Mexico; operations and maintenance manager of Mexico Area, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as elders quorum president in the Sauces Ward; former bishop, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Ana Laura; four children.

M. Andrew Galt IV, 64, Suwanee, Georgia; retired; currently serving as president of the Sugar Hill Georgia Stake; former bishop, bishopric member and high councilor; wife: Karen; five children.

Clark G. Gilbert, 49, North Salt Lake, Utah; president, BYU–Pathway Worldwide; currently serving as Sunday School teacher in the Woodbriar Ward; former bishop and stake presidency member; wife: Christine; eight children.

Leonard D. Greer, 65, Gilbert, Arizona; attorney and shareholder, Raymond, Greer & Sassaman, P.C.; former mission president, stake president, bishop, ward Young Men president and missionary; wife: Julie; four children.

Vladislav Y. Gornostaev, 35, Moscow, Russia; video/sound producer, self-employed; currently serving as counselor in the Moscow Russia Stake presidency; former bishop; wife: Tatiana Andreevna; three children.

D. Martin Goury, 56, Lekki, Nigeria; currently serving as president of the Benin Cotonou Mission; former bishop, bishopric member, and branch president; wife: Ruth; four children.

Richard I. Heaton, 63, Provo, Utah; managing director of Priesthood and Family Department, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as Sunday School president in the Pleasant View 7th Ward; former bishop, branch president, mission president, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Valerie; nine children.

Broc C. Hiatt, 55, Mesa, Arizona; owner/partner, Cardon Hiatt Companies; currently serving as president of the Mesa Arizona Central Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Lori; six children.

David H. Huntsman, 52, Salt Lake City, Utah; president/chief operating officer, Huntsman Foundation; currently serving as Sunday School teacher in the St Mary’s Ward; former bishop and mission president; wife: Michelle; eight children.

Norman C. Insong, 58, Catalunan Grande, Philippines; Seminaries and Institutes coordinator, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as assistant area auditor of the Olongapo Coordinating Council; former bishop, branch president, district president, high councilor, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Barbara; eight children.

Daniel Kabason, 48, Fafraha, Ghana; controller in the Africa West Area, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as counselor in the elders quorum presidency of the Adenta Second Ward; former bishop, bishopric member, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Millicent Kane; one child.

Federico M. Kähnlein, 50, Cedar Hills, Utah; program manager, Evergreen Consulting Group; currently serving as activities coordinator in the Cedar Hills 16th Ward; former bishopric member, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Sabrina; four children.

Jeffrey J. Kerr, 55, Chaska, Minnesota; executive vice president, U.S. Bank; currently serving as president of the Minneapolis Minnesota Stake; former bishop, high councilor, mission presidency member and stake presidency member; wife: Deanna; three children.

Youngjoon Kwon, 49, Seoul, South Korea; professor, Seoul National University; currently serving as president of the Seoul Korea South Stake; former bishop, bishopric member and high councilor; wife: Yeonshin; four children.

David G. LaFrance, 51, Ontario, Canada; owner and principal, DGL Consulting; currently serving as president of the Oshawa Ontario Stake; former bishop, bishopric member and stake presidency member; wife: Lori Dawn; six children.

Ricardo C. Leite, 55, São Paulo, Brazil; founding partner, Cerqueira Leite Advogados Associados; currently serving as high councilor in the Dunas Stake; former bishop, mission president, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Cristiane; three children.

Marcelo Louza, 52, São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil; Seminaries and Institutes coordinator, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as branch president in the Brazil São Paulo MTC; former bishop, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Andrea; two children.

Jose G. Manarin, 63, Marikina City, Philippines; real estate broker, self-employed; currently serving as president of the Marikina Philippines Stake; former bishop, branch president, high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Alice; seven children.

Jeremiah J. Morgan, 49, Kansas City, Missouri; deputy attorney general, State of Missouri; currently serving as public affairs specialist in the Missouri Independence Area Coordinating Council; former bishop, bishopric counselor member, branch president, high councilor, stake mission presidency member,and stake president; wife: Rebecca; five children.

Mark A. Mortensen, 51, Irvine, California; chief executive officer, Salus Homecare; currently serving as missionary preparation teacher in the Irvine California Stake; former bishopric member, mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Kristina; six children.

Eduardo F. Ortega, 42, Huixquilucan, Mexico; real estate director, American Express; currently serving as elders quorum president in the Interlomas Ward; former bishop and stake presidency member; wife: Gabriela; three children.

Nathan D. Pace, 54, Medina, New York; attorney/partner, Mack & Pace; currently serving as president of the Buffalo New York Stake; former bishop and bishopric member; wife: Margaret; six children.

Michael M. Packer, 54, Rexburg, Idaho; physician, self-employed (Seasons Family Medical); currently serving as president of the Rexburg Idaho East Stake; former bishop, bishopric member and stake presidency member; wife: Shannon; four children.

Omar I. Palacios, 48, Las Vegas, Nevada; managing partner/chief financial officer, Zephyr Partner Solutions; currently serving as counselor in the Nevada Las Vegas West Mission presidency; former bishop, bishopric member and high councilor; wife: Virginia; three children.

