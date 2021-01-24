These 25 stakes were created or reorganized in the last few months. Read about them here

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Camiling Philippines District. The Camiling Philippines Stake, which consists of the Bamban, Cabaluyan, Camiling 2nd and Camiling 4th branches and the Camiling 1st, Camiling 3rd, Camiling 5th, Cammiling 6th, Pindangan and San Clemente wards, was created by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jose G. Manarin, an Area Seventy.

CAMILING PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Restituto Cachapero Bajarin, 51, self-employed business owner; wife, Analyn Pescador Saure Bajarin. Counselors — Fidel Juan Ramos, 42, CAT-Agrikulto Inc. farm supervisor; wife, Agnes Salvador Domingo Ramos. Rodel Devolgado Dolorfino, 44, Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Administrative Corps member; wife, Julieta Lorenzo Feliciano Dolorfino.

A new stake has been created from the Casper Wyoming Stake. The Casper Wyoming East Stake, which consists of the Lusk Branch and the Casper 2nd, Casper 3rd, Casper 6th, Casper 10th, Douglas and Glenrock wards, was created by Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kevin J. Hathaway, an Area Seventy.

CASPER WYOMING EAST STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Steven Dale Higginson, 63, Reliant Federal Credit Union chief executive officer; wife, Karen Moore Higginson. Counselors — Brooke Talmage Downs, 55, Wyoming Machinery Company director of rental services; wife, Sally Jo Sarvey Downs. Dax Orlando Collins, 44, Porter Muirhead, Cornia & Howard owner and shareholder; wife, Angela Walker Collins.

A new stake has been created from the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo and Makelekele Republic of the Congo stakes. The Diata Republic of Congo Stake, which consists of the Mfilou 2nd Branch and the Diata, Mfilou 1st, Moungali, Ouenze and Tsieme wards, was created by Elder Joseph W. Sitati and Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventies.

DIATA REPUBLIC OF CONGO STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Dieudonne Emmanuel Enyegue-Mbida, 45, GFC Services Groupe company administrator; wife, Kambulu Agnes Muluila Enyegue-Mbida. Counselors — Rodiai Kihanchel Bahonda, 41, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints administrative assistant; wife, Fane Bruny Kiyindou Bahonda. Luc Berllins Moungo, 48, Limonaderie Coca Cola machinist; wife, Immaculee Ephrasie Tchissambou Moungo.

A new stake has been created from the Gateway YSA, Kingsway YSA, Mill Creek YSA, Mount Pleasant YSA and Whitemud Creek YSA wards. The Edmonton Alberta YSA Stake was created by Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr., General Authority Seventy, and Elder David C. Stewart, an Area Seventy.

EDMONTON ALBERTA YSA STAKE: (Oct. 11, 2020) President — Jeffrey Brinkhurst Champion, 63, Provincial Court of Alberta judge; wife, Janice Diane Hansen Champion. Counselors — Jan Robert van Bruggen, 66, self-employed business owner; wife, Frances Jean McClelland van Bruggen. Kevin Morais, 44, Classic Landscapes Limited accountant; wife, Inalee Smith Morais.

A new stake has been created from the Port-Bouet Cote d’Ivoire Stake. The Koumassi Cote D’Ivoire Stake, which consists of the Vridi Canal Branch and the Anoumabo, Koumassi, Marcory, Prodomo, Remblais, Sicogi, Vridi 1st and Vridi 2nd wards, was created by Elder Jörg Klebingat, General Authority Seventy, and Elder John A. Koranteng, an Area Seventy.

KOUMASSI COTE D’IVOIRE STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Omon Medard Bole, 55, Cargill West Africa trainer in sustainable agriculture; wife, Amenan Odette Yao Bole. Counselors — Bi Ouga Lucien Zebli, 55, MOVIS CI chauffeur challenger; wife, Ouga Tia Veronique Zebli. Vihevalo Thiernos Bah Bi, 50, Intertek West Africa chemist; wife, Lou Younan Laure Nanti Bah.

A new stake has been created from the Layton Utah Legacy and Layton Utah South stakes. The Layton Utah Shoreline Stake, which consists of the Evergreen, Harmony Place, Layton 2nd, Pinehurst, Swan Lakes and Weaver Lane wards, was created by Elder Walter F. González, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Colin C. Stauffer, an Area Seventy.

