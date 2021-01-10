Read about these 21 new stake presidencies from around the world

BLACKFOOT IDAHO SOUTH STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Ron Searle Thompson, 66, self-employed; succeeding Christian M. Cannon; wife, Mindy Lee Ellis Thompson. Counselors — Kelly Winfield Hurst, 59, consulting agronomist; wife, Denise Christenson Hurst. Andrew Kyler Polish, 36, self-employed financial adviser; wife, Camilla Stallings Polish.

CAVITE PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Francis Malacad Soberano, 44, J5S Security Services manager; succeeding Agner R. Maurillo; wife, Jinema Paña Tripoli Soberano. Counselors — Albert Ordiz Maquimot, 53, Leader Garments corporation import/export representative; wife, Hazel Grace Tomas Valenzuela Maquimot. Adonies Baril Ambos, 33, Infineon Technologies operation manager; wife, Ma. Christine Joy Claveria Javier Ambos.

CIUDAD MANTE MÉXICO STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Isai Helaman Treviño, 40, Secretary of Education of Tamaulipas English teacher; succeeding Nefi Jaime Ingram; wife, Anabel de Treviño Medina Ojeda. Counselors — Gerardo Hernández Ponce, 47, business partner; wife, Perla Estela de Hernández Lara Martinez. Khin Rodrigo Lara Gonzalez, 36, Inbox Paquetería y Envíos SA de CV chauffeur; wife, Isabel Cristina Ramirez Vega.

COMAYAGUA HONDURAS STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Kervin Alexis Zuniga Aguilar, 37, Ebanisteria Zuniga administrator; succeeding Julian Carranza Castellanos; wife, Marlen Rosario Mazariegos Benitez. Counselors — Dax Raul Murillo Recarte, 46, Proenovis teacher; wife, Socorro Yamileth Dominguez Nolsco de Murillo. Angel Rafael Rivera Lopez, 39, Secretary of Education teacher; wife, Dulce Consuelo De Rivera Castillo Lizardo.

GAPAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Archamedes Navarra Bautista, 47, St. Isidore Christian Academy high school principal; succeeding Cristopher M. Javate; wife, Avesta Zayin Ramos Villanueva Bautista. Counselors — Ronaldo Perez Sanggo, 44, National Confederation of Cooperatives area manager; wife, Malyn Linsangan Miranda Sanggo. Randy Dela Cruz Pangilinan, 42, self-employed business owner; wife, Ma Teresa Penales Canadalla Pangilinan.

GOIÂNIA BRAZIL STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Filipe Gornero Rzende, 37, GR Group technical and entertainment director; succeeding Gustavo G. Rezende; wife, Paula Dias Pinto Rezende. Counselors — Mário José de Souza, 59, Federal University of Goiás – UFG professor of higher education; wife, Maria Aparecida de Faria. Luiz Fernando Marcelino, 38, Quimica Amparo vendor; wife, Ana Carolina Alves de Morais Marcelino.

KILLEEN TEXAS STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Tyler Louis Martin, 38, Department of Defense licensed clinical social worker; succeeding F. Wendell Jones; wife, Brookelynn Johanna Bird Martin. Counselors — Jordan Winston Felkner, 34, dentist; wife, Rachel Michelle Goepel Felkner. Ryan Terry Adams, 45, Hamilton General Hospital general surgeon; wife, Erika Marlene Dale Adams.

KINSTON NORTH CAROLINA STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Damon Loren Rappleyea, 45, East Carolina University associate professor; succeeding David C. Walker; wife, Rebecca Michelle Laughman Rappleyea. Counselors — Kevin Matthew Nelson, 44, NC Farm Bureau Insurance agent; wife, Emily Marlowe Hancock Nelson. Darren Orville Day, 51, Day Law Firm owner; wife, Ruthenia Moreira E Silva Day.

NAMPA IDAHO NORTH STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Daniel Luke Jones, 41, HDR Inc. roadway section manager; succeeding Reid T. Stephan; wife, Jenny Ann Christensen Jones. Counselors — Randall Paul Syphus, 59, TAIT & Associates architect; wife, Linda Mae Kirtley Syphus. David March Tidwell, 59, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owner and founder; wife, Roma Lucille Millward Tidwell.

NEUQUÉN ARGENTINA STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Marcelo Oscar Rodriguez, 61, Sistema Educativo coordinator; succeeding Eduardo M. Paredes; wife, Alicia Emma Crisol Rodriguez. Counselors — Gustavo Eugenio Abad, 44, Undersecretary of the Health of the Province of Neuquén surveyor; wife, Gladys Amalia Muñoz Abad. Jose Martin Morales, 38, Entrepreneurs Chocon SRL controller; wife, Jessica Lorena Valdes Silva Morales.

