Learn about these 4 recently called MTC presidents and companions

The following four new MTC presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in January 2021.

Dale B. Kirkham Jr. and Jill H. Kirkham Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Dale B. Kirkham Jr., 67, and Jill H. Kirkham, four children, Empire Park Ward, Pocatello Idaho Alameda Stake: México Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Timothy M. Olson and Sister Rose Ann Olson. Brother Kirkham is a service mission leader and former México Cancún Mission president, mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, scoutmaster and missionary in the Mexico North Mission. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Dale Bruce Kirkham and Bodell Kirkham.

Sister Kirkham is a service mission leader and stake Relief Society presidency counselor and former mission president companion, stake Young Women president, and ward Relief Society and Young Women president. She was born in Salt Lake City to Glen Allen Hoggan and Le Rae Hoggan.

Wayne E. Maurer and Tracy E. Maurer Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Wayne E. Maurer, 63, and Tracy E. Maurer, four children, Windaroo Ward, Brisbane Australia Beenleigh Stake: Philippines Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Scott B. Clark and Sister Sandra G. Clark. Brother Maurer is a multi-stake temple and family history consultant and former Philippines Tacloban Mission president, stake presidency counselor, stake and ward Young Men presidency counselor, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Philippines Manila Mission. He was born in Brisbane, Australia, to Arthur Edward Maurer and Janice Beth Maurer.

Sister Maurer is a multi-stake temple and family history consultant and former mission president companion, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Australia Perth Mission. She was born in Prahran, Australia, to Maxwell Allan Maine and Judith Mary Maine.

Benson L. Porter and Kerry Porter Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Benson L. Porter, 63, and Kerry Porter, six children, Suncrest 3rd Ward, Draper Utah Suncrest Stake: Provo Missionary Training Center, succeeding President David E. LeSueur and Sister Nancy L. LeSueur. Brother Porter is a stake missionary preparation instructor and former New Zealand Auckland Mission president, stake president, high councilor, bishop, ward Young Men president, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Australia Perth Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Kenneth Winder Porter and Annemarie Immerthal Porter.

Sister Porter is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and former mission president companion, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, ward Young Women president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, gospel principles teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Robert Davis Elkins and Gladys Ellen Elkins.

Charles A. Rudd and Annette L. Rudd Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Charles A. Rudd, 64, and Annette L. Rudd, six children, Sego Lily Ward, Sandy Utah Granite South Stake: New Zealand Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Lindsay T. Dil and Sister Christine Dil. Brother Rudd is an elders quorum instructor and former New Zealand Hamilton Mission president, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the North Carolina Greensboro Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Glen Larkin Rudd and Marva Sperry Rudd.

Sister Rudd is a ward organist and Relief Society teacher and former mission president companion, ward Relief Society and Primary president, and ward Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Salt Lake City to Roy Bryant Lancaster Jr. and Ida Arvella Lancaster.