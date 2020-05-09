Read about these new stake presidencies in Utah, California and Arizona

PROVO UTAH YSA 12TH STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — Gregory Lloyd Jackson, 53, self-employed; succeeding David J. Wunderli; wife, Anna Bischoff Jackson. Counselors — Roger Craig Connors, 61, chairman, cofounder, Zero To Ten; wife, Gwen Jones Connors. Bryan Taylor Richards, 57, owner, Taylor’s Boats, Inc.; wife, Barbara Anne Short Richards.
PROVO UTAH YSA 9TH STAKE: (March 1, 2020) President — Vaughn Lee Johnson, 57, assistant controller student life, accountant, Brigham Young University; succeeding Jeffrey L. Sermon; wife, Lori Ann De Buck Johnson. Counselors — Brian Rodger Jensen, 56, music arranger, producer; wife, Debra Denise Manning Jensen. Kyle Eugene Fuller, 45, insurance agency owner; wife, Julene Burningham Fuller.
PROVO UTAH YSA 8TH STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Eric Layne Perry, 45, owner, self-employed, Stonebridge Development; succeeding Matthhew O. Richardson; wife, April Nicnelle Wilson Perry. Counselors — John Levi Hilton III, 42, associate professor of ancient scripture, Brigham Young University; wife, Lani Olsen Hilton. Christopher Ray Jensen, 39, CEO, Namify; wife, Nichole Rosenvall Jensen.
SURPRISE ARIZONA STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — Chance Austin Mikos, 44, owner, Mikos Insurance Group; succeeding James L. Ellis; wife, Amy Hatch Mikos. Counselors — Dennis Glenn Smith, 65, owner, Southwest Soil Stabilization; wife, Kelley Brooke Bochman Smith. Brigham Scott Bennett, 49, building plans examiner, City of Surprise; wife, Carla Rochelle Gavin Bennett.
SURPRISE ARIZONA NORTH STAKE: (March 1, 2020) President — Alan Douglas Cox, 43, financial consultant, Northpointe Financial; succeeding Micah D. Rolfe; wife, Jennie Dyreng Cox. Counselors — Matthew Douglas Smith, 42, self-employed, franchisee, Plato’s Closet; wife, Emily Stephenson Smith. Richard Scott Slade, 45, owner, Markade Companies; wife, Ondrea Dawn White Slade.
TUCSON ARIZONA STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — Abraham Jay Busby Jr., 46, certified public accountant, Busby Sanford Bracy CPAs PLC; succeeding D. Lee Walker; wife, Heidi Bauman Busby. Counselors — Adam Ryan Pershing, 46, dentist; wife, Jennifer Gayle Macdonald Pershing. Bert Travis Dover, 51, director of acquisitions, Diamond Ventures; wife, Gena G Gunn Dover.
VISTA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — Robert Salem Greenwood, 44, professional farrier, blacksmith, knife smith; succeeding Mark H. Ballif; wife, Tricia Angela Needham Greenwood. Counselors — Donald Craig Riddle, 54, president, Adair Striping; wife, Lisa Karen Adair Riddle. Gregory Paul Conk, 59, account executive, Oracle Corp.; wife, Lorraine Marie Salazar Conk.
WEST JORDAN UTAH RIVER STAKE: (March 1, 2020) President — Jeffrey Allen Miller, 48, automotive sales, Larry H. Miller Ford Draper; succeeding Robert K. McCleary; wife, Suzanne Gamboa Miller. Counselors — Trent David Anderson, 55, account manager, commercial manager, Graymont Western US Inc.; wife, Karen Daun Douglas Anderson. Lynn Reed Snow, 49, self-employed business owner; wife, Heidi Lee Shurts Snow.
YUCCA VALLEY CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — Ryan Joseph Truncale, 37, group manager, Internal Revenue Service; succeeding Jubal J. Lotze; wife, Rebecca Marie Avery Truncale. Counselors — Robert Michael Lake, 61, dentist, managing partner, Madera One-100; wife, Madelyn McKnight Lake. Stephen Faragher Davis, 44, veterinarian, VCA 29 Palms Animal Hospital; wife, Heather Umpleby Davis.
YUMA ARIZONA STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — John David Kempton, 42, pediatric dentist; succeeding Mark A. Workman; wife, Jessica Holm Kempton. Counselors — Christopher G Averett, 51, assessment coordinator, Yuma School District One; wife, April Rae Steinbeigle Averett. Samuel Grant Loveless, 52, executive director, Haven of Yuma; wife, Rebecca Western Loveless.