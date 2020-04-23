Read about these 2 new temple presidents and matrons

The following two new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency.

Vickie W. and William W. Jacobsen Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

William Waddoups Jacobsen, 74, Weddington Ward, Charlotte North Carolina South Stake, called as president of the Columbia South Carolina Temple, succeeding President Phillip G. Stalvey. President Jacobsen’s wife, Vickie Lee Wood Jacobsen, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Teresa J. Stalvey. He is a patriarch and temple sealer and former stake presidency counselor and bishop. A retired bank executive, he was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Thomas Waddoups Jacobsen and Marguerite Davis.

Sister Jacobsen is a Just Serve coordinator and institute instructor and former ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Homerville, Georgia, to Philip Arthur Wood and Wilean Marlowe.

They will begin their service in October.

Bruce H and Karen F. Winegar Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Bruce H Winegar, 73, Highland 1st Ward, Pocatello Idaho Highland Stake, called as president of the new Pocatello Idaho Temple. President Winegar’s wife, Karen Finch Winegar, will serve as temple matron. He is an Idaho Falls Idaho Temple presidency counselor and former Area Seventy executive secretary, New Jersey Cherry Hill Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired environmental engineer manager, he was born in Salt Lake City to Grant Leonard Winegar and Betty Louise Haacke Call.

Sister Winegar is an assistant to the matron of the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple and Primary activity day leader and former mission president companion, stake Relief Society president and ward Primary president. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Vernon Jay and Kathleen Toolson Finch.

They will begin their service when the temple is dedicated.