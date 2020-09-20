These new stake presidencies from around the world were recently called to serve

Reorganized stakes

AUGUSTA MAINE STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Richard Jensen Taylor, 44, vice president of payments, Tyler Technologies; succeeding Jeffrey K. Thomas; wife, Heidi Lawson Taylor. Counselors — Glenn Patrick Davis, 51, school director, Maine State Ballet; wife, Janet Louise Miele Davis. Roy Stephen Bryant III, 46, sales representative, Stryker; wife, Shannon Heather Clark Bryant.

BILLINGHAM ENGLAND STAKE: (Sept. 6, 2020) President — Jordan Broadbent, 39, head of energy for business, Shell Foundation; succeeding Mark G. Stewart; wife, Deborah Ann Walker Broadbent. Counselors — Wayne Alan Reynoldson, 41, plant director, Gestamp; wife, Lucy Victoria Cox Reynoldson. Edward Gregory Nolan, 48, strategic quality director, Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College; wife, Karen Jayne Rushforth Nolan.

LAYTON UTAH LEGACY STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Robert Dale Obray, 53, chief financial officer, Associated Food Stores, Inc.; succeeding Daren G. Stevenson; wife, Jennifer Evans Obray. Counselors — Seth Allan Parkinson, 47, business development officer, Continental Bank; wife, Julie Ann Pithier Parkinson. Troy J Fullmer, 49, institutional sales manager, AbbVie; wife, Lisa Marie Funk Fullmer.

LINDON UTAH CENTRAL STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Michael John Lloyd, 44, ophthalmologist, Utah Valley Eye Center; succeeding David C. Wilkes; wife, Kimberly LeeMaster Lloyd. Counselors — Aaron Matthew Robinson, 46, phsycican and owner of family medicine clinic; wife, Rachel Summerhays Robinson. Alan Adams Winters, 53, head of product management, contact center and analytics, LogMeIn; wife, Jill Marie Gould Winters.

MADRID SPAIN CENTRAL STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Riqui Tellez Pinzon, 31, FullStack developer, Optimissa, Capital Markets Consulting; succeeding José L. Martín; wife, Eliana Moreno Rincon. Counselors — Nicolas Alejandro De Gennaro, 39, real estate agent; wife, Silvana Noemi Acuña De Gennaro. Daniel Frederik Lauener, 34, mechanical engineer, BQ Engineering; wife, Sara Iglesias Sánchez.

MARACANAÚ BRAZIL STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Amon Hansen Cristovam de Albuquerque, 33, financial assistant, Ceará Pediatricians’ Cooperative; succeeding Marcos de Souza Maia; wife, Gisele Rodrigues de Lima Albuquerque. Counselors — Nelson Carlos de Almeida, 39, optical consultant, Ótica Emanuel; wife, Virginia Portela de Lima Carlos. Isaac Tavares Costa Filho, 32, industrial automation technician II, CanPack; wife, Antoniela Odorico Da Silva Tavares.

PASCO WASHINGTON STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Derek Harold Maughan, 49, chief intellectual property counsel, Battelle Memorial Institute; succeeding Robert K. Andelin; wife, Michelle Lee Howard Haughan. Counselors — Kerry Dean Calaway, 52, general manager and owner, Pacific Ag LLC, and owner, KDC Farms Inc.; wife, Bonnie Hatch Calaway. Shaun Michael Salisbury, 42, mechanical engineer, U.S. Department of Energy; wife, Shaylene Kay James Salisbury.

PROVO UTAH EDGEMONT NORTH STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Mark Dryden Ogletree, 57, associate professor, BYU; succeeding Michael G. Nelson; wife, Jane Cook Ogletree. Counselors — Bradley Dean LeBaron, 60, director of student health services, BYU; wife, Julie Ann Grass LeBaron. Boyd Kenneth Blake, 53, IT management, doTERRA; wife, Tamela Greenwood Blake.

SANDY UTAH GRANITE SOUTH STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Jayson Christopher Newitt, 48, partner, The Ritchie Group; succeeding Matthew R. Clarke; wife, Allison Varley Newitt. Counselors — Dean Sabin Brockbank, 54, general counsel, Lighthouse Resources; wife, Stephanie Michelle O’Brien Brockbank. Robert James Trounce, 49, account executive, large enterprise, MasterControl, Inc.; wife, Kelli Ann Kofoed Trounce.

