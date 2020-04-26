Read about these 4 new mission presidents and companions

The following four new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Eric R. and Shauna Gillespie Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Eric R. Gillespie, 60, and Shauna Gillespie, six children, Silverdale 2nd Ward, Silverdale Washington Stake: California Fresno Mission, succeeding President Bart P. Mackay and Sister LuAnn Mackay. Brother Gillespie is an institute teacher and temple ordinance worker and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, Sunday School teacher, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Mexico Monterrey Mission. He was born in Gallup, New Mexico, to George Lincoln Gillespie Jr. and Nellie Ruth Gillespie.

Sister Gillespie is an institute teacher, ward organist, and temple ordinance worker and former seminary teacher, stake seminary supervisor, stake Young Women camp director, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society, Primary and Young Women presidency counselor, Primary pianist and ward music leader. Sister Gillespie was born in Provo, Utah, to James Lorin Robinson and Vanae Rowley Robinson.

Brad L. and Susan Markus Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Brad L. Markus, 60, and Susan Markus, two children, Riverton 13th Ward, Riverton Utah Central Stake: North Carolina Raleigh Mission, succeeding President Matthew S. Holland and Sister Paige B. Holland. Brother and Sister Markus are senior missionaries in the Washington Yakima Mission. He is a former Sunday School teacher, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, ward missionary and missionary in the England London East Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Glen Lamar Markus and Ruth Faye Markus.

Sister Markus is a senior missionary in the Washington Yakima Mission and former ward Relief Society and Young Women president, ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Primary music leader and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, to James Burton Graff and Carole Dawn Graff.

Robert and Jan Nye Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Robert Nye, 60, and Jan Nye, six children, Beaver Creek Ward, Des Moines Iowa Stake: Maryland Baltimore Mission, succeeding President Thierry K. Mutombo and Sister Nathalie Sinda Mutombo. Brother Nye is a YSA branch president and former stake president, bishop, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president, institute teacher and missionary in the Germany Duesseldorf mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Eldon C Nye and Shirlee Nye.

Sister Nye is a Primary teacher and former stake YSA adviser, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Earl J Garfield and Vauna Joyce Garfield.

David T. and Jami C. Ward Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

David T. Ward, 57, and Jami C. Ward, three children, Laguna Hills Ward, Laguna Niguel California Stake: Colombia Cali Mission, succeeding President Ray P. Whitesides and Sister Alexandra Whitesides. Brother Ward is a Young Men adviser and former high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men presidency counselor, seminary teacher and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission. He was born in Glendale, Arizona, to Burton Hugh Ward and Gale Emilie Ward.

Sister Ward is an organist and public affairs specialist and former stake Relief Society president, stake assistant music chairperson and missionary in the Ecuador Guayaquil Mission. She was born in Seattle, Washington, to Theo Steven Coombs and Norma Coombs.