Learn about these new stake presidents from around the world

Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies around the world.
Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies around the world. Credit: Deseret News graphic

CALABAR NIGERIA NORTH STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Akwaowo Joseph Ekong, 42, principal consultant, Ajemae Global Resources Ltd.; succeeding Victor O. Bassey; wife, Maureen Akwaowo Ekpenyong Ekong. Counselors — Ekepenyong Etim Ekpenyong, 58, director of cadastral surveys, Government of Cross River State, Nigeria; wife, Ikwo Esu Ekanem Ekpenyong. Kenneth Namgbe Egumi, 31, manager, Family and Friends Merchandise Nigeria Ltd.; wife, Susan Kenneth Bassey Obo Eko Egumi.

CASA GRANDE SAO PAULO BRAZIL STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Marcelo Ramos Da Silva, 50, pre GSG technician surgeon, PREPRID; succeeding Luis Antonio da Silva Felix; wife, Eliane de Oliveira Silva. Counselors — Adriano Expedito Rodrigues, 36, IT manager, Danlex Serviços; wife, Rosana Vieira da Silva Rodrigues. Alexandre Aquino de Melo, 32, fraud prevention analyst, Conductor Technology, Inc.; wife, Gabriela Sousa Lomeu de Melo.

CEDAR CITY UTAH YSA 1ST STAKE: (March 1, 2020) President — Kyle Loren Rowley, 41, pharmacist, Township Professional Pharmacy; succeeding Kregg T. Lunt; wife, Shannon Henrie Rowley. Counselors — John David Westwood, 39, owner, Westwood Law, P.C.; wife, Julianne Hamlin Westwood. Mark Willis Corry, 39, family physician, Intermountain Healthcare; wife, Krista Keate Corry.

COLUMBIA SOUTH CAROLINA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Christian Eric Boesl, 46, attorney, Goings Law Firm; succeeding Carl L. Reynolds; wife, Emily Anna Kamber Boesl. Counselors — Dennis Lane McDaniel, 49, director of alternative programs, Chesterfield County School District; wife, Christi Barfield McDaniel. Bronson Ellis Titus, 59, self-employed self-storage facility owner; wife, Laurie Llewellyn Titus.

CUCUTA COLOMBIA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Alex Alfredo Corredor Jurado, 46, treasury secretary, San Jose de Cucuta Mayor’s Office; succeeding Luis C. Sanchez; wife, Mayra Leonor Escalante Jimenez. Counselors — Edwin Javier Valero Rodriguez, 42, commercial director, Medimas Eps.; wife, Yesica Yohana Cano Goez. Edisson Jacob Ruiz Carrero, 28, owner, Rosied Cosmetics; wife, Rosenny Naily Berrios Perez.

CURITIBA BRAZIL NOVO MUNDO: (Feb. 9, 2020) President — Fabiano Gomes de Oliveira, 44, labor judge; succeeding Luciano Sankari; wife, Juliane Gabrielle Pimenta. Counselors — Valdine Cunha Cirino, 46, manager, Cirino Ltd. Auto Mechanic; wife, Debora Regina Suonski. Sivaldo de Souza, 37, production leader, Renault of Brazil; wife, Fabiana dos Santos de Souza.

HONOLULU HAWAII WEST STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Taran Kealakai Hing Fee Chun, 42, headmaster, Kamehameha Schools; succeeding Michael K. Matsuzaki; wife, Nizhoni Aneta Whaley Chun. Counselors — Melvin Tsuneo Nakama, 66, teacher, counselor, Department of Education; wife, Sharon Gale Rivera Nakama. Chad Anthony Armstrong, 40, assistant project superintendent, Pearl Harbor Naval Ship Yard  IMF; wife, Monica Michiko Kakazu Armstrong.

KAISERSLAUTERN GERMANY STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Darrell M Zaugg, 48, psychiatrist, family physician, United States Air Force; succeeding Joshua D. Adams; wife, Melanie JoMel Gamble Zaugg. Counselors — Aaron Lawrence Harris, 45, chief administrative officer, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center; wife, Jennica Audra Thuet Harris. Trek Craige Potter, 41, cyber operator, United States Air Force; wife, Danielle Marie Sorensen Potter.

LA SERENA CHILE STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Moisés Adán Eugenio Gómez, 45, supervisor, F.A.M.; succeeding Humberto Diaz Fernandez; wife, Yolanda Irene Centeno Alvarez. Counselors — Cristian Alejandro Alcayaga, 31, owner, BSC Maquinarias; wife, Sairis Rodriguez Pacheco. Luis Israel Jonathan Veliz Funes, 33, teacher, Gastronomy; wife, Denisse Kate Sommermeyer Oyarzón.

LIMA PERU SAN GABRIEL STAKE: (Feb. 9, 2020) President — Erick John Rojas Cornejo, 42, self-employed tradesman; succeeding Carlos A. Rodriguez Tito; wife, Zoila Maribel Santillan Mesía. Counselors — Jorge Luis Preciado Castillo, 36, administrative technician, C.S.M.C San Gabriel Alto; wife, Sheila Giset Tapia Rebolledo. Juan Ismael Huaman Tello, 33, production manager, Abrasivos S.A.; wife, Maria Teresa Jara Casazola.

