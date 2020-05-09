Read about these new stake presidencies in Utah, California and Arizona

Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies around the world.
Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies around the world. Credit: Deseret News graphic

PROVO UTAH YSA 12TH STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — Gregory Lloyd Jackson, 53, self-employed; succeeding David J. Wunderli; wife, Anna Bischoff Jackson. Counselors — Roger Craig Connors, 61, chairman, cofounder, Zero To Ten; wife, Gwen Jones Connors. Bryan Taylor Richards, 57, owner, Taylor’s Boats, Inc.; wife, Barbara Anne Short Richards.

PROVO UTAH YSA 9TH STAKE: (March 1, 2020) President — Vaughn Lee Johnson, 57, assistant controller student life, accountant, Brigham Young University; succeeding Jeffrey L. Sermon; wife, Lori Ann De Buck Johnson. Counselors — Brian Rodger Jensen, 56, music arranger, producer; wife, Debra Denise Manning Jensen. Kyle Eugene Fuller, 45, insurance agency owner; wife, Julene Burningham Fuller.

PROVO UTAH YSA 8TH STAKE: (Feb. 23, 2020) President — Eric Layne Perry, 45, owner, self-employed, Stonebridge Development; succeeding Matthhew O. Richardson; wife, April Nicnelle Wilson Perry. Counselors — John Levi Hilton III, 42, associate professor of ancient scripture, Brigham Young University; wife, Lani Olsen Hilton. Christopher Ray Jensen, 39, CEO, Namify; wife, Nichole Rosenvall Jensen.

SURPRISE ARIZONA STAKE: (Feb. 2, 2020) President — Chance Austin Mikos, 44, owner, Mikos Insurance Group; succeeding James L. Ellis; wife, Amy Hatch Mikos. Counselors — Dennis Glenn Smith, 65, owner, Southwest Soil Stabilization; wife, Kelley Brooke Bochman Smith. Brigham Scott Bennett, 49, building plans examiner, City of Surprise; wife, Carla Rochelle Gavin Bennett.

SURPRISE ARIZONA NORTH STAKE: (March 1, 2020) President — Alan Douglas Cox, 43, financial consultant, Northpointe Financial; succeeding Micah D. Rolfe; wife, Jennie Dyreng Cox. Counselors — Matthew Douglas Smith, 42, self-employed, franchisee, Plato’s Closet; wife, Emily Stephenson Smith. Richard Scott Slade, 45, owner, Markade Companies; wife, Ondrea Dawn White Slade.

TUCSON ARIZONA STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — Abraham Jay Busby Jr., 46, certified public accountant, Busby Sanford Bracy CPAs PLC; succeeding D. Lee Walker; wife, Heidi Bauman Busby. Counselors — Adam Ryan Pershing, 46, dentist; wife, Jennifer Gayle Macdonald Pershing. Bert Travis Dover, 51, director of acquisitions, Diamond Ventures; wife, Gena G Gunn Dover.

VISTA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — Robert Salem Greenwood, 44, professional farrier, blacksmith, knife smith; succeeding Mark H. Ballif; wife, Tricia Angela Needham Greenwood. Counselors — Donald Craig Riddle, 54, president, Adair Striping; wife, Lisa Karen Adair Riddle. Gregory Paul Conk, 59, account executive, Oracle Corp.; wife, Lorraine Marie Salazar Conk.

WEST JORDAN UTAH RIVER STAKE: (March 1, 2020) President — Jeffrey Allen Miller, 48, automotive sales, Larry H. Miller Ford Draper; succeeding Robert K. McCleary; wife, Suzanne Gamboa Miller. Counselors — Trent David Anderson, 55, account manager, commercial manager, Graymont Western US Inc.; wife, Karen Daun Douglas Anderson. Lynn Reed Snow, 49, self-employed business owner; wife, Heidi Lee Shurts Snow.

YUCCA VALLEY CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — Ryan Joseph Truncale, 37, group manager, Internal Revenue Service; succeeding Jubal J. Lotze; wife, Rebecca Marie Avery Truncale. Counselors — Robert Michael Lake, 61, dentist, managing partner, Madera One-100; wife, Madelyn McKnight Lake. Stephen Faragher Davis, 44, veterinarian, VCA 29 Palms Animal Hospital; wife, Heather Umpleby Davis.

YUMA ARIZONA STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — John David Kempton, 42, pediatric dentist; succeeding Mark A. Workman; wife, Jessica Holm Kempton. Counselors — Christopher G Averett, 51, assessment coordinator, Yuma School District One; wife, April Rae Steinbeigle Averett. Samuel Grant Loveless, 52, executive director, Haven of Yuma; wife, Rebecca Western Loveless.

