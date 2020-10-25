Meet these recently called stake presidencies from around the world

ABIDJAN COTE D’IVOIRE NIANGON CENTRAL STAKE: (Sept. 6, 2020) President — Emmanuel Djecka Njoh, 57, Training Firms audit and management control consultant and Regional Academy of Marine Sciences and Techniques associate professor of management control; succeeding Tonga J. Sai; wife, Freida Ngo Honla Djecka Njoh. Counselors — Privat Eric Lago, 36, Bank of Africa quality manager; wife, Lobabié Marie-Louise Kakré Lago. Assamoi Tanoh André Kacou, 30, PROMOGIM managment controller; wife, Doukpé Ange Mélissa Kpadonou.

BERLIN GERMANY STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Rolf Rüdiger Reichardt, 59, Access Microfinance Holding AG chief financial and risk officer; succeeding David H. Ruetz; wife, Marie Anne Elisabeth Catteau Reichardt. Counselors — Oliver Berndt, 48, AQUANET and freelancer event manager; wife, Stephanie Ellen Hiemer Berndt. Dietmar Steuer, 55, State of Berlin Senate for Education high school teacher; wife, Diane Sabrina Schroeder Steuer.

BUFFALO NEW YORK STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Robert Bradley Simpson, 38, Citigroup vice president senior manager; succeeding Nathan D. Pace; wife, Claire Emily Strassburg Simpson. Counselors — Mark Steven Collett, 52, Moog Inc. manager software engineering group; wife, Linda Rebecca Jensen Collett. Keith Wallace DeGraff, 43, DeGraff and Company owner; wife, Erin Leeper DeGraff.

CABANATUAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 6, 2020) President — Arnold Alegre Santos, 36, Native Camp (Singapore) ESL teacher and Fly Time Travel general manager; succeeding Winifredo B. Tabuada; wife, Ruth Ann Sto Tomas Garcia Santos. Counselors — Roberto Baylon Yu, 61, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; wife, Ofelia Garin Manarin Yu. Richard Casullar Manucot, 40, company owner; wife, Evelyn Cruz Meneses Manucot.

CALDWELL IDAHO STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Jason Robert Nielsen, 49, ONE Grounds Management CEO; succeeding H. David Christensen; wife, Stephanie Lynn Child Nielsen. Counselors — Dwayne Michael Fisher, 45, Champion Produce Sales vice president of marketing, Tamura Farms Inc. general manager; wife, Tracy Lynn Tewalt Fisher. Matthew Wayne Duckett, 46, South Mountain Cattle Inc. owner; wife, Pyper Kensington Schade Duckett.

CHANGWON KOREA STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Jo Yonghui, 52, SeAH Aerospace & Defense quality engineer; succeeding Song Geun Lee; wife, Jeonghee Kim. Counselors — Kwon Daeup, 52, SK and Sangsa director; wife, Kim Mija. Park Chung-kwon, 50, Milseong Elementary School teacher; wife, Kwon Hye-young.

CLINTON UTAH NORTH STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Brett Randall Barnett, 49, Fidelity Investments software development manager; succeeding Nathan L. Hollist; wife, Julie Mendenhall Barnett. Counselors — Arthur Lowery Kline III, 61, Welfare and Self-Reliance Services regional employment manager; wife, Sherrie Haglund Kline. Jared DeMonte Jones, 41, seminary teacher; wife, Julie Ann Butterfield Jones.

EDMONTON ALBERTA GATEWAY STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Nathan Mark Baldry, 38, Liberty Security managing partner; succeeding Steven Hardy; wife, Whitney Anne Steed Baldry. Counselors — Daniel Jason Dick, 40, Dick Contracting owner and roofing contractor, and Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools teacher; wife, Amanda Maureen Caputo Dick. Max Jay Palmer, 50, self-employed denturist; wife, Sanna-Miina Myllymaki Palmer.

FAYETTEVILLE GEORGIA STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Robert Gordon Richards, 46, National Archives at Atlanta director; succeeding Darrell S. Haskin; wife, Janelle Elizabeth Morgan Richards. Counselors — Robert Benjamin Allred, 48, dentist; wife, Jennifer Williamson Allred. John Robert Haycock, 49, endodontist; wife, Eleanor Ashleigh Cutler Haycock.

FIRTH IDAHO STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Boedre Dean Reynolds, 45, Battelle Energy Alliance training and planning coordinator for radiological assistant program Department of Energy; succeeding Samuel K. Walker; wife, Heather Hedges Reynolds. Counselors — Todd Edward Killpack, 48, Killpack Trucking operations manager; wife, Liz Marie Hubrich Killpack. Buster Joe Driscoll, 42, Smith Driscoll & Associates PLLC attorney; wife, Tricia Thompson Driscoll.

HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Jeffrey Blake Cazier, 48, Huntsville Anesthesiology Consultants physician anesthesiologist; succeeding Stephen W. Vaughan; wife, Laura Malinda Chappell Cazier. Counselors — Brent Reed Zitting, 56, Northrop Grumman agile HW lead and tech fellow; wife, Milagros del Pilar Braun Zitting. Aaron Edward Biggs, 49, Compass Homes Alabama chief financial officer; wife, Ann Marie Jerde Biggs.

JOLIET ILLINOIS STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Christopher Decker Stradling, 45, Lincoln International managing director; succeeding Christopher L. Guymon; wife, Kelly Lyn Traxler Stradling. Counselors — Sydney Rene Jordan, 56, Imagine Learning Inc. area partnership manager; wife, Carla Elaine Felker Jordan. Hector de Jesus Martinez, 50, Gordianos Bilingual Services interpreter and HRM Commercial real estate manager; wife, Maria Victoria Gordiano Ortez Martinez.

LAKELAND FLORIDA STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — David Riley Thomsen, 52, Prime Care Chiropractor Centers P.A. owner and clinic director; succeeding A. William Bailey; wife, Debra Jean Tucker Thomsen. Counselors — Nicky Stephen Adams Jr., 48, Saddle Creek Logistics Services regional HR manager; wife, Michelle Eileen Amoureaux Adams. Homero Rodigo Valenzuela, 54, Valmen Paintin Incorporated president and owner; wife, Sandra Marcela Mendoza.

LAS VEGAS NEVADA HIGHLAND HILLS STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Bryan C Vellinga, 48, Garden Farms of Nevada LLC owner and operator; succeeding Kevin R Stolworthy; wife, Brittany Lyn Jeffery Vellinga. Counselors — Tracy D Wyatt, 43, Wyatt Orthodontic owner and orthodontist; wife, Erica Bingham Wyatt. Kristopher Alexander, 45, self-employed business owner; wife, Suzanne Lawrence Alexander.

LAYTON UTAH HOLMES CREEK STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — John Winslow Potter, 47, Zions Bancorporation senior credit administrator of consumer lending; succeeding Thomas K. Checketts; wife, Deborah Lynne Baxter Potter. Counselors — Michael Bruc Coles, 65, retired; wife, Mary Lois Senior Coles. Thomas James Short, 52, South Davis Community Hospital director of supply chain management; wife, Heidi Anne Karpowitz Short.

LEHI UTAH JORDAN RIVER STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Camron Ralph Hill, 43, Mountain America Credit Union corporate loan officer; succeeding Lon W. Sorensen; wife, Aubrey Nicole Kauffman Hill. Counselors — Chad Denton Olsen, 49, SEARCH Group Partners chief financial officer and chief operating officer; wife, Corin Kay Cluff Olsen. Duane Gilbert Andersen, 49, self-employed insurance broker; wife, Heather Gay Roylance Andersen.

LETHBRIDGE ALBERTA EAST STAKE: (Aug. 16, 2020) President — Richard Aaron Low, 42, Alberta Health Services associate chief medical information officer and self-employed physician; succeeding David C. Stewart; wife, Jennifer Mary Payne Low. Counselors — Benjamin Hyatt Nilsson, 47, Hyatt Dispensary Ltd. pharmacist; wife, Mandy Marie Oviatt Nilsson. Joshua Jay Smith, 43, Nelson Family Ranches chief financial officer; wife, Cindy Emma Nelson Smith.

MACHIDA JAPAN STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Makoto Ueno, 55, Royal Cosmetics Co. Ltd. deputy general manager of sales department with chairman’s office; succeeding Henry Savstrom; wife, Yasuko Nishiyama Ueno. Counselors — Kozo Otani, 48, chief; wife, Yumi Nakagawa Otani. Noriaki Ito, 46, Morinda Japan manager; wife, Koko Iizuka Ito.

MAGNA UTAH STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Joshua Seth Mark Cross, 43, Elios CEO; succeeding Jay L. Kessler; wife, JoAnna Rippon Cross. Counselors — David Roy Brown, 62, self-employed tax accountant; wife, Jeanine Newman Brown. Nathan Barry Pilcher, 42, Easton Technical Products vice president of supply chain; wife, Shantel Lyon Pilcher.

NAIROBI KENYA EAST STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Gordon Odhiambo Ondiek, 47, self employed propriator; succeeding Jadmaire N. Ndivo; wife, Atieno Ogot Rose Ondiek. Counselors — Fredrick B. Shamola, 42, MLU supervisor; wife, Irene Wesonga Luchuku Shamola. Joshua Muchiri Njoroge, 39, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints accountant senior; wife, Pauline Ruth Wangari Kiragu.

