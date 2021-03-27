Read about these 34 new stake presidencies

APEX NORTH CAROLINA STAKE: (Feb. 14, 2021) President — Christopher Bruce Bingham, 48, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill professor of business; succeeding Steven L. Bodhaine; wife, Nellie Ann Thorley Bingham. Counselors — Blake Reid Boggess, 50, Duke University professor; wife, Amelia Catherine Rich Boggess. Scott Dwain Batchelor, 47, SAS senior manager of partner marketing; wife, Lynell Farrah Hamlin Batchelor.

BARRIE ONTARIO STAKE: (Feb. 14, 2021) President — Robert Matthew Chaggares, 44, Liahona Capital Inc. director; succeeding Wesley D Smith; wife, Jennifer Carolyn Smith Chaggares. Counselors — Alejandro Gabriel Padron Mantero, 49, Century 21 Millennium Inc. realtor; wife, Silvana Canavesi Padron. Michael John Morton, 46, Federal Training Center vice president of operations; wife, Annette Willmott Morton.

BELÉM BRAZIL CABANAGEM STAKE: (Jan. 31, 2021) President — Werner Damião Morhy Terrazas, 61, Universidade do Estado do Pará adjunct professor; succeeding Salvador Moraes Rocha; wife, Leticia Cardoso Barros Morhy Terrazas. Counselors — Odilon Moulin de Asevedo, 52, Fly Consultoria e Projectos Aeroportuários, Spalla Construtora e Incorporadora Ltds, Oma Comercio de Alimentos Eireli and Paladar Brasil Ltda owner partner; wife, Maria Cristina Zanfra Saraiva Moulin de Asevedo. Robylson Nascimento de Souza, 37, Estadual e Privado professor; wife, Flávia Palhares de Souza.

BRISBANE AUSTRALIA CENTENARY STAKE: (Feb. 28, 2021) President — Edward Ratahi Pene, 45, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited loan services officer; succeeding Adam N. Hannant; wife, Monique Hevers Pene. Counselors — David Robert Lakisa, 40, Seminaries and Institues coordinator; wife, Faye Faifaiese Gasu Lakisa. Shane Fitzsimmons Ropata, 52, Queensland Department of Education and Training senior software developer; wife, Margaret Matenga Ropata.

CALI COLOMBIA VILLA COLOMBIA STAKE: (Feb. 21, 2021) President — Darwin Jared Tróchez Rubio, 42, Academia Musical Preludio master of music; succeeding Carlos A. Diaz; wife, Linda Stella Romo Grisales. Counselors — Oscar Alexis Rey Martinez, 44, Jaramillo Mora Constructora storer; wife, Mariel de Rey Ordoñez Suarez. Leonardo Hernández González, 34, ICCS Colombia Sas contact center agent; wife, Jéniffer Montaño Ibarbo.

CHARLOTTE NORTH CAROLINA SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 21, 2021) President — Bryan Paul Jenkins, 42, Cognizant Technology Solutions attorney; succeeding Ladd R. Hall; wife, Elisha Ann Bowen Jenkins. Counselors — Orenthal James Sheppard, 41, Bank of America Corporation financial analyst; wife, Diane Meryl Piangnee Sheppard. Brian Morgan Cope, 48, Microsoft sales manager; wife, Brandi Renee Livermore Cope.

EL PASO TEXAS CHAMIZAL STAKE: (Feb. 14, 2021) President — Joseph Aaron Robles, 42, Freeport McMoRan El Paso controller; succeeding Limhi Sandoval; wife, Kamari Matthews Robles. Counselors — Anthony James Martinez, 56, U.S. Army soldier, public affairs; wife, Angie Lyn Mitchell Martinez. Juan Cigarroa Aveytia, 56, Walmart Vision Center manager; wife, Tarcila Leonor Cigarroa Estrada Paez.

FORT WAYNE INDIANA STAKE: (Feb. 21, 2021) President — Joel Micah Johnson, 43, OMI Orthodontics orthodontist and owner; succeeding Ferril M. Sorenson; wife, Bridgett Olivia Johansen Johnson. Counselors — Jairo Ellis Canaveral, 58, DuCharme, McMillen & Associates business analyst; wife, Sandra Isis Ruiz Canaveral. Blair Johnson Shumard, 39, Zimmer Biomet human resources associate director; wife, Kenra Larsen Shumard.

