These stake presidencies were recently called to serve around the world. Read about them here

BRISBANE AUSTRALIA NORTH STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Sidney David Pauga, 57, Ozcare age care facility manager; succeeding Louis G. Ziesel; wife, Michelle Jennifer Van Egdom Pauga. Counselors — Cameron Ross Thayer, 37, Carers Queensland general manager strategy; wife, Shayla Jane Inglis Thayer. Kit Breton Weeden, 43, Education Queensland deputy principal; wife, Anna Leah Guy Weeden.

COLUMBINE COLORADO STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Christian Dwight Jensen, 61, J.P. Morgan Chase senior executive Greater West segment; succeeding Roy H. Jones; wife, Rebecca Lynn Coates Jensen. Counselors — Matthew Allen Ballard, 51, Browns Hill Engineering & Controls chief operating officer; wife, Michelle Ann Morrison Ballard. Wesley Garrett Jones, 47, JDI Investments real estate investor and entreprenuer; wife, Stacey Elizabeth Squires Jones.

CORONA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — David Alton Brashear, 50, The Walt Disney Company finance manager; succeeding Lawrence M. Aragon; wife, Tamara Lynn Tucker Brashear. Counselors — Adolfo Preciado DeLira, 56, Interact Power, Inc. vice president and general manager; wife, Linda Marie Preston Preciado. Samuel Dean Waddoups, 39, orthodontist; wife, Emily Joanne Sherwood Waddoups.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN UTAH CENTRAL STAKE: (Oct. 11, 2020) President — Duane Kyle Hansen, 56, retired; succeeding Mark N. Johnson; w ife, Karen Marie Wade Hansen. Counselors — Brendan Gene Done, 40, Micron Technology senior software engineer lead manufacturing operations; wife, Ruth Darline Elggren Done. Guillermo Enrique Cuevas Ceballos, 41, University of Utah assistant associate vice president of health, equity and inclusion; wife, Lisbeth Paola Uribe Cuevas.

EDMONTON ALBERTA NORTH STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Nathan Willis Hoag, 40, Daye & Partners partner; succeeding Gordon V. Garside; wife, Julie Rae Singleton Hoag. Counselors — Timothy Wayne Olsen, 47, Government of Alberta manager; wife, Kirsten Elisabeth Mack Olsen. Andrew Leonardo Dorado Alban, 52, Enbridge Inc. IT data analytics manager and Algorithmo Inc. partner and director of consulting; wife, Martha Cecilia Dorado Solarte Bolaños.

EL PASO TEXAS STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Jason Kurth Constans, 44, International Paper Company complex general manager; succeeding Ruben Paredes; wife, Amy June Strong Constans. Counselors — Timothy David Jennings, 38, Texas Kids Dental Care dentist; wife, Nicole Bee Jennings. Gabriel Manuel Peña Serrano, 45, Pony Logistics broker logistics; wife, Susana Mejia Peña.

GREAT FALLS MONTANA EAST STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Jason Alex Ricks, 43, Eyecare Associates of Lewistown optometrist; succeeding Eldon R. Pfile; wife, Britney Quinn Hadley Ricks. Counselors — Gage Dennis Grossman, 42, Missouri River Medical Center physical therapist; wife, Shannon Kay Jones Grossman. Joshua Ian Campbell, 39, Jardine Law Firm attorney; wife, Naomi Susan Williams Campbell.

GUNNISON UTAH STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Gerald James Willden, 44, Gunnison Valley Hospital physician; succeeding Greg M Rosenvall; wife, Emily Jane Bench Willden. Counselors — Derek Cornell Overly, 54, Therapy West PC CEO and physical therapist; wife, Charity Kim Wright Overly. Kenneth Michael King, 62, Larry H Miller Management Group corporate technician recruiter; wife, Pamela Jeanne Nelson King.

HUACHO PERÚ STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Reynaldo Ruben Mendoza Garcia, 46, dental surgeon; succeeding Juan A. Samanamud Valentin; wife, Yazmin Elizabeth De Mendoza Patroni Estrada. Counselors — Wilder Virilo Velezmoro Araujo, 40, SUNAT zonal chief; wife, Jackelin Georgina de Velezmoro Marin Rodriguez. Miguel Angel Lavalle Peña, 38, UGEL 09 teacher; wife, Fiorella Yisel Patroni Estrada.

ICA PERÚ STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Roberto Efraín Velásquez Orderique, 45, dental surgeon; succeeding Manuel H. Contreras; wife, Paola Noemi de Velásquez Neira Llanos. Counselors — Giovanni Jesús López Luján, 43, Servicios Cobranzas e Inversiones SAC face-to-face collection adviser; wife, Carmen Rosa de López De La Cruz Hernandez. Oscar Augusto Cotrina Becerra, 61, Seminaries and Institutes regional coordinator; wife, Erika De Cotrina Santa Cruz Gayoso.

