These 12 new stake presidencies were recently called. Read about them here

GENERAL SANTOS PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 6, 2020) President — Michael Quiaoit Garcia, 44, Tropical Seed Genetics Sciences Inc. general manager and plant breeder; succeeding Renato V. Tampac; wife, Rochel Emnace Camoro Garcia. Counselors — Philip Ian Gucon Torino, 42, SM Engineering Design & Development regional operations manager; wife, Agnes Villalobos Rosete Torino. Daniel Obedoza Velasco, 33, Teachers Learning Center administrative supervisor; wife, Julieth Cabasa Busico Velasco.

GREENSBORO NORTH CAROLINA STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — James Dee Carlson, 52, UBS Financial senior vice president; succeeding Keith S. Hiatt; wife, DeAnn Marie Dougherty Carlson. Counselors — Matthew Webb Evans, 37, self-employed, Gravitt Law Group PLC attorney and partner; wife, Hailey Ann Grandy Evans. Ryan David Homer, 43, Fidelity Investments vice president and branch leaders; wife, Alisha Kay Ann George Homer.

KNOXVILLE TENNESSEE STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Dwight David Sexton II, 53, Sexton Law Firm lawyer; succeeding Thomas E. Clapp; wife, Lisa Barber Sexton. Counselors — Scott Lyn Cruze, 45, Onix Networking director of cloud services; wife, Lori Barber Cruze. David Owen Pickett, 42, oral and maxillofacial surgeon; wife, Erin Daniels Pickett.

LANCASTER CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Brett Jay Porter, 62, Foothill Business Services owner; succeeding Bryan C. Crawley; wife, Heidi Lee Higgins Porter. Counselors — Daniel John Niram Crozier, 56, D&D Enterprises, self-employed; wife, Donna Rae Evans Crozier. Shawn Scott Johnson, 49, Antelope Valley Union High School District teacher; wife, Kara Elizabeth Henderson Johnson.

MARACAIBO VENEZUELA STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Luis Alejandro Garcia Caridad, 38, self-employed; succeeding Omar J. Ortíz Perozo; wife, Maria Virginia Albornoz Ramirez de Garcia. Counselors — Martin Alejandro Melendez Revilla, 38, Jeevante and INQUIVEN CEO; wife, Angélica María García Leal de Melendez. Jhonny Alberto Guedez, 43, general manager of investments; wife, Yusmery Yazmin de Guedez Olano Ramirez.

MÉXICO CITY MEYEHUALCO STAKE: (Nov. 1, 2020) President — Victor Manuel Rosas Fonseca, 32, entrepreneur; succeeding Jorge Juarez; wife, Alejandra Alcantara Ramirez. Counselors — Cesar Rafael Feerman Molina, 32, Bristol Myers Squibb clinical trial manager; wife, Tania Limara Ramirez Lima. Gabriel Sevilla Soto, 39, Isa Diseño de Control S.A. de C.V general manager; wife, Maria Salome Gomez Anaya.

MOBILE ALABAMA STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Markus Gregory Boxx, 44, Publix Supermarkets district manager; succeeding James N. Jurgens; wife, Rita Marsan Walker Boxx. Counselors — James William Parkes, 55, Speaks & Associates, Consulting Engineers Inc. professional engineer; wife, Lisanka Weideler Milanes Parkes. Nathan Mark Constantine, 47, UPS software programmer; wife, Stacie Leigh Allen Constantine.

MONTROSE COLORADO STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Morgan John Yost, 42, Yost Family Dentistry dentist; succeeding Nicolas T. Taylor; wife, Jennifer Jones Yost. Counselors — Shad Stephen Saunders, 44, Colorado West Ophtalmology Associates physician and surgeon; wife, Jennilyn Jones Saunders. Jonathan Ivan Osorio-McKenna, 41, Cedar Point Health, San Juan Family Medicine owner and physician; wife, Jeni Lee Hansen Osorio.

PAGO PAGO SAMOA CENTRAL STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Eneliko Kelemete, 61, retired; succeeding Starlight E. Lotulelei; wife, Tulili Laulu Kelemete. Counselors — Suifili Nofoilo Talataina, 47, America Samoa LBJ Hospital general maintenance employee; wife, Ilena Melegaalenuu Annastas Talataina. Haloti Lotulelei Jr., 49, Pacific Printing supervisor; wife, Salu Wright Lotulelei.

SANTA CLARA UTAH HEIGHTS STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Scott G Miller, 48, Milgro Nursery Inc. president; succeeding Richard G. Harris; wife, Christine Alison Abraham Miller. Counselors — John Jepsen Walton, 55, State of Utah District Court judge; wife, Kristen Henrie Walton. Russel Neil Walter, 44, NAI Excel/ERA Brokers Consolidated CEO; wife, Michelle Craven Walter.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL PIRITUBA STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Sidney Silva Camargo Filho, 41, Banco Itaù regional manager and Banco Safra superintendent; succeeding Américo Sadao Kutomi; wife, Juliana Damigue Camargo. Counselors — Walter Budacs Jr., 46, SENAC professor; wife, Roberta de Almeida Mota Budacs. Deivid Fernando Da Silva, 37, Lufthansa German Airlines head of finance, administration, legal and DPO; wife, Marcia Pereira Da Silva.

SOUTH BEND INDIANA STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Jeffery Clair Howes, 54, American Cargo Group vice president and general manager; succeeding Rick A. Jones; wife, Anne Marie Hill Howes. Counselors — Tyson Arthur Lee, 43, System 1 Inc. vice president; wife, Sarah Elizabeth Fetters Lee. Steven Kellen Zollinger, 39, Urschel Laboratories corporate controller; wife, Calise Valeen Jones Zollinger.