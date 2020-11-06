New leaders called for the New Zealand Church history center and 5 other historic sites

The following six couples have been called by the First Presidency to lead the work in various Church history sites. They will begin their service early next year.

Mormon Trail Center at Winter Quarters

Richard Edmond Bennett and Patricia Dyer Bennett Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Richard Edmond Bennett and Patricia Dyer Bennett, five children, Sharon 3rd Ward, Orem Utah Sharon Stake; succeeding President Stephen Johnson and Sister Collette Johnson. Brother Bennett is a high councilor in a YSA stake and former stake president, bishopric counselor, high priests group leader and missionary in the Texas Mission. He was born in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, to Evelyn Frances Simpson Bennett and Clifford Jones Bennett.

Sister Bennett is a temple worker and former ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor and Primary activity leader. She was born in American Fork, Utah, to Mildred Louise Richards Dyer and Robert Melvin Dyer.

Cove Fort

Dean C. Edwards and Lana Argyle Edwards Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Dean C. Edwards and Lana Argyle Edwards, five children, Valley Hills Ward, Heber City Utah North Stake; succeeding President Gary Stapley and Sister Kathleen Stapley. Brother Edwards is a Provo MTC district president and former Michigan Lansing Mission president, stake president, bishop and missionary in the East Central States Mission. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Maude Estella Munsee Edwards and Edward William Edwards.

Sister Edwards is a Provo MTC Relief Society board member, has served with her husband as he presided over the Michigan Lansing Mission, and is a former stake and ward Relief Society president, stake and ward Primary presidency counselor and Young Women adviser. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Beth Eliza Barton Argyle and Lynn A. Argyle.

Matthew Cowley Pacific Church History Center

Hori Turi Elkington and Jo-Ena Adelle Elkington Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Hori Turi Elkington and Jo-Ena Adelle Elkington, six children, Titahi Bay Ward, Porirua New Zealand Stake; succeeding Elder Barry Garlick and Sister Eva Garlick. Brother Elkington is a self-reliance group facilitator and stake patriarch, and former Hamilton New Zealand Temple presidency counselor, stake president, bishop, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Australia East Mission. He was born in Nelson, New Zealand, to Maunganui Reeves Elkington and Turi Ruruku Elkington.

Sister Elkington is a self-reliance group facilitator and scribe for the stake patriarch and former assistant to the matron of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple, stake Primary president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Auckland, New Zealand, to Beatrice Ann Joyce Green and Francis James Green.

Missouri Historic Sites

D. Glen Esplin and Helen Harmon Esplin Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

D. Glen Esplin and Helen Harmon Esplin , seven children, Butler 27th Ward, Salt Lake Butler West Stake; succeeding President Russell Cannon and Sister Michelle Cannon. They are former missionaries at the St. George Temple Visitors’ Center, St. George historic sites and in the West Indies Mission. Brother Esplin is an elders quorum presidency counselor and a former bishop, docent at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City and missionary in the Central British Mission. He was born in St. George, Utah, to Roma Church Esplin and Leprelet Joseph Esplin.

Sister Esplin is a Primary activity leader and former stake and ward Relief Society and Primary president, and ward Young Women president. She was born in St. George, Utah, to Iva Tanner Harmon and Elmer Woodbury Harmon.

Southwest Utah Historic Sites

Larry Higbee Gardner and Carol Ann Barton Gardner Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Larry Higbee Gardner and Carol Ann Barton Gardner, six children, St. George 16th Ward, St. George Utah East Stake; succeeding President Charles Jeffrey Morby and Sister Connie Morby. Brother Gardner is a Sunday School teacher and former Montana Billings Mission president, stake president, bishop, high councilor, ward Young Men president, scoutmaster and missionary in the Danish Mission. He was born in St. George, Utah, to Maree Higbee Gardner and Dean Crosby Gardner.

Sister Gardner is a Sunday School teacher, has served with her husband as he presided over the Montana Billings Mission, and is a former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward and stake Young Women presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor and Primary worker. She was born in St. George, Utah, to Margaret Ann Russell Barton and Junius K. Barton.

Ohio Historic Sites

Gary Robert Walton and Marilyn Morrill Walton Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Gary Robert Walton and Marilyn Morrill Walton, four children, Suncrest 6th Ward, Orem Utah Suncrest Stake; succeeding President Daniel Isaac and Sister Jan Isaac. Brother Walton is a temple ordinance worker and Church-service missionary at the Beehive House in Salt Lake City, and former bishop, high priests group leader, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, scoutmaster and missionary in the Austria Vienna Mission. He was born in Montpelier, Idaho, to Amy Agnes Wood Walton and Roy Edwin Walton.

Sister Walton is a temple ordinance worker and Church-service missionary at the Beehive House and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, and missionary in the Pennsylvania Harrisburg Mission. She was born in Richfield, Utah, to Darlene Holderman Morrill and Shirl Peter Morrill.