MATSUDO JAPAN STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Kimiya Yamamoto, 59, vice president, Deutsche Bank; succeeding Hiroshi Kinjo; wife, Yumi Kitagawa Yamamoto. Counselors — Kazuma Nakazawa, 49, general manager, Sony Business Solution; wife, Yuki Okamoto Nakazawa. Akira Koike, 40, sales leader, Forever Living Products; wife, Saori Tsuda.

MERIDA MEXICO CHUBURNA STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Carlos Geovani Medina Roca, 44, delegate, Mexican Social Security Institute; succeeding Jesus Morales Morales; wife, Alely Vianet Uribe López. Counselors — José Eduardo Morás, 38, plant manager, Bohn de Mexico; wife, Artemisa Parra. Joel Alberto Tec Magaña, 36, chief of logistic and administration, family business; wife, Jomily Danae Perera Hernandez.

MORGAN UTAH STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Ronald George Hales, 50, owner, Center Point Construction; succeeding Joey L. Skinner; wife, Rebecca Sue Russell Hales. Counselors — Ryan Carl Eriksson, 44, journeyman plumber, Dwight Gailey Plumbing; wife, Heidi Marie Gailey Eirksson. Blake Jared Nelson, 43, vice president, Zions Bank; wife, Megan Tollestrup Nelson.

NEWPORT BEACH CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Daniel McKean Livingston, 62, partner, Payne & Fears LLP; succeeding David P. Silva; wife, Elizabeth Anne Reierson Livingston. Counselors — David Craig McPhie, 44, partner, Irell &amp; Manella LLP; wife, Erin Elizabeth Holsinger McPhie. Gene Robert Clark, 53, chife legal officer, senior vice president, 5 Arches LLC, Redwood Trust, Inc.; wife, Marlo Anne Allen Clark.

NOVO HAMBURGO BRAZIL STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Paulo Ricardo Gasparetto Borges, 52, court technician, federal court; succeeding Roberto Bauer de Borba; wife, Marla Enara da Cunha Machado Borges. Counselors — Bruno Sander Rodrigues Da Silva, 33, support PMO, META (SAP); wife, Bruno Kristel Kayser Da Silva. Bruno Correa Rocha, 30, self-employed businessman; wife, Leticia de Resende Alves da Fonseca.

PARKER COLORADO SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Ronald Jason Standifird, 47, managing member, The Tarimack Group; succeeding Dale N. Lyman; wife, Michelle Stander Standifird. Counselors — David Forsha Crandall, 49, global sales senior manager, Oracle Americas Inc.; wife, Courteney Bailey Claswon Crandall. Chad David Warnick, 45, chief operating officer, McKesson/The US Oncology Network; wife, Shawna Kae Jones Warnick.

PITTSBURGH PENNSYLVANIA NORTH STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Christopher Lee Hoke, 43, president, 76 Investments LP; succeeding Donald M. Jenkins; wife, Jaimee Stevens Hennefer Hoke. Counselors — David Steven Glover, 44, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine associate clinical professor, and Medical Center anesthesiologist; wife, Elisha Clayson Glover. Bernd Edward Scanlan, 49, senior systems engineer, Hitachi Rail STS; wife, Rachel Lynn Ord Scanlan.

PROVO UTAH YSA 5TH STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Richard Douglas Osguthorpe, 47, professor, Brigham Young Univeristy; succeeding John M. Aldrich; wife, Gwen Marie Jones Osguthorpe. Counselors — Matthew Alma Heaps, 47, digital marketing manager, Wellfare and Self Reliance Services; wife, Jill Whiting Heaps. Eric Travis Blum, 44, general counsel, chief operating officer, OZ Impact Funds, and adjunct professor, Brigham Young University; wife, Jennifer Johnson Blum.

QUEEN CREEK ARIZONA WEST STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Craig Dana Cardon, 44, executive, Cardon Hiatt Companies; succeeding Gary A. Smith; wife, Aimee Leigh Dean Cardon. Counselors — Daryn Newell McClure, 48, physician, Banner Health; wife, Mary Frances Dunn McClure. Kim Scott Lund, 49, vice president of sales, Great Mountain West; wife, Angie Rochelle Jenkins Lund.

RETALHULEU GUATEMALA LAS PALMAS STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Francisco René Perez Villatoro, 39, teacher, Department of Education; succeeding Marlon G. Garcia Rivera; wife, Azucena Elizabeth Barrios Pérez. Counselors — Juan Pablo Menéndez Calimayor, 39, attorney, Bufete Esteban Kestler; wife, Dora Carolina Calderón Menéndez. Manfredo Antonio Carranza Rodríguez, 37, prosecutor, Deseret y Asociados; wife, Edny Paola Imeri Carranza.