LAYTON UTAH SHORELINE STAKE: (Oct. 11, 2020) President — Thomas Ervie Ericksen, 45, Kaysville Dental dentist; wife, Stacey Randall Ericksen. Counselors — Ryan Craig Hansen, 49, Davis School District director of digital learning; wife, Rachelle Hibbard Hansen. Rowland Scott Wilson, 45, real estate principal broker; wife, Daisey Michelle Wright Wilson.

A new stake has been created from the Lehi Utah YSA Stake. The Lehi Utah Jordan River YSA Stake, which consists of the Crossroads YSA, Eagle Mountain YSA, Holbrook Farms YSA, Jordan River YSA, Lehi YSA 1st, Lehi YSA 2nd, Saratoga Springs YSA and The Ranches YSA wards, was created by Elder William K. Jackson, General Authority Seventy, and Elder James H. Bekker, an Area Seventy.

LEHI UTAH JORDAN RIVER YSA STAKE: (Oct. 25, 2020) President — Jared Austin Sasser, 53, Welfare and Self-Reliance Services director of global field operations; wife, Nikkii TyAnn Van Hook Sasser. Counselors — Zachory Smith Huish, 40, Hub International vice president of wealth management; wife, Tiffany Nicole Pubmire Huish. Todd Matthew Schlappi, 46, WealthPlan Advisors consultant; wife, Edith Marie Gardner Schlappi.

A new stake has been created from the Nampa Idaho North and Nampa Idaho West stakes. The Nampa Idaho Ridgevue Stake, which consists of the Nampa 1st, Nampa 3rd, Nampa 4th, Nampa 12th, Nampa 13th, Nampa 36th and Nampa 41st wards, was created by Elder Kevin W. Pearson, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Michael D. Jones, an Area Seventy.

NAMPA IDAHO RIDGEVUE STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Reid Trent Stephan, 48, St. Luke’s Health System vice president and chief information officer; wife, Michelle Beth Nelson Stephan. Counselors — Henry Medel, 55, USPS postmaster; wife, Willa Mae Kotter Medel. Craig Alan Hanks, 44, Amalgamated Sugar chief financial officer and treasurer; wife, Karene Thompson Hanks.

A new stake has been created from the Vale do Itajai Brazil Stake. The Navegantes Brazil Stake, which consists of the Barra Velha Branch and the Blumenau 1st, Blumenau 2nd, Navegantes 1st, Navegantes 2nd and Piçarras wards, was created by Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, General Authority Seventy, and Elder José L. Del Guerso, an Area Seventy.

NAVEGANTES BRAZIL STAKE: (Nov. 1, 2020) President — José Rodrigues Jr., 40, 43sa Gráfica e Editora assistant technician; wife, Jossimara Ferreira da Silva Rodrigues. Counselors — Danilo Dos Santos Carreira, 55, Camil Alimentos electrical technician; wife, Rosalangela Oliveira Dos Santos Carreira. Alexsandro Cipriano, 41, businessman; wife, Sandra Barilli Cipriano.

A new stake has been created from the Pointe-Noire Republic of the Congo District. The Pointe-Noire Republic of the Congo Stake, which consists of the Dolisie and Mont Kamba branches and the Aeroport, Loandjili, Mpaka 1st, Mpaka 2nd, Pointe-Noire and Tchimbamba wards, was created by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Alfred Kyungu, an Area Seventy.

POINTE-NOIRE REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (Oct. 18, 2020) President — Omenga Charden Hermann Reimer Ndinga, 41, AZ Trading & Services SARL CEO, founder and general manager; wife, Sandrine Djemelaki Mabiala Ndinga. Counselors — Massamba Dieudonne Mouyabi, 44, International Polytechnic and Commerce Institute director of academic affairs; wife, Mwaba La France Olivia Engoussy Mouyabi. Xavier Patrick Mampouya, 39, Saipem human resources manager; wife, Gerlene Therese Mberi Mpembe Mampouya.

