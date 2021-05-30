These 22 new stake presidencies were recently called to serve around the world — read about them here

AMERICAN FORK UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Steven Brent Vawdrey, 54, Ancestry.com salesforce administrator; succeeding Brian C. Kane; wife, Jennifer Lynn Carlston Vawdrey. Counselors — Robin Carl Wright, 65, Action Target Inc. customer experience manager; wife, Sherry Lynn Thomas Wright. Justin Darrel Jones, 50, Utah Valley University senior direct donor relations; wife, MaryAnn Casey Cherry Jones.

CAPE COAST GHANA STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Tsatsu Kofi Woananu, 44, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities manager and administrative assistant; succeeding William G. Coleman; wife, Samira Esinam Elsie Aggor Woananu. Counselors — Ebenezer Kingsley Donkoh, 40, University of Cape Coast principal administrative assistant; wife, Priscilla Abena Asantewa Kuranteng. Andrew Ohene Agyekum, 41, Land Use and Spatial Authority senior technical officer; wife, Kate Mensah Agyekum.

CHESTER ENGLAND STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Thomas Edward Boome, 32, North Wales Economic Ambition Board land and property project manager; succeeding Jared P. Ireland; wife, Elisa Kate Donaldson Boome. Counselors — Lee Andrew Donaldson, 38, Urgo Medical healthcare partnership manager; wife, Rebekah Elizabeth Nursey Donaldson. Edward William Banks, 38, RLLAT teacher; wife, Charlotte Elizabeth Evans Banks.

DAEJEON KOREA STAKE: (April 25, 2021) President — Yang Soo Jung, 55, Chungnam National University professor; succeeding Eung Jo Kim; wife, Eunjoo Park. Counselors — Lee Woo Young, 63, retired high school teacher; wife, Yongim Kim. Lee Gi Young, 52, Hyundai Motor Company manager; wife, I Jeonghwa.

DUCHESNE UTAH STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Shiloh Ervan Rhoades, 44, Ovintiv Inc. electrician; succeeding Jason E. Young; wife, Heather Hunsaker Rhoades. Counselors — Conwell Otto Ponath Jr., 53, Uintah Machine machinist; wife, Kleinne Nichole Lott Ponath. Bobby Lee Bird, 44, Moon Lake Electric Association lineman; wife, April Lynn Skewes Bird.

HOSPITALET SPAIN STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Germán Vargas Bruce, 54, García y Maroto Asesores S.A. labor adviser; succeeding Ferran Silvestre; wife, Cristina Reyes Jiménez. Counselors — Ricardo Daniel León Calderón, 61, Escola Xaloc English and French professor; wife, Elida América Cárdenas Rodríguez. César Hugo Barraza Macho, 39, facility manager; wife, Vanessa Lisett Murga Gotelli.

INDIANAPOLIS INDIANA NORTH STAKE: (April 11, 2021) President — Benjamin David Crockett, 41, Advanced Agrilytics director of strategy and business development, and Farmland Reserves lease portfolio manager; succeeding David S. Kinard; wife, Allison Briggs Crockett. Counselors — Walter Lee Harper, 57, Eli Lilly and Company engineer; wife, Carla Deniece Green Harper. James Dickson Williams, 45, Zoetis head of business insights and analytics, and Eli Lilly senior director of advanced analytics commercial; wife, Gina Ann Christensen Williams.

KAMPALA UGANDA SOUTH STAKE: (April 11, 2021) President — Ambrose Silva Kilama, 43, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facility manager and mission office assistant; succeeding Frederick M. Kamya; wife, Susan Kapiya Chitembo. Counselors — David Bwogi Kalibbala, 44, Worldwide Training College and Bronston Canadian Academy program coordinator and math specialist, MK Publishers Ltd. editor, and Lark Global Investments Ltd. managing director; wife, Sylvia Namukwaya Kalibbala. Ronald McDonald Omuya, 41, Kampala International University lecturer; wife, Mary Namatovu Omuya.

LAKE ELSINORE CALIFORNIA STAKE: (April 11, 2021) President — Ryan Clark Stevens, 40, Lake Elsinore Unified District teacher; succeeding Robert J. Wilson; wife, Amanda Noel Williams Stevens. Counselors — Harvey Etiterengel Olsingch, 46, Lake Elsinore Unified School District director of finance; wife, Carrie Elizabeth Crippen Olsingch. Raúl Esteves, 51, Murrieta Valley Univied School District director of maintenance and operations; wife, Martha Covarrubias Esteves.

MANTECA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Weste Kade Petersen, 47, Stanislaus Union School District elementary school principal; succeeding Douglas P. Maxfield; wife, April Emeline Stevens Petersen. Counselors — Kenneth Robert Brown, 55, Owen J. Brown & Associates president; wife, Allison Anderson Brown. Michael Joshua Hendricks, 50, Workday application software developer; wife, Kenna Michelle Mosley Hendricks.

