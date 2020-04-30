These 2 temple presidents and matrons were recently called to serve

The following two new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency.

Roberto F. and Eliana A. Oliveira Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Roberto Florencio Oliveira, 63, Cedar Breaks Ward, Bennion Utah East Stake, called as president of the new Praia Cape Verde Temple. President Oliveira’s wife, Eliana Oliveira Castro, will serve as temple matron. He is a former Cape Verde Praia Mission president, stake presidency counselor and branch president. A solar systems business owner, he was born in Passos, Brazil, to Benedito Florencio and Lucinda Dias de Oliveira.

Sister Oliveira is a ward missionary and a former mission president companion, stake Primary president and ward Relief Society and Primary president. She was born in São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, to Saul Messias de Oliveira and Elvira Martins de Castro Oliveira.

They will begin their service when the temple is dedicated.

Roberto O. and María L. Pitarch Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Roberto Oscar Pitarch, 69, Colón Ward, Buenos Aires Argentina Monte Grande Stake, called as president of the Bogotá Colombia Temple, succeeding President José L. González Gutiérrez. President Pitarch’s wife, María Cristina López Pitarch, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Monica del Carmen Buitrago de González. He is a YSA area coordinator and temple ordinance worker and former Argentina MTC president, Colombia Medellin Mission president, stake president and bishop. A chairman and commercial adviser for a business, he was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Francisco Oscar Pitarch and Irene Amores.

Sister Pitarch is a YSA area coordinator and temple ordinance worker and former Argentina MTC president companion, mission president companion, stake and ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Antonio López and Consuelo Blanco.

They will begin their service in October.