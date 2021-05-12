Former Young Men general president called to serve as Brazil MTC president

A new MTC president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service when the MTC resumes onsite training.

David L. Beck and Robyn E. Beck Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David L. Beck, 68, and Robyn E. Beck, four children, Mueller Park 7th Ward, Bountiful Utah Mueller Park Stake: Brazil Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Craig B. Terry and Sister Candice Terry. Brother and Sister Beck served as a mission president and companion in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro North Mission. Brother Beck is a temple sealer and former Young Men general president, stake president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor and missionary in the Brazil Central Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Wayne Moore Beck and Evelyn Williams Beck.



Sister Beck is a former stake Relief Society president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Relief Society teacher and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Max Ray Ericksen and Le Isle Grames Ericksen.