Learn about these recently called stake presidencies

New stake

A new stake has been created from the Athens Georgia and Liburn Georgia stakes. The Winder Georgia Stake, which consists of the Braselton, Collins Hill, Commerce, Cornelia, Dacula 1st, Dacula 2nd, Fort Yargo and Winder wards, was created by Elder W. Mark Bassett, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Matthew Scott Harding, an Area Seventy.

WINDER GEORGIA STAKE: (March 1, 2020) President — Greg Neil Giddens, 49, system director surgical services, Northside Hospital; wife, Wendy Sue Blauser Giddens. Counselors — Kevin Kurtiss Maggert, 50, principal staff mechanical engineer, Motorola Solutions; wife, Tina Marie Broome Maggert. Jason Bernard Wester, 49, principal, Jackson County High School; wife, Suzanne Michelle Schodtler Wester.

Reorganized stakes

BUFFALO GROVE ILLINOIS STAKE: (June 14, 2020) President — Eric Lincoln Cieslak, 45, manager, Discover Financial Services; succeeding Brik V. Eyre; wife, Shilo Deon Nelson Cieslak. Counselors — Blair Keith Holbrook, 55, regional business development manager, Colgate-Palmolive; wife, Judith Renee Hyde Holbrook. Carlos M. Suaste, 48, security supervisor, District 125; wife, Elena De La Cerda Suaste.

CHICLAYO PERÚ LA VICTORIA STAKE: (May 31, 2020) President — Jose Luis Celiz Sanchez, 34, independent cabinetmaker; succeeding Ricard A. Ayon; wife, Vanesa Elizabeth Asencio Saenz. Counselors — Antonio Wilson Mendoza Cornejo, 49, custodian, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, grocer, Wilson S.A.; wife, Myriam de Mendoa Vargas Barrantes. Wilson Eduardo Segura Segura, 46, supervisor, Esvisac; wife, Darita Esther de Segura Suarez Romero.

DRAPER UTAH CORNER CANYON STAKE: (June 21, 2020) President — Todd Stanley Skousen, 52, financial advisor, owner, Links Consulting; succeeding David G. Killpack; wife, Jolynn Werner Skousen. Counselors — Sean Bryan Hagen, 45, owner, Western Automatic Sprinkler Corporation; wife, Marcie Jane Bowers Hagen. Daniel Robison Evans, 50, news anchor, FOX 13 News; wife, Heather Armstrong Evans.

GUARATINGUETÁ BRAZIL STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — Jean Soldi Esteves, 45, lawyer, Esteves & Esteves Law, vice rector and professor, University of Taubaté; succeeding Dion W. Martins; wife, Ariadne Abrão da Silva Esteves. Counselors — Paulo Sergio Batista Barbosa, 55, owner, Copiadora Idêntica, and aeronautics officer, Defense Ministry; wife, Nancy do Nascimento. Leonardo Arthur Henrique, 40, art director, Verge Agency; wife, Samara Cristina Limongi Henrique.

GUAYAQUIL ECUADOR JUAN MONTALVO STAKE: (June 12, 2020) President — Yuber Mauricio Miranda Macias, 34, clerical office leader, Guayaquil Ecuador Temple; succeeding Olmedo A. Pazmiño; wife, Mayra Alexandra Lima Castillo. Counselors — Roberto Orlando Guerrero Ezpinoza, 43, administrator; wife, Marjorie Alexandra Guerrero Choez Ortiz. Fausto Gabriel Castro Ibarra, 57, gardener, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; wife, Susana del Carmen de Castro Sanchez Almeida.

IQUITOS PERÚ PUNCHANA STAKE: (May 31, 2020) President — Raly Reil Ramirez Rivadeneyra, 33, supervisor, Grupo CPM, Pdamaalc; succeeding Manuel Sánchez; wife, Chesira Macbride Macedo Lozano de Ramirez. Counselors — Key Joe Pezo Cora, 35, administrative assistant, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Alberto Lopez Ramirez, 57, administrator, District Municipality of Amazonas; wife, Rosa de Lopez Vasquez Arancibia.

LIBERTAD ECUADOR STAKE: (June 20, 2020) President — Milton Ramon Vélez González, 46, custodian, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; succeeding Jose V. Larrea Chavez; wife, Blanca Aida de Vélez Durán Moria. Counselors — Ramon Daniel Yagual Rodriguez, 45, business owner; wife, Maria Karina de Yagual Mosquera Cevallos. José Emiliano Enriquez Velez, 41, grocer, Petroamazonas EP; wife, Angie Melina Salazar Loor.

PIRACICABA BRAZIL STAKE: (March 1, 2020) President — José Eduardo Buzatto Jr., 42, partner, Golden Sigma; succeeding Fernando da Silva Mendes; wife, Madara Geraldo Rossi Galli Buzatto. Counselors — Ronei Castro Pereira, 47, special agent, federal police; wife, Monalisa Lopes da Silva Pereira. Adilson Rosti Martins, 54, financial manager, Caterpilar Brazil LTD; wife, Francisca Nogueira Rogeiro.

RETALHULEU GUATEMALA STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — Oscar Ovidio Olivar Rodas, 33, profesor, Universidad Mariano Gálvez, teacher, Institio Adolfo V. Hall; succeeding Stuardo R. Paz Batres; wife, Shannell Mishell Cabrera Palencia. Counselors — Juan Carlos de Leon Ortiz, 49, teacher, Técnivo Industrial de Retalhuleu; wife, Anita del Carmen McDougall Petters. David Helamán Monterroso Ramos, 41, owner, mechanics garage; wife, Laura María Maldonado Soto.