Meet the new Young Women general board members

Ruth Todd

Ruth Todd, Young Women general board member. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Ruth Todd, 58, Parleys 3rd Ward, Salt Lake Parleys Stake. Born in Safford, Arizona, to Charles and Ann Jones, and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. Earned both a Bachelor of Arts and MBA from Brigham Young University. Worked for 25 years as a television news anchor and reporter throughout the United States, taught Broadcast Journalism at BYU and served as a member of the media team for Church Public Affairs as well as a Church spokesperson. She is currently senior vice president of global public affairs for a health and wellness company. Married to Bryan Todd; five children and six grandchildren. Served as a stake Young Women president, counselor in Young Women and Relief Society presidencies, Gospel Doctrine teacher and stake Young Women camp director.

Yvonne Hubert

Yvonne Hubert, Young Women general board member. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Yvonne Hubert, 55, Alpine 10th Ward, Alpine Utah West Stake. Born in Bethesda, Maryland, to William and Glenona Farnsworth. Majored in flute performance and pedagogy at BYU. Taught the flute for 25 years. Married Wayne Hubert; four children and four grandchildren. Served a mission in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and has served as a youth Sunday School teacher, Young Women president and camp director and as a Primary president and teacher.

Jeri Cahoon

Jeri Cahoon, Young Women general board member. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Jeri Cahoon, 62, Crestview Ward,

Salt Lake Monument Park Stake. Born in San Diego, California, to Elmer and Geraldine Jesperson. Received her degree in interior design from LDS Business College (now Ensign College), and is CEO and principle in her own firm specializing in residential and commercial design. Married Kevin Cahoon; three children and eight grandchildren. She and her husband were mission leaders over the Mexico Saltillo Mission and worked with senior missionaries while serving Spanish and Portuguese wards and branches in the mission presidency of the Salt Lake Inner City Mission. Served in presidencies of the Young Women and Primary organizations and as an ordinance worker in the Salt Lake Temple.