Learn about these new stake presidents from around the world

CALABAR NIGERIA NORTH STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Akwaowo Joseph Ekong, 42, principal consultant, Ajemae Global Resources Ltd.; succeeding Victor O. Bassey; wife, Maureen Akwaowo Ekpenyong Ekong. Counselors — Ekepenyong Etim Ekpenyong, 58, director of cadastral surveys, Government of Cross River State, Nigeria; wife, Ikwo Esu Ekanem Ekpenyong. Kenneth Namgbe Egumi, 31, manager, Family and Friends Merchandise Nigeria Ltd.; wife, Susan Kenneth Bassey Obo Eko Egumi.

CASA GRANDE SAO PAULO BRAZIL STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Marcelo Ramos Da Silva, 50, pre GSG technician surgeon, PREPRID; succeeding Luis Antonio da Silva Felix; wife, Eliane de Oliveira Silva. Counselors — Adriano Expedito Rodrigues, 36, IT manager, Danlex Serviços; wife, Rosana Vieira da Silva Rodrigues. Alexandre Aquino de Melo, 32, fraud prevention analyst, Conductor Technology, Inc.; wife, Gabriela Sousa Lomeu de Melo.

CEDAR CITY UTAH YSA 1ST STAKE: (March 1, 2020) President — Kyle Loren Rowley, 41, pharmacist, Township Professional Pharmacy; succeeding Kregg T. Lunt; wife, Shannon Henrie Rowley. Counselors — John David Westwood, 39, owner, Westwood Law, P.C.; wife, Julianne Hamlin Westwood. Mark Willis Corry, 39, family physician, Intermountain Healthcare; wife, Krista Keate Corry.

COLUMBIA SOUTH CAROLINA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Christian Eric Boesl, 46, attorney, Goings Law Firm; succeeding Carl L. Reynolds; wife, Emily Anna Kamber Boesl. Counselors — Dennis Lane McDaniel, 49, director of alternative programs, Chesterfield County School District; wife, Christi Barfield McDaniel. Bronson Ellis Titus, 59, self-employed self-storage facility owner; wife, Laurie Llewellyn Titus.

CUCUTA COLOMBIA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Alex Alfredo Corredor Jurado, 46, treasury secretary, San Jose de Cucuta Mayor’s Office; succeeding Luis C. Sanchez; wife, Mayra Leonor Escalante Jimenez. Counselors — Edwin Javier Valero Rodriguez, 42, commercial director, Medimas Eps.; wife, Yesica Yohana Cano Goez. Edisson Jacob Ruiz Carrero, 28, owner, Rosied Cosmetics; wife, Rosenny Naily Berrios Perez.

CURITIBA BRAZIL NOVO MUNDO: (Feb. 9, 2020) President — Fabiano Gomes de Oliveira, 44, labor judge; succeeding Luciano Sankari; wife, Juliane Gabrielle Pimenta. Counselors — Valdine Cunha Cirino, 46, manager, Cirino Ltd. Auto Mechanic; wife, Debora Regina Suonski. Sivaldo de Souza, 37, production leader, Renault of Brazil; wife, Fabiana dos Santos de Souza.

HONOLULU HAWAII WEST STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Taran Kealakai Hing Fee Chun, 42, headmaster, Kamehameha Schools; succeeding Michael K. Matsuzaki; wife, Nizhoni Aneta Whaley Chun. Counselors — Melvin Tsuneo Nakama, 66, teacher, counselor, Department of Education; wife, Sharon Gale Rivera Nakama. Chad Anthony Armstrong, 40, assistant project superintendent, Pearl Harbor Naval Ship Yard IMF; wife, Monica Michiko Kakazu Armstrong.

KAISERSLAUTERN GERMANY STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Darrell M Zaugg, 48, psychiatrist, family physician, United States Air Force; succeeding Joshua D. Adams; wife, Melanie JoMel Gamble Zaugg. Counselors — Aaron Lawrence Harris, 45, chief administrative officer, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center; wife, Jennica Audra Thuet Harris. Trek Craige Potter, 41, cyber operator, United States Air Force; wife, Danielle Marie Sorensen Potter.

LA SERENA CHILE STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Moisés Adán Eugenio Gómez, 45, supervisor, F.A.M.; succeeding Humberto Diaz Fernandez; wife, Yolanda Irene Centeno Alvarez. Counselors — Cristian Alejandro Alcayaga, 31, owner, BSC Maquinarias; wife, Sairis Rodriguez Pacheco. Luis Israel Jonathan Veliz Funes, 33, teacher, Gastronomy; wife, Denisse Kate Sommermeyer Oyarzón.

LIMA PERU SAN GABRIEL STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2020) President — Erick John Rojas Cornejo, 42, self-employed tradesman; succeeding Carlos A. Rodriguez Tito; wife, Zoila Maribel Santillan Mesía. Counselors — Jorge Luis Preciado Castillo, 36, administrative technician, C.S.M.C San Gabriel Alto; wife, Sheila Giset Tapia Rebolledo. Juan Ismael Huaman Tello, 33, production manager, Abrasivos S.A.; wife, Maria Teresa Jara Casazola.

