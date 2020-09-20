These new stake presidencies from around the world were recently called to serve

Notices of new and reorganized stakes throughout the world.
Notices of new and reorganized stakes throughout the world. Credit: Deseret News graphic

Reorganized stakes

AUGUSTA MAINE STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Richard Jensen Taylor, 44, vice president of payments, Tyler Technologies; succeeding Jeffrey K. Thomas; wife, Heidi Lawson Taylor. Counselors — Glenn Patrick Davis, 51, school director, Maine State Ballet; wife, Janet Louise Miele Davis. Roy Stephen Bryant III, 46, sales representative, Stryker; wife, Shannon Heather Clark Bryant.

BILLINGHAM ENGLAND STAKE: (Sept. 6, 2020) President — Jordan Broadbent, 39, head of energy for business, Shell Foundation; succeeding Mark G. Stewart; wife, Deborah Ann Walker Broadbent. Counselors — Wayne Alan Reynoldson, 41, plant director, Gestamp; wife, Lucy Victoria Cox Reynoldson. Edward Gregory Nolan, 48, strategic quality director, Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College; wife, Karen Jayne Rushforth Nolan.

LAYTON UTAH LEGACY STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Robert Dale Obray, 53, chief financial officer, Associated Food Stores, Inc.; succeeding Daren G. Stevenson; wife, Jennifer Evans Obray. Counselors — Seth Allan Parkinson, 47, business development officer, Continental Bank; wife, Julie Ann Pithier Parkinson. Troy J Fullmer, 49, institutional sales manager, AbbVie; wife, Lisa Marie Funk Fullmer.

LINDON UTAH CENTRAL STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Michael John Lloyd, 44, ophthalmologist, Utah Valley Eye Center; succeeding David C. Wilkes; wife, Kimberly LeeMaster Lloyd. Counselors — Aaron Matthew Robinson, 46, phsycican and owner of family medicine clinic; wife, Rachel Summerhays Robinson. Alan Adams Winters, 53, head of product management, contact center and analytics, LogMeIn; wife, Jill Marie Gould Winters.

MADRID SPAIN CENTRAL STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Riqui Tellez Pinzon, 31, FullStack developer, Optimissa, Capital Markets Consulting; succeeding José L. Martín; wife, Eliana Moreno Rincon. Counselors — Nicolas Alejandro De Gennaro, 39, real estate agent; wife, Silvana Noemi Acuña De Gennaro. Daniel Frederik Lauener, 34, mechanical engineer, BQ Engineering; wife, Sara Iglesias Sánchez.

MARACANAÚ BRAZIL STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Amon Hansen Cristovam de Albuquerque, 33, financial assistant, Ceará Pediatricians’ Cooperative; succeeding Marcos de Souza Maia; wife, Gisele Rodrigues de Lima Albuquerque. Counselors — Nelson Carlos de Almeida, 39, optical consultant, Ótica Emanuel; wife, Virginia Portela de Lima Carlos. Isaac Tavares Costa Filho, 32, industrial automation technician II, CanPack; wife, Antoniela Odorico Da Silva Tavares.

PASCO WASHINGTON STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Derek Harold Maughan, 49, chief intellectual property counsel, Battelle Memorial Institute; succeeding Robert K. Andelin; wife, Michelle Lee Howard Haughan. Counselors — Kerry Dean Calaway, 52, general manager and owner, Pacific Ag LLC, and owner, KDC Farms Inc.; wife, Bonnie Hatch Calaway. Shaun Michael Salisbury, 42, mechanical engineer, U.S. Department of Energy; wife, Shaylene Kay James Salisbury.

PROVO UTAH EDGEMONT NORTH STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Mark Dryden Ogletree, 57, associate professor, BYU; succeeding Michael G. Nelson; wife, Jane Cook Ogletree. Counselors — Bradley Dean LeBaron, 60, director of student health services, BYU; wife, Julie Ann Grass LeBaron. Boyd Kenneth Blake, 53, IT management, doTERRA; wife, Tamela Greenwood Blake.

SANDY UTAH GRANITE SOUTH STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Jayson Christopher Newitt, 48, partner, The Ritchie Group; succeeding Matthew R. Clarke; wife, Allison Varley Newitt. Counselors — Dean Sabin Brockbank, 54, general counsel, Lighthouse Resources; wife, Stephanie Michelle O’Brien Brockbank. Robert James Trounce, 49, account executive, large enterprise, MasterControl, Inc.; wife, Kelli Ann Kofoed Trounce.