GIG HARBOR WASHINGTON STAKE: (Feb. 21, 2021) President — Stephen Rey Morgan, 52, Seminaries and Institutes employee; succeeding Darrin J. Kasteler; wife, Amanda Kay Pratt Morgan. Counselors — John Sterling Golden, 64, Spectrum Healthcare Resources physician and Madigan Army Medical Center neonatologist; wife, Kimberly Ann Johnson Golden. James Douglas Bird, 44, self-employed oral and maxillofacial surgeon; wife, Rozalyn Miko Holliday Bird.

GILBERT ARIZONA HIGLEY STAKE: (Feb. 14, 2021) President — Bryce Walter Burnham, 39, Booth Udall Fuller attorney; succeeding Darin L. Allred; wife, Karlie Evans Burnham. Counselors — Adam Copley Merrill, 47, Sahuaro Contracting vice president; wife, Kristie Anne Harris Merrill. Tyler Dennis Ray, 40, Seminaries and Institutes seminary coordinator and Ruffhouse Vinyl Play Systems LLC owner, playground manufacturing; wife, Kristin Lindblom Ray.

GILBERT ARIZONA SEVILLE STAKE: (Feb. 14, 2021) President — Ethan Andrew Willis, 46, Shine Solar partner and executive board member, Growth.com managing partner and Roundsquare Companies chief executive officer; succeeding Brian J. Holmes; wife, Ashley Brooke Peterson Willis. Counselors — Jordan Mackay Graff, 47, American Vision Partners partner and surgeon; wife, Laura Jeannine Brown Graff. Trevor Larry Denham, 42, Intel Corporation manager; wife, Melissa Ann Taucher Denham.

HENDERSON NEVADA CARNEGIE STAKE: (Jan. 31, 2021) President — Albert Ryan Woodward, 43, National Technical Institute owner and chief financial officer; succeeding David W. Gates; wife, Kari Regena Leavitt Woodward. Counselors — Christopher Reasch Childs, 43, Childs Watson PLLC attorney, partner; wife, Lindsey Ann Fowles Childs. Randall Steven Gibson, 69, retired; wife, Jill Stewart Gibson.

HUNTINGTON BEACH CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 28, 2021) President — Matthew Edmund Richardson, 44, Best Best & Krieger LLP partner; succeeding Rick W Johnson; wife, Melissa Anne Dalton Richardson. Counselors — Christopher Paul Brown, 42, Lakeshore Learning vice president of ecommerce; wife, Melanie Hathcock Brown. Damon Larry Johnson, 43, Seminaries and Institutes region director; wife, Rebecca Ellen Thomas Johnson.

IKOT AKPATEK NIGERIA STAKE: (Nov. 29, 2020) President — Imoh Augustine Gideon, 45, One-Call Global Ventures managing director; succeeding Rex A. Uko; wife, Mira Imoh Gideon. Counselors — Sylvanus Sylvanus Friday, 33, Monier Construction Company driver; wife, Rachael Akpan Ben Friday Sylvanus. Calistus E Bassey, 45, businessman; wife, Joy Ina Bassey-Calistus.

JOINVILLE BRAZIL SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 7, 2021) President — Joaquim Gonçalves Da Silva, 38, Stone Co. commercial manager; succeeding Marco Antonio Ramos; wife, Priscila Daris Pereira Gonçalves. Counselors — Valdecir Teodoro Porto, 43, Hércules Motores Ltda. purchasing and logistics manager; wife, Tatiane Pinheiro de Oliveira Porto. Vinicius Bueno dos Santos, 33, Bueno Santos Advocacia attorney; wife, Karoline Prado Darroda dos Santos.

KAYSVILLE UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 21, 2021) President — Karl Thomas Larsen, 53, L3Harris Technologies program manager; succeeding Jeffory I. Taylor; wife, Jeri Marie Baker Larsen. Counselors — David Glen Morrell, 57, Intermountain Healthcare medical director and Tanner Clinic general surgeon; wife, Nancy Gail Angus Morrell. Trent Joseph Perry, 43, Scientia Vascular manager of automation; wife, Lichelle Anderson Perry.