A new stake has been created from the Rigby Idaho East, Rigby Idaho South, Ririe Idaho and Ucon Idaho stakes. The Rigby Idaho Holbrooke Stake, which consists of the Garfield 3rd, Garfield 5th, Rigby 8th, Rigby 10th, Rigby 16th, Rigby 19th, Rigby 20th and Rigby 21st wards, was created by Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Michael D. Jones, an Area Seventy.

RIGBY IDAHO HOLBROOKE STAKE: (Oct. 11, 2020) President — Trevor L Neville, 39, self-employed; wife, Katie Deon Hillman Neville. Counselors — Earl Max Killian, 56, Battelle Energy Alliance performance testing specialist; wife, Lisa Lynette Torgerson Killian. Kade Jeffrey Kraus, 44, KLIM chief financial officer; wife, Natalie Calleen Luke Kraus.

A new stake has been created from the St. George Utah Crimson Ridge Stake. The St. George Utah Crimson Ridge West Stake, which consists of the Cottonwood, Hawthorn, Mulberry, Silkwood and Sycamore wards, was created by Elder Adeyinka A. Ojediran, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Eric J. Schmutz, an Area Seventy.

ST GEORGE UTAH CRIMSON RIDGE WEST STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Ted Gary Telford, 53, Incentia Location Advisor CEO; wife, Mindy Gae Pincock Telford. Counselors — Richard Henry Stehmeir, 63, St. George City airport director; wife, Georgia Faye Clester Stehmeier. Cortney W Rasmussen, 58, Seminaries and Institutes seminary principal; wife, Dana Griffin Rasmussen.

Reorganized stakes

BELÉM BRAZIL ENTRONCAMENTO STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Ângelo César Luz Barbosa, 38, AB Code Soluções senior programmer, owner partner; succeeding Leonelson de Jesus Gatinho Castro; wife, Ariadna Maria Ferreira do Amaral Barbosa. Counselors — João Gabriel Andrade da Costa, 36, Caixa Econômica Federal banker; wife, Eliane Sousa dos Santos da Costa. Darvei Gomes, 47, business owner; wife, Janaina de Souza Gomes.

CARTERSVILLE GEORGIA STAKE: (Dec. 13, 2020) President — Robert Leslie Kime III, 49, Mosaic Solutions Group partner; succeeding Jacob N. Filetti; wife, Sharon Lyn Wadley Kime. Counselors — Donn William Mason II, 62, Temple Department temple recorder; wife, Cheryl Elaine Meredith Mason. Kevin Miller Ballard II, 40, Quantum Radiology physicians assistant; wife, Lyndi Bernhisel Ballard.

GODOY CRUZ ARGENTINA STAKE: (Dec. 20, 2020) President — Omar Rafael Montenegro, 58, Municipality of Lujan de Cuyo head of technological integration and administrator of municipal computer networks; succeeding Matias F. Munives; wife, Patricia Noemi Espinoza Montenegro. Counselors — Jorge Miguel Miranda, 41, Viña Doña Paula S.A. farm manager; wife, Monica Hilda Heredia Miranda. Carlos Fabian Prado, 49, Instituto de Educación Superior del Valle de Uco teacher, Medication Delivery medical propaganda agent and Nutri Home nurse; wife, Daniela Patricia Ontiveros Prado.

HUDDERSFIELD ENGLAND STAKE: (Dec. 13, 2020) President — Samuel Bridgstock, 43, Sherwin-Williams senior counsel; succeeding Boyd D. McEwen; wife, Elizabeth Anna Fullwood Bridgstock. Counselors — Louis Cooper, 47, self-employed chartered health and safety practitioner; wife, Elizabeth Platt Cooper. Justin lee McKeown, 50, Mission Internation Ltd. director; wife, Ruth Alison Stewart McKeown.

IQUITOS PERÚ NUEVE DE OCTUBRE STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Joseph Garcia Peña Jr., 34, El Riconciro de Zoe entrepreneur; succeeding Camerson Mello Cabrera; wife, Monserrat Edith Garcia Arevalo Torres. Counselors — Ramiro Gomez Saldaña, 53, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints technician; wife, Maria Monica de Gomez Estevez Cortez. Gary Alejandro Rojas Laulate, 42, UNAP tax specialist; wife, Carol Magaly de Rojas Quispe Pizarro.

