New Birmingham Alabama Temple president and matron called to serve

The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They began their service on Sept. 18.

Albert Wayne Nielsen, 75, Inverness Ward, Birmingham Alabama Stake, called as president of the Birmingham Alabama Temple, succeeding President Gary W. Pettus, who recently passed away. President Nielsen’s wife, Charla Simcox Nielsen, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Cheryl D. Pettus. He has served as a Birmingham Alabama Temple presidency counselor, temple sealer, stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor and senior couple missionary. A retired physician, he was born in Provo, Utah, to Joy Woodruff and Bertha Olsen Nielsen.

Sister Nielsen is a former assistant to the matron of the Birmingham Alabama Temple, ward Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, temple ordinance worker and senior couple missionary. She was born in Murray, Utah, to Marshall Edward and Jacqueline Thaxton Simcox.