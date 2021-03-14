Read about these 23 stake presidencies who were recently called

CALAMA CHILE STAKE: (Jan. 17, 2021) President — Angel Patricio Villalobos Santander, 43, Minera El Abra senior mine planning engineer; succeeding Claudio H. Acuña Cortes; wife, Ruth Isabel Roco Navea. Counselors — Mario Segundo Aguilar Pasten, 50, CCAF Los Héros head of processes and services; wife, Carolina Beatriz de Aguilar Miranda Carcamo. Jorge Antonio Alvarez Alvarez, 48, Cerro Nevado electrical supervisor; wife, Maria Patricia de Alvarez Gomez Saldaña.

CHEYENNE WYOMING EAST STAKE: (Feb. 7, 2021) President — Michael Ross Genho, 44, Elanco Animal Health executive director; succeeding Thaddeus M. Brown; waife, Patricia Marie Hales Genho. Counselors — Matthew Joseph Micheli, 45, Holland & Hart partner; wife, Ashby Chole Galloway Micheli. Carl Dickson Baird, 52, Regional West Medical Center physical therapist; wife, Krista Michelle McLean Baird.

GUAYAQUIL ECUADOR PUERTO NUEVO STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Mario Ricardo Olvera Tomalá, 35, MBM Consulting president, shareholder; succeeding Jose Antonioio Lopez Galindo; wife, Valeria Faviola Murillo Intriago de Olvera. Counselors — Emilio Javier Moran Moreira, 49, independent manager; wife, Laura Sabrina de Moran Villacis Tapia. Marlon Maximiliano Guzmán Cevallos, 53, Municipality of Guayaquil general accountant; wife, Maritza gisselly de Guzmán Orrala Peralta.

HORTOLÂNDIA BRAZIL STAKE: (Jan. 17, 2021) President — Marcos Francisco Fonseca Molina, 53, self-employed businessman; succeeding José Luís Calssi; wife, Luciana Estevam Molina. Counselors — Carlos Gilberto Izumita Marzinotti, 58, self-employed businessman; wife, Marines Souza Marzinotti. Eduardo Pimentel Martins, 43, Estado de São Paulo professor; wife, Lizzi Maria Oliveira Moscão Martins.

JUAYUA EL SALVADOR STAKE: (Nov. 22, 2020) President — Josue Miguel Rodriguez Ayala, 29, Foton El Salvador, Guatemala project supervisor; succeeding Donny E. Solis Godinez; wife, Andrea de los Angeles Mancia de Rodriguez. Counselors — Willian Oswaldo Diego Martínez, 32, Fundación Salvadoreña para la Niñez y la Salud coach; wife, Erika Abigail Girón Herrera. Nestor Roberto Flores García, 31, self-employed; wife, Marily Sofia Sanchez Sanchez.

JUJUY ARGENTINA STAKE: (Jan. 17, 2021) President — Salvador Matías David Altamirano, 40, Autosol SRL employee; succeeding Ariel O. Solis; wife, Natalia Noemi Ortega Altamirano. Counselors — Jorge Emmanuel Vilches, 32, administrative employee; wife, Vivianaa Estefania Reyes Vilches. Martin Miguel Diaz, 50, Ministry of Education teacher; wife, Angela Mercedes Pintos Diaz.

LIMA PERÚ LIMATAMBO STAKE: (Feb. 7, 2021) President — Johel Jose Valdivia Manrique, 45, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian aid manager; succeeding David Esteban Tirado Sanchez; wife, Roxanna Roselaine de Valdivia Macedo Berrospi. Counselors — Jorge Ricardo Ludeña Marreros, 38, ENTEL business solutions management; wife, Karol Lucero de Ludeña Timaná. David Daniel Tirado Neyra, 33, Faalcon Management Partners senior consultant; wife, Karen Priscila Sanchez Delgado.

LONG BEACH CALIFORNIA EAST STAKE: (Jan. 24, 2021) President — Nathan Robert Fernley, 44, El Camino College instructor and baseball coach; succeeding Emerson J. Fersch; wife, Dara Lynn Burch Fernley. Counselors — Roland Curtis Spongberg, 69, WKS Restaurant Corporation president; wife, Sandra Dee Fernley Spongberg. Chad Michael Donvito, 41, King’s Hawaiian chief marketing officer; wife, Laura Beth Fischer Donvito.

