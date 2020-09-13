Read about these recently called stake presidencies

Reorganized stakes

BEAVERTON OREGON STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Daryll Edward George, 56, business developer, OHSU/Adventis Health Portland; succeeding Allen L. Oyler; wife, Karlie McNeil George. Counselors — Stuart Campbell Harris, 61, attorney, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP; wife, Annette Marian Bond Harris. Andrew Scott Westhora, 43, pharmacist; wife, Brittany Jill Anderson Westhora.

BRANDON FLORIDA STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — John Corwin Hunter, 51, managing director and CEO, JP Morgan Interbank Information Network; succeeding Robert W. Howell; wife, Jenie Rae Birch Hunter. Counselors — Jacob Daniel Crosby, 42, chief operations officer and agent, Crosby Insurance Agency, Inc; wife, Rachel Elise Riebow Crosby. José Luis Caceres, 52, IT manager, Accenture, Inc, and president, Cadega Corp; wife, Michelle Terese Degagne Caceres.

HOUSTON TEXAS SUMMERWOOD STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Brenton Lee Scott, 44, president, Pulmotect; succeeding Arthur Rascon; wife, Hillary Rodet Scott. Counselors — Domingo Garza Morales Jr., 56, K9 handler, DHS; wife, Claudia Mason Morales. Jeremy Wayne Devereaux, 44, project manager, Houston Window Experts; wife, Jamie Lynne Klutts Devereaux.

LINDON UTAH STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — David William Rutter, 58, president, Costa Vida Holdings, and owner, FatCats Entertainment; succeedintg Wayne H. Corbridge; wife, Kim Elizabeth Prestwich Rutter. Counselors — Guy Madsen, 57, investment and insurance advisor; wife, Wendy Booth Madsen. John Andrew Bodine, 54, Elite Storage & RV owner, Olumo chief marketing officer, LivingTags president and CEO, and Signature Developers partner; wife, Sarah Blackstone Bodine.

MINNEAPOLIS MINNESOTA STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Scott Justin Hawkins, 47, chief operating officer, MOBE, LLC; succeeding Jeffrey J. Kerr; wife, Lorna Elizabeth Wilkinson Hawkins. Counselors — David Christopher Wilson, 42, banker, Wells Fargo; wife, Eliza Anne Broberg Wilson. Shawn Eric Hostetter, 50, president and board of management, Katadyn North America; wife, Julie Ann Florence Hostetter.

MONTEREY CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Daniel Gregory Stewart, 51, managing member, Topturn Capital LLC; succeeding Brent T. Green; wife, Meghan Joy McDonald Stewart. Counselors — Richard Payne Spencer III, 38, investment manager, research analyst, Dick Spencer & Associates; wife, Maria Jose Hernandez Gonzalez Spencer. Robert Dean Roylance, 50, chief financial officer, Monterey Peninsula Surgery Centers; wife, Kelly Suzette Potter Roylance.

MURRAY UTAH YSA STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Kevin Bruce Boucher, 61, Roos Advisors president, HR employee, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and MHR Professional Program director, Utah State University; succeeding Jordan W. Clements; wife, Rebecca Burton Boucher. Counselors — James Ray Hicken, 58, vice president of strategy and business development head of US channels, NICE inContact; wife, Patricia Sumsion Hicken. David Sloan Ayre, 51, president, Missionary Medical; wife, Kelli Anderson Snow Ayre.

POCATELLO IDAHO HIGHLAND STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Timothy Michael Campbell, 50, Seminaries and Institutes region director; succeeding Scott B. Barfuss; wife, Lee Ann Howell Campbell. Counselors — Chris Antone Sanford, 49, associate professor, Idaho State University; wife, Kristin Haderlie Sanford. David Lee Francis, 42, emergency physician, Rocky Mountain Physician Group; wife, Melanie Edith Mumford Francis.

REXBURG IDAHO EAST STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Brett Daniel Sampson, 51, public affairs director, BYU–Idaho; succeeding Michael M. Packer; wife, Marcie Beth Muirbrook Sampson. Counselors — John David Pulsipher, 53, professor, BYU–Idaho; wife, Dawn Marie Harmer Pulsipher. John Weston Allred, 50, obstetrician gynecologist, Madison Women’s Clinic; wife, Nanette Clark Allred.

SALEM OREGON STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2020) President — Jeffrey Scott Kelly, 57, president, Kellys Home Center; succeeding Terry M. Wilder; wife, Bonnie Ann Hanson Kelly. Counselors — Brad Lamont Bateman, 59, dentist; wife, Kathleen Christensen Bateman. Travis Shan Prestwich, 50, partner, Swanson, Lathen, Prestwich, PC; wife, Kendell Alyce Phair Prestwich.

SALT LAKE GRANGER WEST STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Daniel McKay Chesnut, 52, director of inmate placement, Utah Department of Corrections; succeeding Duane R Kendell; wife, Shuree Lorraine Thomas Chesnut. Counselors — Richard Earl Smith, 63, retired; wife, Margaret Lola Keel Smith. Kelvin Manuel Encarnacion, 43, route service sales representative, Cintas; wife, Julia Gabriela Morales Encarnacion.

TALGANTE CHILE STAKE: (Aug. 2, 2020) President — Ivan David Bilbao Barrenechea, 33, teacher, DUOC UC; succeeding Cesar M. Saez; wife, Maritza Elena Lastres Ramos. Counselors — Diego Felipe Loyola Silva, 34, head of insurance and maintenance, Ezentis Group; wife, Vanessa Alejandra Ortiz Arancibia. Henry Alberto Catricura Jara, 40, senior accountant, Agroreservas de Chile SpA; wife, Carolina Saray Catricura Lopez Riffo.