Church names new directors of Church Hosting

J. Christopher and Erlynn E. Lansing have been called as the new directors of Church Hosting. They replace Elder Kent F. Richards, emeritus General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Marsha Richards, who are completing their missionary service.

Each year, hundreds of foreign leaders, diplomats, and other dignitaries come to Salt Lake City to visit the global headquarters of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The purpose of these visits is often to learn more the Church’s humanitarian and educational efforts. Visitors will frequently tour Temple Square and stop at the Family History Library.

“Many of our visitors are not very familiar with the Church,” said Elder Richards. “They are truly amazed at the great work being done around the world to lift people up.”

Chris and Erlynn Lansing bring unique experience and insight to their new assignment. The Lansings currently serve as chairs of the President Leadership’s Council at Brigham Young University. Recently, they served together as mission leaders in the Utah Salt Lake City South Mission. Brother Lansing is a former Area Seventy in Virginia. In his professional life, Brother Lansing was president and CEO of Lansing Building Products, operating 75 warehouses in 30 states across the country. Sister Lansing has served in the White House, and as an early morning seminary teacher. They have four children.

“We are thrilled to have Lansings in this new assignment,” said Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church Communication Department. “We also express our heartfelt thanks to Elder Kent and Marsha for their years of dedicated service on behalf of the Church.”

The Lansings officially begin their new assignment on July 1, 2021.