KAHULUI HAWAII STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Kelii Makoto Wunder, 41, Hamai Appliance vice president; succeeding Edward L. Reinhardt; wife, Eveline May Ch’en Wunder. Counselors — Gregory Kamana Kala, 56, Kamehameha Schools Maui athletic services coordinator; wife, Albideen Noenoe Albino Kala. Elias Robert Akinaka, 46, Akinaka Construction Inc. owner; wife, Birlinda Kakala Makoni Akinaka.

KINGMAN ARIZONA STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Kale Dean Bodily, 43, High Desert Radiology radiologist; succeeding Vance E. Miller; wife, Gentree Anderson Bodily. Counselors — Michael Emett Thomas, 58, periodontist; wife, Sandra Jean Lord Thomas. Robert Bruce Batty, 55, American Woodmark Corporation director of manufacturing; wife, Ana Maria de Enriquez Moreno Batty.

LYNBROOK NEW YORK STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Jose Antonio Peguero, 53, mechanic; succeeding Robert A. De Rosa; wife, Minerva Mercedes Polanco Peguero. Counselors — Scott Riley Shaw, 59, Aflac senior manager; wife, Julia Guastella Shaw. Yui Po Hanson Chan, 38, BYD accounting manager; wife, Yin Yin Chen Chan.

MADRID SPAIN WEST STAKE: (Aug. 30, 2020) President — Ezra Isaías Gomar Hernández, 34, Amazon Spain area manager; succeeding Manuel Coberán; wife, Mónica Blanco Teruel. Counselors — Juan Jose Molina Schultz, 40, Funzona Retain España SL director; wife, Janet Ivonne de Molina Martinez Rojas. Jeison Eleazar Ramirez Montoya, 30, Tinoardent SL dental prosthesis technician; wife, Yesenia Melissa Tenorio Clapes.

MARIKINA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Jaime Erwin Cruspero Bernadas, 48, Software AG (Philippines) Inc. senior application engineer; succeeding Jose G. Manarin; wife, Noricel Reodica Tolentino Bernadas. Counselors — Ofrecio Yuraba Corpuz, 42, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Philippines area facilities manager; wife, Jean Magalona Llanera Corpuz. Gregory Navarro Palma, 48, Third Floor Restaurant by G-MAGSS Corp. president; wife, Sheila Marie Galang Casaol Palma.

MESA ARIZONA CENTRAL STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Damon Carl Wheeler, 46, Wheeler Medical president and CEO; succeeding Broc C. Hiatt; wife, Colleen Clarkson Wheeler. Counselors — Ezra Thompson Clark III, 54, Clark Law Firm P.C. attorney and president; wife, Kristin Groberg Clark. Seth Ernest Huber, 50, Veros Insurance Group managing director; wife, Alicia Gay Kekahalani Ottley Huber.

ORANGE CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — John Benjamin Olson, 56, renovation property manager and general contractor; succeeding D. Jefferson Peters; wife, Marianne Broomhead Olson. Counselors — Shawn Sebastian Hansen, 47, Rescale chief operating officer; wife, Lori Lynette Harman Hansen. Bradley Alan Zimmerman, 56, Qwest Engineering Inc. engineering contractor; wife, Judy Zenger Zimmerman.

OROQUIETA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Aug. 23, 2020) President — Rommel Balan Homillada, 45, retired; succeeding Hurley H. Enguito; wife, Farrah Faye Sy Barredo Homillada. Counselors — Jojo Noriel Padua Ampahan, 39, Provincial Government of Misamis Occidental OIC-Provincial human resource management officer; wife, Jenneth Cagaanan Mondoy Ampahan. Eddie Niegos Dalingay, 55, Provincial Government of Misamis Occidental administrative aide and clerk; wife, Charlyn Banga Camacho Dalingay.

OSHAWA ONTARIO STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Alex Iain Walcer, 43, Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board teacher; succeeding David G. LaFrance; wife, Keri-Ellen Boerstra Walcer. Counselors — Richard Anthony White, 57, self-employed driver; wife, Sandra Simone Norville White. Blake William Bowley, 37, Durham District School Board teacher; wife, Jenny Jia Yun Liu Bowley.

PANAMÁ CITY STAKE: (Oct. 11, 2020) President — Luis Agustin Cedeño Antunez, 50, Global Affairs Canada (Canadian Embassy) commercial officer; succeeding Jorge A. Amaya Vasquez; wife, Ahisa Corrales Perez de Cedeño. Counselors — Roberto Joel Marquez Moreno, 39, Signify procurement manager; wife, Anahis Yamari de Marquez Medina Pacheco. Alberto Hugo Sandoval Reyna, 42, Constructora Disconsa S.A. assistant manager; wife, Veronica Isabel Hincapie Osorio.