NOTTINGHAM ENGLAND STAKE: (Sept. 2, 2020) President — Paul Raymond King, 39, Optimum Consulting managing director; succeeding Jonathan T. Gray; wife, Katrina Marie Rigby King. Counselors — Arles Medina Infante, 43, Quensus Ltd. operations manager and Mama’s Little Star owner manager; wife, Johana Karina Gomez Russomanno. Lawrance Trevor Armstrong, 43, Pilgrims Pride UK/IR head of internal audit; wife, Megan Louise Turner Armstrong.

PORT HARCOURT NIGERIA WEST STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Chikwendu Mugabe Amadi, 56, C. Mugabe Amadi & Co. Legal Practitioners managing solicitor; succeeding Victor Wagwu; wife, Happiness Ini-Obong Alphonsus Amadi. Counselors — Chime Ihunwo, 42, Aveon Offshore Limited scaffolding officer; wife, Happiness Ada Onuoha Ihunwo. Orlornfemi Jacob Azundah, 35, self-employed; wife, Prisca Eruchi Chukwu Azundah.

RECIFE BRAZIL CASA AMARELA STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Sergio de Sousa Silva, 55, Dilnor commercial manager; succeeding Eduardo de Paiva Monteiro; wife, Fátima Nery de Sousa Silva. Counselors — Francisco Guilherme dos Santos, 54, security supervisor; wife, Alexandra de Souza Cunha Dos Santos. Rafael Patricio de Queiroz, 33, Colégio Geração Atual professor; wife, Elvira Apolini Natalie Mayrinck E Silva Queiroz.

SANTIAGO PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Gaudencio Parica Supan Jr., 47, Philam Life Insurance financial adviser and R and Health Products sales consultant; succeeding Roberto C. Busania; wife, Charito Tabuñar Lagat Supan. Counselors — Eric Mutcha Sarmiento, 42, Department of Education teacher; wife, Melinda Nagtalon Bulaquit Sarmiento. Marcelo Gascon Mendaroz, 43, self-employed landscaper; wife, Ginalyn Leonen Dela Cruz Mendaroz.

SÃO JOSÉ DO RIO PRETO BRAZIL STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Renato Gomes Camacho, 48, São Paulo State Secretriat for Public Security police delegate; succeeding Marcos Antonio Goes; wife, Arlete Aparecida Alexandre Camacho. Counselors — Herbert Jaime, 45, 50fix Selantes commercial manager; wife, Christiane Barroso Das Chagas Jaime. Givaldo Orides, 56, Government of São Paulo State police officer; wife, Alzineti Da Penha Frassi Orides.

SCOTTSDALE ARIZONA CAMELBACK STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Richard Kent Berry, 40, MD Home Health physical therapist; succeeding Lowell R. Williams, wife, Julie Marie Cross Berry. Counselors — Bradley Ray Jardine, 68, Jardine Baker Hickman Houston PLLC attorney; wife, Alice Jarvis Jardine. Corey Scott Bruce, 51, Arizona OBGYN Affiliates obstetrician gynecologist; wife, Kirstin Thompson Bruce.

SHOW LOW ARIZONA STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Jared Aaron Hall, 43, Summit Regional Medical Center podiatrist; succeeding D. Steven Williams; wife, Lisa Westover Hall. Counselors — Kenneth Dale Van Winkle, 62, Safford Unified School District school superintendent; wife, Roni Erin Gibson Van Winkle. Jeffrey Alan Redmond, 45, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion regional online specialist and coordinator; wife, Amy Elizabeth Johnson Redmond.

SMITHFIELD UTAH YSA STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Robert Brian Funk, 56, Wasatch Acquisitions and Capital Inc. general counsel; succeeding W. Douglas Porter; wife, Nancy Christensen Funk. Counselors — Benjamin Clegg, 58, Purestream director of engineering; wife, Janet Burr Clegg. David Scott Bosen, 60, self-employed farmer; wife, Goldie Gunter Bosen.

THOUSAND OAKS CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Lee Daniel Mackay, 45, Nevers, Palazzo, Packard, Wildermuth & Wynner PC shareholder; succeeding Richard K. Olson; wife, Jennifer Winmill Mackay. Counselors — Steven Matthew Barrus, 37, Fidelity Investments financial advisor; wife, Stephanie Turley Barrus. Mark Allen Zeedik, 50, Blue Shield of California senior manager sales and strategy; wife, Katherine Andrea Zierenberg Zeedik.

WILMINGTON NORTH CAROLINA STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Brian Hughes Pace, 46, North Carolina Farm Bureau insurance agent; succeeding David J. Glew; wife, Serena Monique Auten Pace. Counselors — Shawn Freeman Smith, 50, Dowless Roofing and Metal Inc. vice president; wife, Hyla Nelle Fertig Smith. Chad Scott Reese, 43, Heartland Dental dentist; wife, Brynn Henderson Reese.