LAIE HAWAII YSA 2ND STAKE: (Oct. 18, 2020) President — Kealii Jon Leighton Haverly, 46, Polynesian Cultural Center senior director of global sales and facilities; succeeding Billy G. Casey; wife, Jennifer Kahokuahiahi Soon Haverly. Counselors — Aaron Kawika Keo, 45, State of Hawaii Department of Education school based behavior health specialist; wife, Nichole Kealakuupuailiahi Kamakaala Keo. William Kaaumoana Meyers, 48, State of Hawaii food safety specialist; wife, Kylie Maureen Peta Barker Meyers.

MÉXICO CITY ARBOLILLO STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Federico Enoc Aguilar Cordoba, 44, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints contractor; succeeding Rogelio Osuna Ruiz; wife, Miriam Gutierrez Arrayaga. Counselors — Vicente Chavez Murillo, 44, Secretary of Public Education English teacher; wife, Raquel de Chavez Santillan Mendoza. Limhi Eduardo Lozano Valencia, 44, UNAM associate academic technician; wife, Laura de Lozano Calderon Cruz.

MONTERREY MÉXICO LOS ANGELES STAKE: (Dec. 13, 2020) President — Poul Sarmiento Castillo, 49, Automated Data Systems Sa de CV project coordinator; succeeding Omar Arizpe; wife, María Antonieta de Sarmiento Gaytán Vera. Counselors — Felipe Rodriguez Guzman, 39, Banco Regional de Monterrey manager; wife, Brenda Alejandrina Lamalinche Deaquino Aguirre. Daniel Bernal Vigil, 30, Heart Ego work residence employee; wife, Brenda Carolina de Bernal Reyes Vazquez.

PIEDRAS NEGRAS MÉXICO STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Cesar Humberto Mejia Godoy, 32, Hospital Ingles general practitioner; succeeding Jorge A. Sierra Cano; wife, Magaly Perez Ramirez. Counselors — Eleazar Adame Sanchez, 35, ServiTec Móviles manager; wife, Diana Elizabeth de Adame Ortiz Calvillo. Efrain Zenil Cruz, 46, Sistema en Prevencion de Alarmas technician; wife, Rosa Angelica Torres Adan.

SAN CRISTÓBAL VENEQUELA PIRINEOS STAKE: (Nov. 15, 2020) President — Jesus Alberto Garcia Teran, 41, business owner; succeeding Benedicto Correa; wife, Jeussmarlen Evieth Genes Vitola de García. Counselors — Pedro Mauel Gamez Garcia, 36, Tu Gusto Express merchant; wife, Claudia Lorena Gamez Sanchez Barrera. Jose Rafael Piedrahita Ruiz, 39, technician; wife, Samar Lisbeth Ayala Becerra.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL ITAQUERA STAKE: (Sept. 13, 2020) President — Paulo Sérgio da Silva, 45, Alfa Serviços de Apoia a Edifício lawyer and businessman; succeeding Marcos Antonio Saturnio; wife, Marleide Santos Freitas da Silva. Counselors — Vagner Florentino da Silva, 39, CPTM maintenance officer; wife, Edna Lucia Alves da Silva. Silvio Cesar Campanhole de Souza, 48, self-employed electrician; wife, Luaci Silva Rocha de Souza.

UBON THAILAND STAKE: (Dec. 6, 2020) President — Prawit Sison, 56; succeeding Umporn Parapan; wife, Chureerat Soi San. Counselors — Somkiat Chantarasorn, 58, business owner; wife, Jaruwan Srirom Chantasorn. Sai Yud Nak Khongkham, 50, Celestica Thailand Company engineering manager; wife, Natchiya Bunmart Nakkhongkham.

WARRI NIGERIA STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Ebi-Williams Monkurai, 56, E.W. Monkurai & Co. Attorneys at Law managing partner; succeeding Sylvain Amakpassa; wife, Francisca Tamaranyedenyhan Biukeme Monkurai. Counselors — Kenneth Efakponana Eni, 54, Niger Delta University professor; wife, Joy Oghogho Whiskey Eni. Ibem Goerge Sunday Udo, 42, Megapraise Microfinance Bank managing director; wife, Vivian Obiajulu Onyeugba Udo Ibem.