MAPLETON UTAH STAKE: (Jan. 10, 2021) President — Curtis Oran Flake, 49, Waste Services, LLC president; succeeding Scott D. Sommerfeldt; wife, Emily Fawson Flake. Counselors — Steven Blaine Blonquist, 54, SmartLaw Business Consulting consultant; wife, Lisa Cullimore Blonquist. Case McKay Lawrence, 48, CircusTrix chairman and BYU adjunct professor; wife, Kerri Lee Lawrence.

MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA DEER PARK STAKE: (Jan. 17, 2021) President — Dean Berger, 44, Horsham College leading teacher; succeeding David B. Hoare; wife, Yolanda Andrea Mendoza Berger. Counselors — Siaki Kirifi, 53, Victoria University secondary school teacher; wife, Vynna Saunoa Tautaipoto Kirifi. Glenn Anthony Steere, 50, Linfox transport driver; wife, Belinda Lea Peterson Steere.

MESA ARIZONA SKYLINE STAKE: (Jan. 17, 2021) President — Jonathan Rosell Ballard, 39, JPMorgan Chase Bank vice president, assistant general counsel; succeeding Jeffrey R. Decker; wife, LeAnne Alden Seebach Ballard. Counselors — Daniel Lopez Jacome, 49, Interline Real Estate Company LLC owner, Las Lomas Building Company LLC owner and Rowley Enterprises Inc. general manager; wife, Alva Ranee Morris Lopez. Kevin Jensen Tueller, 47, business owner and plumber; wife, Ana Maria Rigby Tueller.

MÉXICO CITY IXTAPALUCA STAKE: (Jan. 24, 2021) President — Eduardo Melendez Alfaro, 55, RM International S.A. de C.V. senior software developer; succeeding Ruben Gutierrez Hernandez; wife, Mariluz de Melendez Flores Marin. Counselors — Alejandro Reyes Mejorado, 50, Colegio Abraham Lincoln administrator; wife, Shirley de Reyes Flores Marin. Daniel Torrentera Sanchez, 29, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; wife, Adriana Mejia Garcia.

PEORIA ARIZONA NORTH STAKE: (Jan. 10, 2021) President — Michael Adam Worlton, 51, GHD Inc principal; succeeding Sean L. Hinton; wife, Beth Anne Barrett Worlton. Counselors — Adam Charles Carlini, 58, Dynamic Wealth Management president and chief investment officer; wife, Jennifer Elaine Hess Carlini. Jared Joseph Pottle, 36, self-employed business owner; wife, Samantha Leigh Hatch Pottle.

RIVERTON UTAH NORTH STAKE: (Jan. 17, 2021) President — Richard Manly Campbell, 58, Western Electricity Coordinating Council board vice-chair and Utah Medical Education Council executive director; succceeding Dwight W. Philipoom; wife, Jill An Staker Campbell. Counselors — Samuel Russell Oman, 40, Utah Track and Welding owner; wife, Anna Loree Taylor Oman. David Paul Moody, 56, Latter-day Saint Charities monitoring and evaluation manager; wife, Sharla Sue Brooks Moody.

SALVADOR BRAZIL LIBERDADE STAKE: (Dec. 13, 2020) President — Roberto Gomes de Jesus, 57, Government of the State of Bahia retired public official; succeeding Fernando de Carvalho Gomes; wife, Sonia Silva Ferreira da Silva Jesus. Counselors — Claudionor Francisco dos Santos, 65, Brazil Navy bidder; wife, Barbara Cristina Fraga Santos. João Carlos Duarte de Souza, 35, Electrocontrol Engineering and Representations production supervisor; wife, Giovana Oliveira Rodrigues Duarte de Souza.

