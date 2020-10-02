Learn about these 14 new stake presidencies around the world

BACOOR PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Wilfredo Escanilla Rellora Jr., 38, Siemens Energy country head of risk and internal control for Malaysia and Philippines; succeeding Victorio C. Astilla; wife, Amy Michelle Tesoro Parcutela Rellora. Counselors — Joel Galanto Ungos, 57, retired; wife, Lilibeth Baisa Hernandez Ungos. Dennis Manguerra Bordeos, 45, American International Group Inc. senior IT security analyst; wife, Sneila Quito Escalera Bordeos.

BANGKOK THAILAND STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Matthew Peter Vogel, 37, Lean Associates Singapore partner; succeeding Suchat Chaichana; wife, Thachapan Vanichkul Vogel. Counselors — Apichat Joy Sa Khu, 35, Kikuwa (Thailand) Co. Ltd. internal audit manager; wife, Supalak Chomphuai. Phatra Chai Thip, 40, Lumentum International (Thailand) Co. Ltd. senior finance director; wife, Wipapach Phrom Suk Chai Thip.

BREMERTON WASHINGTON STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Craig Robert Spangler, 49, Milliman director of tax; succeeding Kurt G. Wiest; wife, Krisette Lee Woods Spangler. Counselors — Christopher Michael Holyoak, 38, self-employed doctor of physical therapy; wife, Jennifer Jill Carter Holyoak. Donald Jean Tailleur, 50, Department of Defense chemist; wife, Jennifer Anne Lester Tailleur.

CHIBA JAPAN STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Motoshige Kano, 47, Zennoa Japan Co. Ltd. vice president; succeeding Hiroya Tabuchi; wife, Mire Takahashi Kano. Counselors — Masaaki Takatori, 50, employee; wife, Rina Itokazuri Takatori. Mitsumitsu Onizuka, 41, Nu Skin Japan Co. Ltd. recognition coordinator; wife, Misono Morishige Onizuka.

CHINANDEGA NICARAGUA STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Carlos Bladimir Brenes Romero, 38, Incaprosa S.A. industrial welder, business owner; succeeding Marcos A. Miranda; wife, Barbara Dolores Garcia de Brenes Aguilar. Counselors — Freddy Antonio Osorio Arteaga, 51, transport regulator; wife, Martha Lorena Bolaños de Osorio Reyes. Marvin Fernando Martinez Alfaro, 42, self-employed builder; wife, Karla Vanessa Ulloa de Martinez Vanegas.

GLENDALE ARIZONA NORTH STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — David Lee Barton, 60, Seminaries and Insitutes of Religion coordinator; succeeding Gregory K. Martin; wife, Kerri Lynn Jack Barton. Counselors — John Ellis Smithson, 63, Deer Valley Unified School District sign language interpreter; wife, Rindell Hatch Smithson. Wayne Allen Greenwood, 47, Midwestern University College of Dental Medicine dentist clinical professor; wife, Risa Loreen Hunter Greenwood.

HONG KONG CHINA KOWLOON WEST STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Zhen Weilun, 39, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welfare and self-reliance manager; succeeding Sai Tak Li; wife, Lai Shouyi. Counselors — Huang Jiabao, 49, Standard Chartered Bank banker; wife, Huang Qionger. Liu Changxing, 55, AIA International Ltd. unit manager and financial planner; wife, Liu Dingyun.

LONDON ONTARIO STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Aaron Lyle Withers, 44, Marriott International corporate sales training employee; succeeding David A. Sandor; wife, Leah Therese Rackl Withers. Counselors — Peter Hermann Fiss, 69, Upgrade Consulting Ltd. owner; wife, Helen Jean Blackwell Fiss. David Louis Hogue, 49, self-employed insurance and financial adviser; wife, Marie-Chantal Gagne Hogue.

PRESCOTT VALLEY ARIZONA STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Curtis Martin Kleinman, 39, Yavapai College professor; succeeding Brent C Montierth; wife, Courtney King Kleinman. Counselors — Richard Todd Mangum, 49, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University assistant professor; wife, Ashlee Balle Mangum. Russel Edward Dalton, 60, dentist; wife, LaDawn Godfrey Dalton.

PROVO UTAH NORTH PARK STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Kevin Scott Kolling, 38, Stiles Cabinetry cabinet installer; succeeding Robert V. Jaramillo; wife, Kari Lyn Lomenick Kolling. Counselors — Ruben Helaman Arredondo, 47, Western Electricity Coordinating Council senior legal counsel; wife, Alicia Kulani Ormsby Arredondo. Robert Joseph Strain, 42, business owner; wife, Rachel Speirs Strain.

PUEBLA MÉXICO AMALUCAN STAKE: (Sept. 6, 2020) President — Fernando Castillo Sanchez, 34, Banco Azteca government and business banking executive; succeeding Ancelmo Sánchez Cervantes; wife, Stephani de castillo Galindo Sanchez. Counselors — Francisco Javier Jimenez Ramirez, 52, self-employed; wife, Maria Laura de Jimenez Serrano Muñoz. Sergio Benitez Santiago, 46, Mexican Postal Service postal auxiliary; wife, Gladis Guadalupe de Benitez Avendaño Aquino.

QUEZON CITY PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Diosdado Belleza Yumul, 52, Unilab Inc. senior manager; succeeding Emelito Reymund G. Orencia; wife, Janely Patiño Rosali Yumul. Counselors — Robin Payumo Evangelista, 45, Analog Devices General Trias Inc. section manager; wife, Cecilia Joson Bacolod Evangelista. Norman Reodica Tolentino, 40, Arkhive Varient Co. owner; wife, Shery Love Zabala Sacdalan Tolentino.

RIVERSIDE CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Joseph Christian Caldwell, 42, Albert A. Webb Associates water resources practice leader; succeeding Craig D. Beyler; wife, Amy Lynn Burkhart Caldwell. Counselors — Leslie Randall Plotkin, 67, retired; wife, Cynthia Lu Chaney Plotkin. Elias Valencia, 39, California Department of Justice senior criminalist; wife, April Marie Pingel Valencia.

SALT LAKE CANYON RIM STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Todd Emmett Zenger, 61, Duren IP founder, attorney and intellectual property counsel; succeeding Paul D. Rytting; wife, Linda Lee Rigby Zenger. Counselors — Erik August Olson, 47, Marshall Olson & Hull trial attorney; wife, Katherine Pinnock Olson. Michael Kent Matheson, 57, dentist; wife, Holly Bendall Matheson.