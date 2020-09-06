Learn about these new stake presidents from around the world

New stake

A new stake has been created from the Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire Niangon South, Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire Toit Rouge and Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire Yopougon Attie stakes. The Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire Selmer Stake, which consists of the Andokoi, Foncier, Nouveau Quartier 2nd, Selmer, Sideci 1st and Sogefiha wards, was created by Elder Hugo Martinez, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Marcel Guei, an Area Seventy.

ABIDJAN COTE D’IVOIRE SELMER STAKE: (March 1, 2020) President — Gnazare Seraphin Gnoukoury, 46, self-employed in property management; wife, Anasthasie Ettien Ahogne. Counselors — N’guessan Frederic Koffi, 52, chief education officer, INJS; wife, Turner Lorca Moumounou. Kouassi Ferdinand Bla, 41, private teacher; wife, Ahou Veronique Bla.

Reorganized stakes

ALAMOSA COLORADO STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2020) President — Jeffrey Edward Motz, 45, attorney, owner, Motz Law Firm, LLC; succeeding Todd G. Mortensen; wife, Katherine Renee Thomas Motz. Counselors — Sheldon Lee Lowder, 52, business owner, and fire figher and assistant chief, Monte Vista Fire Protection District; wife, Loretta Lynne Meek Lowder. Jared Hugh Morgan, 43, elementary principal, Center School District, and painting contractor; wife, Heidi De Waal Morgan.

BINALBAGAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (July 12, 2020) President — Thelmo Placer Navarra Jr., 41, visiting consultant, Holy Mother of Mercy Hospital; succeeding George S. Servano; wife, Maria Dolour Dioquino Servito Navarra. Counselors — Joemarie Ababao Onlayao, 47, self-employed tricycle driver; wife, Joan Huelar Sumagaysay Onlayao. Abner Sison Marpa, 47, Transcom Philippines employee; wife, Lovella Rusia Judilla Marpa.

CEBU CITY PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2020) President — Dennis Dan Todavia Nuñez, 40, chief partner, Nueast Architects and Builders, and chief architect, D. Dan Ceby Architects; succeeding Edmarc R. Dumas; wife, Maria Antoniette Apawan Velez Nuñez. Counselors — Julian Gutib Sy, 53, business owner; wife, Carmencita Chiu Lim Sy. Marlon Daniel Deiparine Jr., 31, senior reports analyst, Nations Info Corp; wife, Rejen Dayon Batican Deiparine.

CIUDAD VALLES MÉXICO STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2020) President — Jorge Bravo Arevalo, 48, teacher, state government; succeeding Esteban Garcia Paez; wife, Lorena de Bravo Diaz Briseño. Counselors — Saturnino Ramos Vázquez, 60, director, Secretary of Education of the government of the state of San Luis Potosí-México; wife, Mirta Hortencia de Ramos Ochoa Velazquez. Jose Gerardo Nava Rodriguez, 46, reciprocating equipment technician, Mexican Institute of Social Security; wife, Claudia de Nava Aranda Merida.

COLUMBUS OHIO STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2020) President — Thomas William Kiehl, 40, owner, president, KG Tax and Financial; succeeding Steven G. Richardson; wife, Sarah Rayburn Kiehl. Counselors — David Grant Denton, 54, senior logistics manager, Honeywell Safety & Productivity Solutions; wife, Amy Diane Jones Denton. Gregory John Donovan, 58, president, Greg Donovan Painting and Services; wife, Kathleen Marie Callison Donovan.

COTTONWOOD ARIZONA STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2020) President — Roy Adair Hall, 65, wildfire and natural emergency management specialist, Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management; succeeding Chris W. Taylor; wife, Mona Lynn Gillespie Hall. Counselors — Chad Albert Backus, 44, owner, Sunsplash Pools and Spas; wife, Jo Lynn Paker Backus. Daniel Ray Sorensen, 44, physical therapist, Northern Arizona Rehab & Fitness; wife, Alicia Ann Hutchings Sorensen.

GUAYAQUIL ECUADOR GARCIA MORENO STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2020) President — John Kennedy Pacheco Delgado, 54, driver; succeeding Richard B. Olvera Martinez; wife, Rosa Isela de Pacheco Canchingre Cunin. Counselors — José Gabriel Cruz Rendón, 58, project manager, BIOTECNO S.A.; wife, Mercy Cecilia de Cruz Sanjines Tierra. Jorge Homero Vera Pincay, 45, lawyer; wife, Mayra Mariella Mendoza Flores de Vera.

