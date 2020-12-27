These 12 new stake presidencies were recently called. Read about them here

Notices of new and reorganized stakes throughout the world.
Notices of new and reorganized stakes throughout the world. Credit: Deseret News graphic

GENERAL SANTOS PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 6, 2020) President — Michael Quiaoit Garcia, 44, Tropical Seed Genetics Sciences Inc. general manager and plant breeder; succeeding Renato V. Tampac; wife, Rochel Emnace Camoro Garcia. Counselors — Philip Ian Gucon Torino, 42, SM Engineering Design & Development regional operations manager; wife, Agnes Villalobos Rosete Torino. Daniel Obedoza Velasco, 33, Teachers Learning Center administrative supervisor; wife, Julieth Cabasa Busico Velasco.

GREENSBORO NORTH CAROLINA STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — James Dee Carlson, 52, UBS Financial senior vice president; succeeding Keith S. Hiatt; wife, DeAnn Marie Dougherty Carlson. Counselors — Matthew Webb Evans, 37, self-employed, Gravitt Law Group PLC attorney and partner; wife, Hailey Ann Grandy Evans. Ryan David Homer, 43, Fidelity Investments vice president and branch leaders; wife, Alisha Kay Ann George Homer.

KNOXVILLE TENNESSEE STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Dwight David Sexton II, 53, Sexton Law Firm lawyer; succeeding Thomas E. Clapp; wife, Lisa Barber Sexton. Counselors — Scott Lyn Cruze, 45, Onix Networking director of cloud services; wife, Lori Barber Cruze. David Owen Pickett, 42, oral and maxillofacial surgeon; wife, Erin Daniels Pickett.

LANCASTER CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Brett Jay Porter, 62, Foothill Business Services owner; succeeding Bryan C. Crawley; wife, Heidi Lee Higgins Porter. Counselors — Daniel John Niram Crozier, 56, D&D Enterprises, self-employed; wife, Donna Rae Evans Crozier. Shawn Scott Johnson, 49, Antelope Valley Union High School District teacher; wife, Kara Elizabeth Henderson Johnson.

MARACAIBO VENEZUELA STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Luis Alejandro Garcia Caridad, 38, self-employed; succeeding Omar J. Ortíz Perozo; wife, Maria Virginia Albornoz Ramirez de Garcia. Counselors — Martin Alejandro Melendez Revilla, 38, Jeevante and INQUIVEN CEO; wife, Angélica María García Leal de Melendez. Jhonny Alberto Guedez, 43, general manager of investments; wife, Yusmery Yazmin de Guedez Olano Ramirez.

MÉXICO CITY MEYEHUALCO STAKE: (Nov. 1, 2020) President — Victor Manuel Rosas Fonseca, 32, entrepreneur; succeeding Jorge Juarez; wife, Alejandra Alcantara Ramirez. Counselors — Cesar Rafael Feerman Molina, 32, Bristol Myers Squibb clinical trial manager; wife, Tania Limara Ramirez Lima. Gabriel Sevilla Soto, 39, Isa Diseño de Control S.A. de C.V general manager; wife, Maria Salome Gomez Anaya.

MOBILE ALABAMA STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Markus Gregory Boxx, 44, Publix Supermarkets district manager; succeeding James N. Jurgens; wife, Rita Marsan Walker Boxx. Counselors — James William Parkes, 55, Speaks & Associates, Consulting Engineers Inc. professional engineer; wife, Lisanka Weideler Milanes Parkes. Nathan Mark Constantine, 47, UPS software programmer; wife, Stacie Leigh Allen Constantine.

MONTROSE COLORADO STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Morgan John Yost, 42, Yost Family Dentistry dentist; succeeding Nicolas T. Taylor; wife, Jennifer Jones Yost. Counselors — Shad Stephen Saunders, 44, Colorado West Ophtalmology Associates physician and surgeon; wife, Jennilyn Jones Saunders. Jonathan Ivan Osorio-McKenna, 41, Cedar Point Health, San Juan Family Medicine owner and physician; wife, Jeni Lee Hansen Osorio.

PAGO PAGO SAMOA CENTRAL STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Eneliko Kelemete, 61, retired; succeeding Starlight E. Lotulelei; wife, Tulili Laulu Kelemete. Counselors — Suifili Nofoilo Talataina, 47, America Samoa LBJ Hospital general maintenance employee; wife, Ilena Melegaalenuu Annastas Talataina. Haloti Lotulelei Jr., 49, Pacific Printing supervisor; wife, Salu Wright Lotulelei.

SANTA CLARA UTAH HEIGHTS STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Scott G Miller, 48, Milgro Nursery Inc. president; succeeding Richard G. Harris; wife, Christine Alison Abraham Miller. Counselors — John Jepsen Walton, 55, State of Utah District Court judge; wife, Kristen Henrie Walton. Russel Neil Walter, 44, NAI Excel/ERA Brokers Consolidated CEO; wife, Michelle Craven Walter.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL PIRITUBA STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Sidney Silva Camargo Filho, 41, Banco Itaù regional manager and Banco Safra superintendent; succeeding Américo Sadao Kutomi; wife, Juliana Damigue Camargo. Counselors — Walter Budacs Jr., 46, SENAC professor; wife, Roberta de Almeida Mota Budacs. Deivid Fernando Da Silva, 37, Lufthansa German Airlines head of finance, administration, legal and DPO; wife, Marcia Pereira Da Silva.

SOUTH BEND INDIANA STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Jeffery Clair Howes, 54, American Cargo Group vice president and general manager; succeeding Rick A. Jones; wife, Anne Marie Hill Howes. Counselors — Tyson Arthur Lee, 43, System 1 Inc. vice president; wife, Sarah Elizabeth Fetters Lee. Steven Kellen Zollinger, 39, Urschel Laboratories corporate controller; wife, Calise Valeen Jones Zollinger.