PAYSON UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Jonathan Karl Young, 47, Sunstone Engineering CEO; succeeding Wayne G. Pullan; wife, Robyn Jean Lowe Young. Counselors — Timothy Clark Clayson, 48, OpenText strategic partner manager and Novell Inc. channel account manager; wife, Krista Kay Wilson Clayson. Matthew Wayne Hinton, 45, pre-service trainer; wife, Jennifer Elaine Lathrop Hinton.

PIURA PERÚ MIRAFLORES STAKE: (Sept. 6, 2020) President — Edgar Rolando Silva Julian, 50, physical facilities manager; succeeding Nelson Cardoza; wife, Ana Elvira Moran Briceño. Counselors — Miguel Angel Arizola Zavala, 41, Electronoroeste S.A. supervisor; wife, Paola de los Milagros Arizola Olivares More. Edwin Martin GArcia Ramirez, 50, César Vallejo University head of the postgraduate unit; wife, Maria Carolina de Garcia Bustamante Marquez.

PROVO UTAH YSA 7TH STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Kenneth David Cordner, 53, Design Build contractors owner; succeeding Kevin L Curtis; wife, Robin Jean Jenkins Cordner. Counselors — Kim B Montague, 65, contractor; wife, Karen Kay Gasser Montague. Edward Riley Gwynn Jr., 56, Ancestry.com vice president of global tax; wife, Christine Ann Glanville Larkin Gwynn.

PROVO UTAH YSA 18TH STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Aaron John Webber, 55, Webber Investments LLC CEO; succeeding James R. Engebretsen; wife, Karrie Louise Cooper Webber. Counselors — Joel Paul Sybrowsky, 51, Dynamic City Capital partner and Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group president; wife, Shannon Melinda Warner Sybrowsky. Brenton Denis Salvesen, 53, Prostar Company chief operations officer; wife, Janene Rozelle Bricknell Salvesen.

REGINA SASKATCHEWAN STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Daniel Alexander Ross, 45, K+S Potash Canada GP manager of human resources; succeeding Yves R. Noblet; wife, Jana Lynn Ferguson Ross. Counselors — Scott Nolan Cruickshank, 47, Street Culture Project CEO and Dispute Resolution Office conflict resolution consultant and mediator; wife, Danna Jean Klippenstine Sruickshank. Andrew Kenneth Svenson, 42, Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities lawyer; wife, Angela Irene Toone Svenson.

SAN BERNARDINO CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Matthew Lee Johnson, 59, The Walt Disney Company manager of traffic inventory and FCC; succeeding Kirk S. Garvin; wife, Linda Kaye Webb Johnson. Counselors — Eric William Ewell, 52, CalVet State of California supervising psychiatric social worker and North Star Services Inc. president and CEO; wife, Suzanne Marie Seelos Ewell. Alfonso Ruiz Jr., 37, Sierra Aluminum environmental health and safety specialist; wife, Norllelina Gabriela Ornelas Ruiz.

SANTIAGO PHILIPPINES NORTH STAKE: (Sept. 20, 2020) President — Rodrigo Addatu Puyat Jr., 46, retired; succeeding Arlen M. Tumaliuan; wife, Richelle Asis Acosta Puyat. Counselors — Juan Cabacungan Bautista Jr., 49, administrative assistant; wife, Adoracion Aganan Abila Bautista. Rizal Gazmen Batan Jr., 52, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints FM mechanic; wife, Josefina Lugo Bartolome Batan.

SUNDERLAND ENGLAND STAKE: (Oct. 11, 2020) President — Jonathan Robert Gill, 38, Royal IHC IT change manager; succeeding Scott Spencer; wife, Caroline Fury Gill. Counselors — Kevin Andrew Hughes, 42, Sunderland University senior solutions analyst; wife, Helen Jones Hughes. Paul Nathan Burdon, 40, Nissan Motor UK Ltd. engineering manager; wife, Jemma Victoria Justice Burdon.

VALPARAISO INDIANA STAKE: (Sept. 27, 2020) President — Dylan Kelly Astle, 40, Citrin vice president of operations; succeeding Ronald W. Cameron; wife, Teisha Son Astle. Counselors — Kodiak Wayne Smith, 37, Citadel Enterprises America vice president of financial control; wife, Elise Diana Teerlink Smith. Jerome Winn Sarver, 40, Sarver Family Dental owner; wife, Stefanie Lynne Medley Sarver.