SANTA MARIA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Cameron Michael Fernandez, 42, attorney, Law Office of Cameron M. Fernandez; succeeding Darren W. Hulstine; wife, Rachael Raelene Amavisca Fernandez. Counselors — Kenneth Ray Dalebout, 53, vice president of stratety and operations, Dignity Health; wife, Angela Kaye Callister Dalebout. Timothy Gene Papworth, 57, educator, Lompoc Unified School District; wife, Lara Lorelle Phillips Papworth.

SANTA RITA BRAZIL STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Edimilson Félix Jr., 40, manager, GeoPlace Tecnologia; succeeding Wellington Da Silva; wife, Viviane Santos de Oliveira Félix. Counselors — Benigno Pereira do Nascimento, 37, director of agriculture, Santa Rita PB City Hall; wife, Kelly Da Silva Santos do Nascimento. José Hélio de Lucena Neto, 30, businessman, SETATEC; wife, Jennifer Dos Santos Nunes.

SEOUL KOREA SOUTH STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Kang Junghoon, 45, associate director, ST Pharm; succeeding Youngjoon Kwon; wife, Sunyoung Kwon. Counselors — Jong Bae Park, 62, CEO, Samsung Solution; wife, Kwanghee Lee. Hyeonseung Kim, 38, coordinator, Seminaries and Institues; wife, Kwon Kyungmin.

SPANISH FORK UTAH CANYON VIEW STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Randall Lee Harvey, 63, retired; succeeding Bruce R. Hiskey; wife, Deborah Ann Cross Harvey. Counselors — David Santiago Martineau, 52, chief technology officer, ContractPal, Inc; wife, Viki Lin Fullmer Martineau. David Charles Petersen, 58, executive director, Utah Risk Management Agency; wife, Sharon LaRae Peterson Petersen.

SPANISH FORK UTAH PALMYRA STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Eric Toren Forsberg, 39, district sales director, Sanofi Pasteur; succeeding Glen B Roach; wife, Audrey Lynn Gailey Forsberg. Counselors — James Christian Biesinger II, 50, flight surgeon, Utah National Guard, and nurse practitioner, Revere Health; wife, Lori Ann Jensen Biesinger. Larry mark Hutchings, 48, department manager, Caselle, Inc; wife, Hattie Maber Smith Hutchings.

SUGAR HILL GEORGIA STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Jared Lee Nelson, 44, project head, Alcon; succeeding M. Andrew Galt IV; wife, Genevieve Marie Crossley Nelson. Counselors — Burke C Hunsaker, 45, senior business director, Siemens; wife, Melanie Dinger Hunsaker. William Towner Shaw, 48, senior vice president and corporate controller, Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta; wife, Julie Ann Lewis Shaw.

TOLUCA MÉXICO STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Daniel Sayto Corona, 41, construction project manager, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; succeeding Jorge A. Peralta; wife, Areli Galindo Hernandez. Counselors — Josafat Alejandro Torres Reyes, 45, welding inspector, Optimus Welding SA de CV; wife, Sandra Guzman Mendoza. Sergio Benjamin Maldonado Martinez, 41, professor, Autonomous University of the State of Mexico, and general manager, Architecture, Engineering and Creative Construction; wife, Carolina Alvarez Gamba.

VIENNA AUSTRIA STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Simon David Soucek, 40, divisional controller, Andritz AG; succeeding Roland J. Bäck; wife, Tamara Maria Skilich Soucek. Counselors — Levin Michael Merl, 38, field marketing manager DACH and EMEA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; wife, Julia Karin Schulze Merl. Steven Frank Helmrich, 53, managing director EPU, Frank Helmrich Photography; wife, Johanna Helmrich-Lersch.

WOODSIDE NEW YORK STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Robert Vera Jr., 35, chief of capital fiscal management, NYC Department of Parks and Recreation; succeeding Jason M. Glass; wife, Sarah Rose Jones Vera. Counselors — Blake Robison Zenger, 59, principal, Blackstone; wife, Diane Sampson Zenger. Erik Thor Lindstrom, 36, senior controller, Norges Bank Investment Mangement; wife, Julie Anne Call Lindstrom.