Read about these 7 stake presidencies that were recently reorganized

CLINTON UTAH STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Rick Glenn Braegger, 38, Usfoods territory manager; succeeding Lex L. Puffer; wife, Danielle Pugmire Braegger. Counselors — Troy David Bullard, 58, Larry H. Miller automotive general manager; wife, Shelly Barker Bullard. Justin J Chatterton, 48, City Center Sound and Stage owner, Hearth and Home Distributors of Utah sales representative; wife, Alesha Jones Chatterton.
EVANSTON WYOMING SOUTH STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Jason Paul Haack, 46, Southwest Wyoming ENT owner, medical doctor; succeeding W. Richards Cluny; wife, Rebecca Sexton Haack. Counselors — Geoffrey James Phillips, 47, lawyer, Phillips Law LLC; wife, Jody Rebecca Mortensen Phillips. Benjamin Freeman Critchfield, 48, Polyguard & Co. senior vice president; wife, Hollie Ann Holt Critchfield.
GRANTSVILLE UTAH WEST STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Lee Michael Imlay, 54, KPMG partner; succeeding Kenneth L. Hale; wife, Laura Kay Pyne Imlay. Counselors — Mark Calbert Hutchins, 62, Tooele Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; wife, Tamara Delite Dawson Hutchins. Jeffrey Stephen Killpack, 58, Jeff Killpack Construction sole proprietor; wife, Kellie Rae Sparks Killpack.
LA PAZ MÉXICO STAKE: (Aug. 9, 2020) President — Francisco Guillermo Hernandez Mendez, 32, contruction business owner; succeeding Victor M. Aviña Franchini; wife, Inez Anabel Silvestre Perez. Counselors — Matias Amaro Covarrubias, 48, chapel technician; wife, Alma Patricia de Amaro Jara Salazar. Christian Buelna Navarro, 56, systems coordinator, St. Johns College; wife, Martha de Buelna Pérez Martinez.
LANSING MICHIGAN STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — David James Rawson, 55, Advanced Radiology Services PC radiologist; succeeding John A. Coakley; wife, Kirsten Smith Rawson. Counselors — Daniel A Earl, 40, self employed proffessional genealogy educator; wife, Crystal Lynn Elliott Earl. Matthew Rae Pierce, 43, TechSmith Corporation learning and video ambassador; wife, Sara Joy Beyer Pierce.
MÉXICO CITY TLALNEPANTLA STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Guillermo Antonio Flores Zarate, 49, SI area deputy director; succeeding Guillermo X. Tinoco Ramirez; wife, Lourdes de Flores Maza Cruz. Counselors — Carlos Alvarez Aguilar, 60, English professor; wife, Sandra Angelica de Alvarez Aguilar Arias. Juan Carlos Perez Yañez, 41, INFONAVIT assistant manager; wife, Diana Paola de Perez Salamanca Perdomo.
SANTA CRUZ LAGUNA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Michael Oliver Balaaldia, 46, self-employed rice wholesaler and retailer; succeeding Roland A. Garcia; wife, Salvacion Vidal Salvador Gomez. Counselors — Mark Anthony Salac Paloma, 36, DepEd-PGMNHS teacher; wife, Lenny Villreal Visaya Paloma. Arvee Custodio Buenaventura, 34, Philippine Women’s University instructor; wife, Maria Jessielyn Joy Tala Gardoce Buenaventura.