MATSUDO JAPAN STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Kimiya Yamamoto, 59, vice president, Deutsche Bank; succeeding Hiroshi Kinjo; wife, Yumi Kitagawa Yamamoto. Counselors — Kazuma Nakazawa, 49, general manager, Sony Business Solution; wife, Yuki Okamoto Nakazawa. Akira Koike, 40, sales leader, Forever Living Products; wife, Saori Tsuda.

MERIDA MEXICO CHUBURNA STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Carlos Geovani Medina Roca, 44, delegate, Mexican Social Security Institute; succeeding Jesus Morales Morales; wife, Alely Vianet Uribe López. Counselors — José Eduardo Morás, 38, plant manager, Bohn de Mexico; wife, Artemisa Parra. Joel Alberto Tec Magaña, 36, chief of logistic and administration, family business; wife, Jomily Danae Perera Hernandez.

MORGAN UTAH STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Ronald George Hales, 50, owner, Center Point Construction; succeeding Joey L. Skinner; wife, Rebecca Sue Russell Hales. Counselors — Ryan Carl Eriksson, 44, journeyman plumber, Dwight Gailey Plumbing; wife, Heidi Marie Gailey Eirksson. Blake Jared Nelson, 43, vice president, Zions Bank; wife, Megan Tollestrup Nelson.

NEWPORT BEACH CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Daniel McKean Livingston, 62, partner, Payne & Fears LLP; succeeding David P. Silva; wife, Elizabeth Anne Reierson Livingston. Counselors — David Craig McPhie, 44, partner, Irell & Manella LLP; wife, Erin Elizabeth Holsinger McPhie. Gene Robert Clark, 53, chife legal officer, senior vice president, 5 Arches LLC, Redwood Trust, Inc.; wife, Marlo Anne Allen Clark.

NOVO HAMBURGO BRAZIL STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Paulo Ricardo Gasparetto Borges, 52, court technician, federal court; succeeding Roberto Bauer de Borba; wife, Marla Enara da Cunha Machado Borges. Counselors — Bruno Sander Rodrigues Da Silva, 33, support PMO, META (SAP); wife, Bruno Kristel Kayser Da Silva. Bruno Correa Rocha, 30, self-employed businessman; wife, Leticia de Resende Alves da Fonseca.

PARKER COLORADO SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Ronald Jason Standifird, 47, managing member, The Tarimack Group; succeeding Dale N. Lyman; wife, Michelle Stander Standifird. Counselors — David Forsha Crandall, 49, global sales senior manager, Oracle Americas Inc.; wife, Courteney Bailey Claswon Crandall. Chad David Warnick, 45, chief operating officer, McKesson/The US Oncology Network; wife, Shawna Kae Jones Warnick.

PITTSBURGH PENNSYLVANIA NORTH STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Christopher Lee Hoke, 43, president, 76 Investments LP; succeeding Donald M. Jenkins; wife, Jaimee Stevens Hennefer Hoke. Counselors — David Steven Glover, 44, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine associate clinical professor, and Medical Center anesthesiologist; wife, Elisha Clayson Glover. Bernd Edward Scanlan, 49, senior systems engineer, Hitachi Rail STS; wife, Rachel Lynn Ord Scanlan.

PROVO UTAH YSA 5TH STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Richard Douglas Osguthorpe, 47, professor, Brigham Young Univeristy; succeeding John M. Aldrich; wife, Gwen Marie Jones Osguthorpe. Counselors — Matthew Alma Heaps, 47, digital marketing manager, Wellfare and Self Reliance Services; wife, Jill Whiting Heaps. Eric Travis Blum, 44, general counsel, chief operating officer, OZ Impact Funds, and adjunct professor, Brigham Young University; wife, Jennifer Johnson Blum.

QUEEN CREEK ARIZONA WEST STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Craig Dana Cardon, 44, executive, Cardon Hiatt Companies; succeeding Gary A. Smith; wife, Aimee Leigh Dean Cardon. Counselors — Daryn Newell McClure, 48, physician, Banner Health; wife, Mary Frances Dunn McClure. Kim Scott Lund, 49, vice president of sales, Great Mountain West; wife, Angie Rochelle Jenkins Lund.

RETALHULEU GUATEMALA LAS PALMAS STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Francisco René Perez Villatoro, 39, teacher, Department of Education; succeeding Marlon G. Garcia Rivera; wife, Azucena Elizabeth Barrios Pérez. Counselors — Juan Pablo Menéndez Calimayor, 39, attorney, Bufete Esteban Kestler; wife, Dora Carolina Calderón Menéndez. Manfredo Antonio Carranza Rodríguez, 37, prosecutor, Deseret y Asociados; wife, Edny Paola Imeri Carranza.

