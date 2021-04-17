New mission leaders called to serve in Chile and Salt Lake City

The following two new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Matthew L. Bohn and Jamie L. Bohn Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Matthew L. Bohn, 47, and Jamie L. Bohn, five children, Sierra Madre Ward, Gilbert Arizona Highland West Stake: Chile Santiago East Mission, succeeding President W. Todd Brotherson and Sister Carrie Parrott Brotherson. Brother Bohn is an elders quorum presidency counselor and former high councilor, stake Young Men presidency counselor, bishop, branch president, ward Young Men president, stake mission president, ward mission leader and missionary in the Argentina Rosario Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Robert Flynn Bohn and Peggy Anne Pettit Bohn.

Sister Bohn is a ward Primary music leader and former stake music chairperson, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Young Women adviser and ward choir director. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Kenneth Charles Lunceford and Annette Hancey Lunceford.

Lesley Kotter and Kendal A. Kotter Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kendal A. Kotter, 51, and Lesley Kotter, three children, Centerville Ward, Conyers Georgia Stake: Salt Lake City South Mission, succeeding President Alvin F. “Trip” Meredith and Sister Jennifer E. Meredith. Brother Kotter is a stake presidency counselor and former stake Young Men president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader and missionary in the Florida Fort Lauderdale Mission. He was born in Los Angeles, California, to Doyle Lind Kotter and Cleo Eulalia Kotter.

Sister Kotter is a stake Young Women president and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward missionary and seminary teacher. She was born in Okaloosa, Florida, to Phillip Wayne Sutton and Bonita Deck.