SANTA MARIA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Cameron Michael Fernandez, 42, attorney, Law Office of Cameron M. Fernandez; succeeding Darren W. Hulstine; wife, Rachael Raelene Amavisca Fernandez. Counselors — Kenneth Ray Dalebout, 53, vice president of stratety and operations, Dignity Health; wife, Angela Kaye Callister Dalebout. Timothy Gene Papworth, 57, educator, Lompoc Unified School District; wife, Lara Lorelle Phillips Papworth.

SANTA RITA BRAZIL STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Edimilson Félix Jr., 40, manager, GeoPlace Tecnologia; succeeding Wellington Da Silva; wife, Viviane Santos de Oliveira Félix. Counselors — Benigno Pereira do Nascimento, 37, director of agriculture, Santa Rita PB City Hall; wife, Kelly Da Silva Santos do Nascimento. José Hélio de Lucena Neto, 30, businessman, SETATEC; wife, Jennifer Dos Santos Nunes.

SEOUL KOREA SOUTH STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Kang Junghoon, 45, associate director, ST Pharm; succeeding Youngjoon Kwon; wife, Sunyoung Kwon. Counselors — Jong Bae Park, 62, CEO, Samsung Solution; wife, Kwanghee Lee. Hyeonseung Kim, 38, coordinator, Seminaries and Institues; wife, Kwon Kyungmin.

SPANISH FORK UTAH CANYON VIEW STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Randall Lee Harvey, 63, retired; succeeding Bruce R. Hiskey; wife, Deborah Ann Cross Harvey. Counselors — David Santiago Martineau, 52, chief technology officer, ContractPal, Inc; wife, Viki Lin Fullmer Martineau. David Charles Petersen, 58, executive director, Utah Risk Management Agency; wife, Sharon LaRae Peterson Petersen.

SPANISH FORK UTAH PALMYRA STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Eric Toren Forsberg, 39, district sales director, Sanofi Pasteur; succeeding Glen B Roach; wife, Audrey Lynn Gailey Forsberg. Counselors — James Christian Biesinger II, 50, flight surgeon, Utah National Guard, and nurse practitioner, Revere Health; wife, Lori Ann Jensen Biesinger. Larry mark Hutchings, 48, department manager, Caselle, Inc; wife, Hattie Maber Smith Hutchings.

SUGAR HILL GEORGIA STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Jared Lee Nelson, 44, project head, Alcon; succeeding M. Andrew Galt IV; wife, Genevieve Marie Crossley Nelson. Counselors — Burke C Hunsaker, 45, senior business director, Siemens; wife, Melanie Dinger Hunsaker. William Towner Shaw, 48, senior vice president and corporate controller, Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta; wife, Julie Ann Lewis Shaw.

TOLUCA MÉXICO STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Daniel Sayto Corona, 41, construction project manager, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; succeeding Jorge A. Peralta; wife, Areli Galindo Hernandez. Counselors — Josafat Alejandro Torres Reyes, 45, welding inspector, Optimus Welding SA de CV; wife, Sandra Guzman Mendoza. Sergio Benjamin Maldonado Martinez, 41, professor, Autonomous University of the State of Mexico, and general manager, Architecture, Engineering and Creative Construction; wife, Carolina Alvarez Gamba.

VIENNA AUSTRIA STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Simon David Soucek, 40, divisional controller, Andritz AG; succeeding Roland J. Bäck; wife, Tamara Maria Skilich Soucek. Counselors — Levin Michael Merl, 38, field marketing manager DACH and EMEA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; wife, Julia Karin Schulze Merl. Steven Frank Helmrich, 53, managing director EPU, Frank Helmrich Photography; wife, Johanna Helmrich-Lersch.

WOODSIDE NEW YORK STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Robert Vera Jr., 35, chief of capital fiscal management, NYC Department of Parks and Recreation; succeeding Jason M. Glass; wife, Sarah Rose Jones Vera. Counselors — Blake Robison Zenger, 59, principal, Blackstone; wife, Diane Sampson Zenger. Erik Thor Lindstrom, 36, senior controller, Norges Bank Investment Mangement; wife, Julie Anne Call Lindstrom.