SANTA CRUZ BOLIVIA LA LIBERTAD STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Diego Marcell Jimenez Baoz, 31, project manager, Architect Rogelio Jimenez; succeeding Sammy Torrez Saldias; wife, Bertha Maria Maldonado Poma. Counselors — Miguel Franco Cayoja, 43, systems manager, Fertel; wife, Claribel Cayosa Cuevas. Juan Marcelo Montes Vaca, 43, independent mid-level technician; wife, Yilda Osinaga Dominguez.

TAMPERE FINLAND STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Michael Peter Koivisto, 49, sales manager, Turun Messureseus; succeeding Samuel M. Koivisto; wife, Iira Eeva Maaret Kaikko Koivisto. Counselors — Zsolt Attila Brändh, 50, bus driver, Tampere City; wife, Maria Heidi Aalto Brändh. Kjai Kalevi Huittinen, 35, business development manager, Wapice Ltd.; Emmanuelle Kieffer-Huittinen.

TEMPE ARIZONA YSA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Todd Sherman Nelson, 61, president and CEO, Perdoceo Education Corporation; succeeding Edward N. Basha; wife, Amy Jean Stoddard Nelson. Counselors — Kendall Douglas Steele, 58, partner, JBHH Law Firm; wife, Susanne Marie Gardner Steele. Don Carlos Carroll, 57, owner, AAA Water & Fire; wife, Yvette Michelle Rojas Carroll.

TLAXCALA MEXICO STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — May Licona Ocomatl, 38, consultant, Sura Mexico; succeeding Rafael O. Delgado Munoz; wife, Idania Aidec Ochoa Nuño. Counselors — Marvin Aduna Rodríguez, 37, mechanical equipment operator, Petroleos Mexicanos; wife, Dulce Maria Moreno Ortega. Marcial Najera Hernandez, 42, employee, Humberto Pichon; wife Alejandra Tecua Pacho.

TREMONTON UTAH STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — Mark William Suchan, 59, plant manager, Post Consumer Brands; succeeding Harry L. McMurdie; wife, Laurie Stallings Suchan. Counselors — Bret Garth Rohde, 60, owner, Studio R Media; wife, Sheryl Ann Zeller Rohde. Bobby C Lewis, 35, consultant, trainer, speaker, Allmoxy; wife, Amanda Kennedy Lewis.

TUCSON ARIZONA EAST STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — David Judd Curtis, 52, associate broker, Omni Homes International, and mathematics faculty member, Arizona College of Nursing; succeeding Barney C. Lewis; wife, Helen Lindsay Dawson Curtis. Counselors — Luis Manuel Figueroa, 60, vice president, construction company; wife, Meridon McMullin Figueroa. Benjamin Joshua Howe, 43, software developer, Raytheon; wife, Lesley Jane Holman Howe.

TUMBES PERU STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Eduardo Martin Melgar Arcaya, 35, systems area supervisor, San Juan Municipality; succeeding Dasley Y. Davis Chapilliquen; wife, Laura Isabel Moretti Boyer. Counselors — Roger Marcelino Benavides Sandoya, 37, business supervisor, Mi Banco; wife, Rosa Esther Bruno Bocanegra. Edwing Velela Mendoza, 46, sales associate, Panpero S.A.; wife, Roxana Sosa Medina.

UKIAH CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Michael Anthony Amendola, 46, engineering manager, Reynolds Systems, Inc.; succeeding Thomas W. Engstrom; wife, Elizabeth Ann Turner Amendola. Counselors — Gary Wyatt Andrus, 62, audiologist, Adventist Health; wife, Elicia Rene’ Bennison Andrus. Mitchell Wesley Beare, 54, self-employed business owner; wife, Carol Lynn Hall Beare.

VICTORIA BRITISH COLUMBIA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Gary Wayne Anderson, 60, retired; succeeding Frank D. Hitchmough; wife, Avril Colleen Craik Anderson. Counselors — Dennis McArthur Hall, 72, owner, Hall’s Irrigation Ltd.; wife, Christine Brenda Brown Hall. John Randall Keyes, 39, dentist; wife, Tamsen Marie Streibel Keyes.

VILLA NUEVA GUATEMALA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Marco Antonio Cardona de Paz, 35, salesman, Multiservicios; succeeding Marvin M. Canastuj Caniz; wife, Jennipher Elizabeth Estupinian Cardona. Counselors — Juan Carlos Rosales Rodíguez, 41, controller, Foragro; wife, Evelyn Julissa Rodas Rosales. Tito Efrain Gómez Morales, 41, maintenance chief, Grupo Master; wife, Ingris Araceli Aldonado Gómez.

ZACAPA GUATEMALA STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2019) President — Daniel Díaz Barillas, 55, Compuintel employee; succeeding Edgar F. Salazar Sosa; wife, Ingrid Fabiola Flores Díaz. Counselors — Erick Elizardo Ortiz Acevedo, 39, high school teacher, Colegio Montesori; wife, Aleida Karina Hernández Ortíz. César Helamán García López, 56, district coordinator, Mineduc; wife, Clelia Mercedes Sánchez García.