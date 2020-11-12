Read about these 3 new mission presidents and companions who were recently called

The following three mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They began their service in October.

Hernan Peña and Arianna Peña Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Hernan Peña, 49, and Arianna Peña, two children, Los Pinos Ward, Barquisimeto Venezuela Stake: Venezuela Maracaibo Mission, succeeding President José J. Acevedo and Sister Mary Leonor Rodrígez de Acevedo. Brother Peña is former mission presidency counselor, stake president, bishop, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Venezuela Maracaibo Mission. He was born in Caracas, Venezuela, to Hernan de Jesus Peña Maldonado and Ana Lucila Peña de Peña.

Sister Peña is a former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, Relief Society teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Caracas, Venezuela, to Rodrigo Coromoto Marquez and Maria Giovanna Caripa de Marquez.

Hery F. Rakotoarivelo and Hanitriniony Cynthia Rakotoarivelo Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Hery F. Rakotoarivelo, 32, and Hanitriniony Cynthia Rakotoarivelo, one child, Antananarivo Ward, Antananarivo Madagascar Ivandry Stake: Madagascar Antananarivo Mission, succeeding President Cory L. Duckworth and Sister Elva M. Duckworth. Brother Rakotoarivelo is a former mission presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men President, institute teacher and missionary in the Cape Town South Africa Mission. He was born in Toamasina, Madagascar, to Richard Rakotoarivelo and Marie Simone Ramavoharimalala Razafindrakoto.

Sister Rakotoarivelo is a former Sunday School teacher, institute teacher, organist and missionary in the Alabama Birmingham Mission. She was born in Ambohidroa, Madagascar, to Georges Marie-Anselme Rakotomalala-Naivoarisoa and Nirina Joeline Rakotomalala.

D. Mick Smith and Diane Spencer Smith Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

D. Mick Smith, 61, and Diane Spencer Smith, seven children, Kolob 4th Ward, Springville Utah Kolob Stake: Arizona Scottsdale Mission, succeeding President Brian L. Cox and Sister Gina R. Cox. Brother Smith is a former stake president, high councilor, bishop, high priests group leader, priests quorum adviser, Gospel Doctrine teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the California Los Angeles Mission. He was born in Denver, Colorado, to Doyle George Smith and Phyllis Gertrude Coverdell Smith.

Sister Smith is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, temple and family history consultant, ward Young Women and Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor and secretary, temple ordinance worker and seminary teacher. She was born in Heber City, Utah, to Gordon David Spencer and Sharon Donnie Anderson Spencer.