LA LIMA HONDURAS STAKE: (Feb. 7, 2021) President — Saul Antonio Velasquez Serrano, 42, Comidas Especializadas head of purchasing; succeeding Angel Cruz Acosta; wife, Mirna Prady Castejon Banegas. Counselors — Oscar Rene Canales Carcamo, 45, Servicios Electricos Canales owner; wife, Isis Mariela Lopez Espinal de Canales. Fredis Edgardo Funez Cruz, 41, Agua Delicias entrepreneur; wife, Norma Celenia Turcios Garcia.

LEHI UTAH PHEASANT POINTE STAKE: (Jan. 24, 2021) President — David Albert Gooch, 45, Sunrun director; succeeding Greg L. Spencer; wife, Sydne Charisse Sabin Gooch. Counselors — Anthony LeMoyne Perkins, 50, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints solutions manager; wife, Joyce Miller Perkins. David Kodjo Smith Mensah, 41, Print Production supervisor; wife, Devanie Lea Carter Mensah.

LONGMONT COLORADO STAKE: (Feb. 21, 2021) President — Craig Kenneth Copple, 42, Pfizer Inc. sales manager; succeeding Jarom L. John; wife, Audrie Marie Young Copple. Counselors — Barton Harold Schmitz, 51, Breg Orthopedics vice president of sales; wife, Ann Christine Hepworth Schmitz. Damon Mark Stewart, 44, Parsyl software engineer and Andrium Consulting Services owner and principal engineer; wife, Sybrina Lynn Winterton Stewart.

MEMPHIS TENNESSEE STAKE: (Feb. 7, 2021) President — George Glenn Burns, 63, Southern Tire Mart manager; succeeding Gary A. Bronson; wife, Karan Rene Scallions Burns. Counselors — Ryan David Dahl, 44, International Paper attorney; wife, Erin Holmberg Dahl. Ivon Lee Faulkner, 59, retired; wife, Ann Marie Richardson Faulkner.

MIDVALE UTAH EAST STAKE: (Feb. 21, 2021) President — Jaren Lyle Ruff, 48, Designer Floor Covering owner; succeeding Milo J. Lefler; wife, Andrea Dawn Mehr Ruff. Counselors — Joel Clifford Barrow, 65, O.C. Tanner Co. database administrator; wife, Elana Glissmeyer Barrow. Mark William Gerberding, 60, Cricut Inc. firmware engineer; wife, Keri Lyn Hayes Gerberding.

NEWPORT NEWS VIRGINIA STAKE: (Jan. 31, 2021) President — Evan James Criddle, 44, William & Mary Law School law professor; succeeding Michael T. Hamilton; wife, Anika Joy Olson Criddle. Counselors — Carey Karl Stoker, 47, Radial Inc. executive vice president; wife, Chantel Deane Gray Stoker. Thomas Edward Cottle, 46, Web Designers owner; wife, Laura Elisabeth Jones Cottle.

OAXACA MÉXICO AMAPOLAS STAKE: (Feb. 28, 2021) President — Carlos Roberto Martinez Cruz, 48, Ragar Capital S.A.P.I de C.V. project manager; succeeding Marco A. Junco Reyes; wife, Angelica de Martinez Acosta Rivera. Counselors — Joel Pascacio Cebada Reyes, 52, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facility manager; wife, Maria Concepcion de Cebada Leyva Cruz. Gerardo Calderón Sánchez, 34, Secretaría de Turismo de Oaxaca office assistant; wife, Andrea Manuela Ramirez Contreras.

PACHUCA MÉXICO STAKE: (Feb. 14, 2021) President — Raúl Rivera Barrientos, 53, ISSSTE federal employee; succeeding David Anieves Ortega; wife, Elisa de Rivera Coquet Trejo. Counselors — Joel Spencer Gándara Pulido, 35, DCS Brand Partners project manager and Biologic Innovative Solutions Sapi de CV administrative director; wife, Sarai Amaya Arce Ramos. Jesus Juarez Acuña, 35, Polimeros Nacionales deputy general manager; wife, Karen Juarez de Hernandez Lopez.

PHILADELPHIA PENNSYLVANIA STAKE: (Feb. 7, 2021) President — Joel Michael L’Hereux, 45, Crawford & Sons president; succeeding Stephen A. Ross; wife, Elizabeth Theresa Sokol L’Hereux. Counselors — Russell J Dalby, 46, Johnson and Johnson finance employee; wife, Lelainia Deree Chapo Dalby. Peter Matthew Conti-Brown, 39, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania professor; wife, Nikki Marie Conti-Brown.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 2ND STAKE: (Feb. 14, 2021) President — Bruce Malcolm Wilding, 62, retired; succeeding Richard C. Dyer; wife, Annette Susanne Reed Wilding. Counselors — Arthur Berger Rammell, 61, Rabo AgriFinance senior financial analyst; wife, Reneé Moulton Rammell. Barry Wayne Hanson, 64, H.K. Contractors construction superintendent; wife, Rhonda Rasband Hanson.