Jorge W. Pérez, 48, Chiguayante, Chile; temple recorder for Concepción Chile Temple, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as counselor in the bishopric of the Chiguayante Ward; former bishop, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Graciela Agustina; five children.

Kyrylo Pokhylko, 44, Kyiv, Ukraine; currently serving as president of the Baltic Mission; former branch president, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Elena; two children.

Sergio A. Poncio, 47, El Frutal, Guatemala; leader and member support coordinator, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; former branch presidency counselor at the Guatemala MTC, bishop, mission president and stake president; wife: Jessica; two children.

Arthur Rascon, 57, Houston, Texas; reporter/international correspondent, ABC-TV/Disney, Houston; currently serving as president of the Houston Texas Summerwood Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission presidency member, stake mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Patti; seven children

Miguel A. Reynoso, 57, Poza Rica de Hidalgo, Mexico; Seminaries and Institutes coordinator, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as bishop of the Veintisiete de Septiembre Ward; former bishopric member, branch president, high councilor, mission presidency member, mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Gabriela; three children.

Gustavo G. Rezende, 38, Goiânia, Brazil; chief executive officer, GR Group; currently serving as president of the Goiânia Brazil Stake; former bishop and high councilor; wife: Natasha; three children.

Robert G. Rivarola, 53, Asunción, Paraguay; head of Presidential Medical Department, National Army of Paraguay; currently serving as coordinator of the Temple Open House and Rededication Committee for the Asunción Paraguay Temple; former stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Maria; three children.

Tonga J. Sai, 46, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire; pilote import export, Abidjan Terminal Bollore of Abidjan Sea Port; currently serving as president of the Abidjan Côte d’Ivoire Niangon Central Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, branch presidency member and high councilor; wife: Dorothee; five children.

Luciano Sankari, 44, Curitiba, Brazil; psychiatrist, Araucária; recently released as president of the Curitiba Brazil Novo Mundo Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor and stake mission president; wife: Aline Mendes; three children.

Rosendo Santos, 61, Magdalena, Peru; institute director, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as high councilor in the Magdalena Stake; former bishop, mission president, stake presidency member,and stake president; wife: Maria del Rosario; four children.

Henry Savstrom, 44, Hachioji, Japan; human resource manager of the Asia North Area, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as president of the Machida Japan Stake; former bishopric member, high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Junko; five children.

J. Matthew Scott, 48, Chesterfield, Virginia; president/chief executive officer, Unified Health Group; currently serving as assistant clerk in the James River YSA Branch; former bishop, high councilor and stake president; wife: Allyson; four children.

James E. Slaughter, 54, Bakersfield, California; dentist, self-employed; currently serving as service mission leader in the California Bakersfield Service Missionary Area; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Lisa; four children.

Robert T. Smith, 59, Salt Lake City, Utah; professor in the Church History and Doctrine Department, Brigham Young University; recently released as president of the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor and stake mission president; wife: Kristine; eight children.

Ricardo A. Spencer, 40, Santiago, Chile; security sales executive, Micro Focus; currently serving as counselor in the Chile Santiago South Mission presidency; former bishop, high councilor, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Kriss; five children.

Colin C. Stauffer, 51, Heber City, Utah; managing director/partner/head of client services in Latin America, Portfolio Advisors; currently serving as deacons quorum adviser in the Timp Meadows Ward; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president, stake mission president and stake presidency member; wife: Michelle; five children.

David C. Stewart, 50, Alberta, Canada; medical doctor, self-employed; currently serving as president of the Lethbridge Alberta East Stake; former bishop; wife: Karri Sue; four children.

Jared W. Stone, 49, Brentwood, Tennessee; investor, self-employed; currently serving as director of public affairs in the Nashville Tennessee Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Jani; six children.

Arlen M. Tumaliuan, 49, Santiago City, Philippines; facilities manager in the Philippines Area, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as president of the Santiago Philippines North Stake; former bishop, branch president, high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Juvy; three children.

Martin J. Turvey, 59, Radstock, England; chief executive officer, Nauvoo Capital Ltd; currently serving as elders quorum president; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Debra; six children.

Yan C. Vega, 47, Bogotá, Colombia; institute director, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as president of the Bogotá Colombia Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Inocencia; five children.

Paul B. Whippy, 59, Nasese, Fiji; retired; currently serving as counselor in the Fiji Suva Mission presidency; former bishop, branch presidency member, stake presidency member and stake president; wife: Olive; seven children.

Chad R. Wilkinson, 55, Saratoga Springs, Utah; associate administrator of Seminaries and Institutes, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as Sunday School teacher in the Saratoga Springs Fourth Ward; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president and stake president; wife: Allison; four children.

Dow R. Wilson, 61, Menlo Park, California; board member, U.S.-India Strategic Business Forum; currently serving as president of the Menlo Park California Stake; former bishop, bishopric member and high councilor; wife: Lynne; seven children.

Released Area Seventies

The following Area Seventies were released: Elders Jorge T. Becerra, Mark S. Bryce, Jeremy R. Jaggi, Kelly R. Johnson, Adeyinka A. Ojediran and Moisés Villanueva.