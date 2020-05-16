Mission president and companion recently called to serve in Democratic Republic of the Congo

The following new mission president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Jolie and Jean Pierre A.L. Haboko Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Jean Pierre A.L. Haboko, 52, and Jolie Haboko, 10 children, Kimbwala 2nd Ward, Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Lukunga Stake: Democratic Republic of the Congo Kinshasa East Mission, succeeding President Alfred Kyungu and Sister Lucie Kyungu. Brother Haboko is a ward Sunday School president and area Church history adviser and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward executive secretary, elders quorum president, stake clerk, district clerk, assistant district clerk, branch Sunday school presidency counselor and branch mission leader. He was born in Bondamba, Democratic Republic of the Congo to André Ngolo Muka Haboko and Lucie Limbila Bingonda.



Sister Haboko is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Primary secretary, ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. Sister Haboko was born in Likasi, Democratic Republic of the Congo to Jimmy Bwalya and Marjorie Kunda Kamonga.