SAN ANTONIO TEXAS CIBOLO VALLEY STAKE: (Jan. 17, 2021) President — Matthew James Bates, 45, Zenoss chief financial officer; succeeding Don K. Larson; wife, Kerstin Morris Bates. Counselors — Eric Lindsey Jensen, 59, Curis Solutions PRN, LLC, director of operations; wife, Rebecca Hansen Jensen. Evan John Petersen, 54, University of the Incarnate Word associate professor; wife, LaDawn Gardner Petersen.

ST GEORGE UTAH NORTH STAKE: (Jan. 31, 2021) President — Daniel Dee Wilding, 58, Wilding Wallbeds co-owner; succeeding Monte Holm; wife, Claudia Ruth Glad Wilding. Counselors — Tracy David Magnesen, 50, Southwest Foot & Ankle podiatrist; wife, Caryn Lynn Garrow Magnesen. Howard Lee Chamberlain, 56, Revere Health physician; wife, Tishalyn Stucki Chamberlain.

STANSBURY PARK UTAH STAKE: (Feb. 7, 2021) President — Michael Dale Kjar, 43, Utah Army National Guard officer; succeeding Kenneth A. Child; wife, Lori June Desmond Kjar. Counselors — Daniel James Bergantz, 44, PNC Bank NA vice president of strategy and planning; wife, Lisa Marie Keliipaakaua Bergantz. Michael Kay Berry, 45, Net Worth Advisory Group certified financial planner; wife, Amy Ruth Christensen Berry.

TALCAHUANO CHILE NORTH STAKE: (Jan. 17, 2021) President — Juan Luis Herrera Ravello, 48, Fosis Region of Bibío head of administration and finance; succeeding Robinson R. Jaramillo García; wife, Jany Greggen de Herrera Marquez Guajardo. Counselors — Claudio Cesar Ulloa Veas, 45, Puerto Coronel S.A. maintenance coordinator; wife, Paola Andrea Suazo Troco. Patricio Alejandro Arenedaa Roa, 47, Chilean Navy member of the armed forces; wife, Claudia Margarita de Araneda Diaz Ulloa.

TRUJILLO PERÚ LAURELES STAKE: (Jan. 10, 2021) President — Juan Carlos Guzman Mostacero, 37, Universidad Priva Antenor Orrego teacher and Estrellas-Empresa Mexicana adminstrator; succeeding Ruben D. Asmat Clavo; wife, Diana Magcelene Lozana Arredondo. Counselors — Marcial Alexander Rosales Lopez, 37, Iris Varas Marcelo logistics employee; wife, July Elva Varas Marcelo. Rafael Luis Alberto Castillo Cabrera, 32, Universidad Privada del Norte industrial engineering coordinator; wife, Alma Cristal Sanchez Cordova.

WEST COLUMBIA SOUTH CAROLINA STAKE: (Jan. 17, 2021) President — Dennis Levi Campbell, 52, Prisma Health executive director; succeeding Michael W. Shurtleff; wife, Kathleen Kirby Campbell. Counselors — Jason Gregertsen

Ross, 44, SC Sports Source.Com, LLC owner and Innovative Design Concepts, LLC owner; wife, Rachael Marie Shurtleff Ross. Mitchell Bone Koyle, 42, Milliken Forestry Company, Inc. executive vice president; wife, Megan Suzanne Adams Koyle.

WEST JORDAN UTAH SYCAMORES STAKE: (Jan. 31, 2021) President — David Brandon Bassett, 52, NICE inContact senior director of engineering; succeeding Daniel S. Jacobson; wife, Raina Hatch Bassett. Counselors — Bryce K Haderlie, 53, South Ogden City building official; wife, Angela Christensen Haderlie. Mark Clifton Livingston, 47, The Boeing Company lean practitioner; wife, Amy Lynn Hardy Livingston.

WHITTIER CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Jan. 10, 2021) President — Craig Stewart Bingham, 59, Johnson-Peltier Electric vice president; succeeding R. Wyatt Powell; wife, Deborah Anne Baker Bingham. Counselors — David Anderson Cluff, 52, Beckman Coulter senior analyst business application; wife, Eileen Janee Hales Cluff. Kenneth Paul Collins, 54, Fullerton College professor; wife, Wendy Decker Collins.