SALEM UTAH STAKE: (Jan. 31, 2021) President — Steven Royal Griffiths, 58, BYU facilities engineer; succeeding David V. Clare; wife, Gina Morley Griffiths. Counselors — Brian Gregory Mead, 42, Seminaries and Institutes adapted needs adviser; wife, Annie Michelle Ricks Mead. Michael A Wilson, 54, Arbinger Institute director client services and Pier 49 Pizza Draper co-owner; wife, Susan Lacy Campbell Wilson.

SALT LAKE SOUTH COTTONWOOD STAKE: (Jan. 31, 2021) President — Jeffrey Layton Amis, 56, WildWorks chief people officer; succeeding Michael R. Little; wife, Nanette Banks Amis. Counselors — Travis Wayne Jarman, 42, Hoodoo Digital solution consultant; wife, Annie Casey Buie Jarman. Mark Wen-Hau Hsiao, 38, Anaqua director of support; wife, Jennifer Evans Hsiao.

SANDY UTAH EAST STAKE: (Jan. 24, 2021) President — Joel Gordon Weight, 46, Overstock.com chief technology officer; succeeding Todd A. Lloyd; wife, Crystal Dawn Lowe Weight. Counselors — Kevin Lynn Nelson, 64, Geneva Rock Products Park City operations manager; wife, Lucinda Lee Bell Nelson. Zachary Olsen Call, 35, Weaver Call & House LC CPA; wife, Cara Linn Van Tassell Call.

SÃO VICENTE BRAZIL STAKE: (Jan. 31, 2021) President — Mauricio Salgueiro Benassi, 38, administrative manager; succeeding Cláudio Agusto de Melo; wife, Sabina Grem Pereira Dos Santos Benassi. Counselors — Luciano Cunha, 49, Secretaria de Educação do Estado de São Paulo area coordinating professor; wife, Luciene Barboza Cunha. Robson Perez da Silva, 47, self-employed; wife, Rita Maria Santana Perez da Silva.

ST JOHNS ARIZONA STAKE: (Feb. 7, 2021) President — Steven Max Palmer, 36, Seminaries and Institutes teacher; succeeding Edward R. Burgoyne; wife, Kamberley Kelli Reynolds Palmer. Counselors — Ralph Earl Bushman, 60, Tucson Electric Power generation compliance manager; wife, Janet Lee King Bushman. Larry Travis Heap, 43, Summit Healthcare physician assistant; wife, Elizabeth Merrell Heap.

TIJUANA MÉXICO STAKE: (Feb. 7, 2021) President — Ernesto Guerrero Ortega, 48, Flex Medical senior director of engineering; succeeding David Salinas Santacruz; wife, Sara Lucía de Guerrero García. Counselors — Francisco Lara Quintero, 60, Dr Francisco Lara Quintero director; wife, Patricia Montoya de Lara Olivas. Virgilio Mosíah Montemayor Wong, 39, iWell co-founder and director of software development; wife, Denisse de Montemayor Elorza Avalos.

TUALATIN OREGON STAKE: (Jan. 24, 2021) President — Kevin Laird Dummer, 49, MicroSystems Engineering Inc. director, design assurance engineer; succeeding Steven C. Doty; wife, Shannon Dawn Anderson Dummer. Counselors — Scott Gilbert Mitton, 57, Vectra Visual general manager; wife, Tiffany Gayle Hansen Mitton. David Scott Gilliat, 50, Ascentec Engineering partner, member; wife, Heather Tippetts Gilliat.

WEISER IDAHO STAKE: (Feb. 21, 2021) President — Travis Vaughn Youngberg, 46, USDA/NRCS state agronomist; succeeding J. Timothy Erhard; wife, Aryn Petersen Younberg. Counselors — Michael Jared Montague, 51, Madison Poole financial adviser; wife, Lisa Borrowman Montague. Delton Lary Walker, 51, Washington County prosecutor and self-employed attorney; wife, Sherille Geddes Walker.