NEWCASTLE-UNDER-LYME ENGLAND STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Oliver Mayson, 42, Transport for Greater Manchester development manager; succeeding Brett M. Boydell; wife, Elizabeth Ann Cork Mayson. Counselors — John Wililam Beharrell, 39, Interhearing director; wife, Carissa Vivien Lucas Beharrell. Richard Isaac Martin Guy, 32, project manager; wife, Emily Jane Garnham Guy.

PAEA TAHITI STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Rainui Francois Xavier Ariipeu, 45, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ICS team leader; succeeding Bryan T. Jamet; wife, Debra Jeanne McGrevy Ariipeu. Counselors — Gustave Heimana Tarano, 42, entrepreneur; wife, Melessa Faana Tarano. Jean-Paul Wong Pao Sing, 53, Pirae Town Hall municipal agent; wife, Marie-Claude Tiare Lee Wong Pao Sing.

QUERÉTARO MÉXICO EL SOL STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Juan David Soriano Jimenez, 42, medical pathologist; succeeding Isaias Lozano Gaona; wife, Claudia Lizet de Soriano Gonzalez Peña. Counselors — Gabriel Santos Ruiz, 41, Zubex Industrial director of sustainability and innovation; wife, Ana Maria de Santos Ortiz Ferrusca. Jose Jeremias Toledo Galdamez, 48, property manager; wife, Ana Laura de Toledo Zepahua Nery.

QUEVEDO ECUADOR NORTH STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Cesar Efrain Cepeda Morante, 35, Ibero-American School of Basic Education academic coordinator; succeeding Gregorio J. Rezabala; wife, Cindy Solange De Cepeda Palma Vasquez. Counselors — Tito Alejandro Berreiro Vasconez, 53, Cooperativa de Ahorro y Crédito El Porvenir head of operations; wife, Luisa Germania de Barreiro Tobar Castro. Enrique Samuel Espinoza Moreira, 39, self-employed grocery store salesman; wife, Isabel Jessenia De Espinoza Zambrano Almeida.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 9TH STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Rodney Harold Hillam, 58, orthodontist; succeeding Kevin J. Cook; wife, Malanie Joyce Johnson Hillam. Counselors — Daren Orme Bitter, 60, Bittersweet Farms co-owner and manager; wife, Kathleen K. Klingler Bitter. Dane Hansen Watkins Jr., 50, State of Idaho district judge; wife, Angela Giles Watkins.

SAN PEDRO SULA HONDURAS STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Mario Rolando Velásquez Arriola, 40, Sampedrana International School dean of students; succeeding Hector A. Manley Casco; wife, Rosa Angela de Velasquez Arzu Ballesteros. Counselors — Eldon Levi Martinez Membreño, 41, Triple A Autopartes administrative manager; wife, Soveyda Rosibel Nolasco de Martinez Tabora. Dennis Adalberto Santos Guifarro, 41, Grupo Dental manager, and Grupo Sang owner and manager; wife, Amanda Gissell Martinez Membreño de Santos.

SANDY UTAH COTTONWOOD CREEK STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — James Luke Sorenson, 46, Sorenson Capital partner; succeeding David L. Kezerian; wife, Meredith Marie Smart Sorenson. Counselors — Richard Leroy Ellis III, 44, business owner; wife, Steffanie Clark Ellis. Gerrit William Timmerman, 46, Curtis Miner Architecture principal; wife, Stacey Smith Timmerman.

SAVAII SAMOA SOUTH STAKE: (Oct. 25, 2020) President — Pupi Sosaiete Magalogo, 44, former salesman; succeeding Mose M. Li’o; wife, Pea Pupi Talapa Magalogo. Counselors — Faafoi Tumama, 46, former Samoan Shipping officer; wife, Mesepa Faauliuli Tumama. Neli Seumanu, 52, former Ministry of Labour officer; wife, Nafanua Sevesi Seumanu.

SURAKARTA INDONESIA STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Wijoyo Santoso, 39, entrepreneur; succeeding Budi Susanto; wife, Indah Purwanti Santoso. Counselors — Mardiyono, 55, Eliza Florist gardener; wife, Winastuti Tjiptohandojo. Joko Catur Jatmiko, 51, Catur Motor owner; wife, Irma Indriyani Jatmiko.

TUGUEGARAO PHILIPPINES SOUTH STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Gary John Uy Angoy, 49, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; succeeding Gabriel B. Cuntapay; wife, Marjulie Garcia Ybañez Angoy. Counselors — Dillo Esmundo Mallari, 48, businessman; wife, Catherine Viernes Barreo Mallari. Jonathan Mangulad Bhupal, 35, Department of Education teacher; wife, Maria Fatima Gatan Carlos Bhupal.

UPOLU SAMOA WEST STAKE: (Nov. 1, 2020) President — Aukuso Ainuu, 42, self-employed head electrician; succeeding Oliva Mulipola; wife, Sitagata Leota Ainuu. Counselors — Vai Finau, 46, business owner; wife, Sara Vasasou Finau. Daniel Faiga Chan Boon, 34, Samoa Public Service Commission manager; wife, Suameli Theresa Sefo Chan Boon.