SANTA CRUZ BOLIVIA LA LIBERTAD STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Diego Marcell Jimenez Baoz, 31, project manager, Architect Rogelio Jimenez; succeeding Sammy Torrez Saldias; wife, Bertha Maria Maldonado Poma. Counselors — Miguel Franco Cayoja, 43, systems manager, Fertel; wife, Claribel Cayosa Cuevas. Juan Marcelo Montes Vaca, 43, independent mid-level technician; wife, Yilda Osinaga Dominguez.

TAMPERE FINLAND STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Michael Peter Koivisto, 49, sales manager, Turun Messureseus; succeeding Samuel M. Koivisto; wife, Iira Eeva Maaret Kaikko Koivisto. Counselors — Zsolt Attila Brändh, 50, bus driver, Tampere City; wife, Maria Heidi Aalto Brändh. Kjai Kalevi Huittinen, 35, business development manager, Wapice Ltd.; Emmanuelle Kieffer-Huittinen.

TEMPE ARIZONA YSA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Todd Sherman Nelson, 61, president and CEO, Perdoceo Education Corporation; succeeding Edward N. Basha; wife, Amy Jean Stoddard Nelson. Counselors — Kendall Douglas Steele, 58, partner, JBHH Law Firm; wife, Susanne Marie Gardner Steele. Don Carlos Carroll, 57, owner, AAA Water & Fire; wife, Yvette Michelle Rojas Carroll.

TLAXCALA MEXICO STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — May Licona Ocomatl, 38, consultant, Sura Mexico; succeeding Rafael O. Delgado Munoz; wife, Idania Aidec Ochoa Nuño. Counselors — Marvin Aduna Rodríguez, 37, mechanical equipment operator, Petroleos Mexicanos; wife, Dulce Maria Moreno Ortega. Marcial Najera Hernandez, 42, employee, Humberto Pichon; wife Alejandra Tecua Pacho.

TREMONTON UTAH STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — Mark William Suchan, 59, plant manager, Post Consumer Brands; succeeding Harry L. McMurdie; wife, Laurie Stallings Suchan. Counselors — Bret Garth Rohde, 60, owner, Studio R Media; wife, Sheryl Ann Zeller Rohde. Bobby C Lewis, 35, consultant, trainer, speaker, Allmoxy; wife, Amanda Kennedy Lewis.

TUCSON ARIZONA EAST STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — David Judd Curtis, 52, associate broker, Omni Homes International, and mathematics faculty member, Arizona College of Nursing; succeeding Barney C. Lewis; wife, Helen Lindsay Dawson Curtis. Counselors — Luis Manuel Figueroa, 60, vice president, construction company; wife, Meridon McMullin Figueroa. Benjamin Joshua Howe, 43, software developer, Raytheon; wife, Lesley Jane Holman Howe.

TUMBES PERU STAKE: (Feb. 16, 2020) President — Eduardo Martin Melgar Arcaya, 35, systems area supervisor, San Juan Municipality; succeeding Dasley Y. Davis Chapilliquen; wife, Laura Isabel Moretti Boyer. Counselors — Roger Marcelino Benavides Sandoya, 37, business supervisor, Mi Banco; wife, Rosa Esther Bruno Bocanegra. Edwing Velela Mendoza, 46, sales associate, Panpero S.A.; wife, Roxana Sosa Medina.

UKIAH CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Michael Anthony Amendola, 46, engineering manager, Reynolds Systems, Inc.; succeeding Thomas W. Engstrom; wife, Elizabeth Ann Turner Amendola. Counselors — Gary Wyatt Andrus, 62, audiologist, Adventist Health; wife, Elicia Rene’ Bennison Andrus. Mitchell Wesley Beare, 54, self-employed business owner; wife, Carol Lynn Hall Beare.

VICTORIA BRITISH COLUMBIA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Gary Wayne Anderson, 60, retired; succeeding Frank D. Hitchmough; wife, Avril Colleen Craik Anderson. Counselors — Dennis McArthur Hall, 72, owner, Hall’s Irrigation Ltd.; wife, Christine Brenda Brown Hall. John Randall Keyes, 39, dentist; wife, Tamsen Marie Streibel Keyes.

VILLA NUEVA GUATEMALA STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Marco Antonio Cardona de Paz, 35, salesman, Multiservicios; succeeding Marvin M. Canastuj Caniz; wife, Jennipher Elizabeth Estupinian Cardona. Counselors — Juan Carlos Rosales Rodíguez, 41, controller, Foragro; wife, Evelyn Julissa Rodas Rosales. Tito Efrain Gómez Morales, 41, maintenance chief, Grupo Master; wife, Ingris Araceli Aldonado Gómez.

ZACAPA GUATEMALA STAKE: (Sept. 15, 2019) President — Daniel Díaz Barillas, 55, Compuintel employee; succeeding Edgar F. Salazar Sosa; wife, Ingrid Fabiola Flores Díaz. Counselors — Erick Elizardo Ortiz Acevedo, 39, high school teacher, Colegio Montesori; wife, Aleida Karina Hernández Ortíz. César Helamán García López, 56, district coordinator, Mineduc; wife, Clelia Mercedes Sánchez García.

The Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jointly published by the Deseret News and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.
Copyright © 2020 Deseret News Publishing Company. All rights reserved.