GUAYMALLÉN ARGENTINA STAKE: (March 8, 2020) President — Juan Carlos Neiiendam, 42, bank supervisor, Bancario; succeeding Roberto L. Chauque; wife, Ruth Eliana Allende Neiiendam. Counselors — Jonathan Alberto Rastelli, 30, assistant administrator, Seminaries and Institutes; wife, Natacha Evelin Largayoli Tineo. Alberto Javier Ceferino Rossi, 41, regional administrative coordinator, Mutual Apla Association; wife, Ainhoa Isla.

HERMOSILLO MÉXICO STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2020) President — Isaac Moroni Carrillo Atondo, 38, violinist, Philharmonic Orchestra of Sonora; succeeding Jose Alfredo Zanudo Urrea; wife, Janet Denice Valenzuela Guerrero. Counselors — Hector Omar Montoya Ceballos, 40, director, M2 group; wife, Jassiel de Montoya Ramos Martinez. Set Josue Arellano Hernandez, 37, office and QA manager, Internet Brands; wife, Janeth Cynthia Carolina de Arellano Canales Cordova.

LEXINGTON KENTUCKY NORTH STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Rex Tingey Holt, 53, senior marketing analytics strategist, Lexmark International; succeeding James L. Jenkins; wife, Veronica Isabel Vargas Ballivian Holt. Counselors — Marcus Dean Hill, 48, executive associate athletics director, University of Kentucky; wife, Jennifer Ann Dalton Hill. Eric Noel Blakemore, 52, owner, general manager, Express Employment Professionals; wife, Patti Jo Reeder Blakemore.

LIMA PERÚ CONDEVILLA STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2020) President — Miguel Angel Infante Tenorio, 47, LUF analyst, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; succeeding Johnny A. Zamora; wife, Brigitte Diana de Infante Salvador Poma. Counselors — Enrique Bellido Ponce de Leon, 47, non-commissioned officer of arms, National Police of Peru; wife, Rocio Elena de Bellido Llerena Lopez. Edgardo Jose Ruiz Corrales, 37, treasury assistant, Minera Aurifera Retamas SA; wife, Teresa Lucila de Ruiz Capuñay Tantalean.

MENLO PARK CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2020) President — Robert Merrill Daines, 56, professor of law, Stanford Law School; succeeding Dow R. Wilson; wife, Ruth Ann Glazier Daines. Counselors — Mickey Todd Trockel, 52, psychiatrist, Stanford University; wife, Eva Maria Yagues Pascual de Trockel. Phillip Thomas Fletcher, 43, general dentist; wife, Cindy Ann Galeotti Fletcher.

MIDWAY UTAH WEST STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2020) President — Norman Warren Clark, 63, deputy executive director, National Institute for Jail Operations, and president, Progressive Plans; succeeding Ronald L Davis; wife, Marilyn Parker Clark. Counselors — Justin James Englebright, 48, business owner and president; wife, De Ette Peterson Englebright. Tanner Joel Corbridge, 41, senior partner, Partners in Leadership; wife, Erin Nicole Greenfield Corbridge.

NEIVA COLOMBIA STAKE: (June 21, 2020) President — Ferney Cardozo, 54, training center director, National Penitentiary and Prison Institute; succeeding Oswaldo Martinez Mur; wife, Elsa Cristina de Cardozo Pineda Perdomo. Counselors — Jhon Faber Sanchez Cano, 40, sales executive, Unilever Andina Colombia; wife, Yeini Maritza de Sanchez Torres Trujillo. Jared Romo Morales, 42, director of incorporations, X-Rays of Huila; wife, Hilda Marcela Romo Lozano Gutiérrez.

QUINCY CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2020) President — Cal Devon Huskey, 50, correctional officer, State of California; succeeding Christian T. Meyers; wife, Kimberly Ann Brueggeman Huskey. Counselors — William Jarrett Ellena, 43, operations manager, Triple E Investment Co. Inc.; wife, Angena Marie Richards Ellena. Brian Galen Walmer, 46, manager cardiopulmonary department, Plumas District Hospital; wife, Laura Denise White Walmer.