MCALLEN TEXAS STAKE: (April 11, 2021) President — Nefi Israel Guzman Peñaflor, 46, Abri Healthcare executive director; succeeding J. Romeo Villarreal; wife, Martha Elena de Guzman de Anda Villarreal. Counselors — Roger Dee Rawlings, 50, Edinburg CISD certified athletic trainer; wife, Charlene Louise Spencer Rawlings. Gabriel Jara, 46, self-employed; wife, Christylee Martog Quinones Salinas Jara.

MONTGOMERY ALABAMA STAKE: (April 11, 2021) President — Jared Drew McLaughlin, 40, Montgomer Water Works & Sanitary Sewer Board chief engineer; succeeding Quinn S. Millington; wife, Jeannie Marie Plowman McLaughlin. Counselors — Gregory Ryan Spears, 43, STERIS Corporation manufacturing manager; wife, Rhonda Ann Swain Spears. Stephen McKay NeSmith Jr., 38, NeSmith and NeSmith P.C. partner; wife, Rachel Dawn Hutchison NeSmith.

OGDEN UTAH YSA 1ST STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Kenneth Deon Hahn, 61, Advanced Restoration owner; succeeding Scott O. Sykes; wife, Melanie Williamson Hahn. Counselors — Robert Mark Myers, 66, GOED Omega-3 controller; wife, Tamara Vance Myers. Scott Alan Jordan, 50, Equity Real Estate realtor; wife, Charlotte Doxey Jordan.

OKAYAMA JAPAN STAKE: (April 25, 2021) President — Shigemi Koyama, 48, Tsuyama 1st Hospital chief of anesthesiology; wife, Yoko Yamazaki Koyama. Counselors — Yamane Yasuhiro, 57, representative; wife, Yamane Kobayashi Fumiko. Yoshiya Baba, 33, MicroCraft K.K. overseas operation department; wife, Baba Neki Akie.

ORLANDO FLORIDA STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Keith Robert Waters, 59, Burr & Forman attorney and partner; succeeding Robin R. Smith; wife, Rebekah Ann Munns Waters. Counselors — Harold Baerga, 49, Smith Transportation director of sales; wife, Wendy Baerga. Anthony Thomas Craiker, 41, Trajector Disability and Myler Disability senior supervising attorney; wife, Jennifer Brough Craiker.

REXBURG IDAHO MARRIED STUDENT 1ST STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Bradley Earl Bailey, 57, Waxie Sanitary Supply driver and warehouse employee; succeeding Fernando R. Castro; wife, Kerri Lyn Wilding Bailey. Counselors — Michael John Long, 64, Electrolux Major Appliances district manager; wife, Janet Andersen Long. Kirk Merlyn Jolley, 60, self-employed CEO; wife, Laurie Kaye Sayer Jolley.

ROSARIO ARGENTINA WEST STAKE: (April 25, 2021) President — Cesar Raul Torricella, 50, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; succeeding Leandro J. Curaba; wife, Carolina Fernanda Ullua Torricella. Counselors — Nicolas Alejandro Carlini, 37, Primero Systems IT manager; wife, Jorgelina Natalia Arocha. Javier Andres Celada, 46, TUBOMEC Ingeniería SA quality control inspector; wife, Doris Ariadna Gevara Celada.

SALT LAKE PIONEER YSA STAKE: (April 25, 2021) President — James Wilson McConkie III, Workman Nydegger attorney, and Toronto Foundation board of directors; succeeding Thomas B. Morgan; wife, Laurel Springer McConkie. Counselors — David Lynn Brown, 50, Beehive Bonds surety agent; wife, Lynda Finau Brown. Stephen Eric Blake, 48, Targe lead software engineer; wife, Michelle Lundberg Blake.

SANDPOINT IDAHO STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Michael Taylor Strock, 45, Alliances Management director of operations and self-employed filmmaker and producer; succeeding Richard A. Ballard; wife, Kristin Jenielle Andersen Strock. Counselors — Robbe Durell Redford, 61, Hearthstone Village Assisted Living owner; wife, Julie Ann Snider Redford. Jed Everett Bateman, 44, Boundary Community Hospital pharmacy director; wife, Tomi Lynn Gernert Bateman.

SANTARÉM BRAZIL STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Elkson Lima Freitas, 36, CPC Renato Chaves, criminal expert; succeeding Odair Jose Castro de Lira; wife, Olgaci Figueira Ferreira Freitas. Counselors — Edinei Pereira Da Silva, 35, Tambasa Wholesaler sales representative, and Silva Psychology Clinic owner and psychologist; wife, Adriana Jeronimo de Freitas da Silva. Guilherme Silva Xavier, 27, salesperson; wife, Pammy Furtado Pereira Xavier.

SANTIAGO CHILE LA CISTERNA STAKE: (April 25, 2021) President — Guillermo Antonio Barraza Torrejon, 49, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; succeeding Lorenzo E. Norambuena; wife, Betsabe Carola de Barraza Espinoza Santander. Counselors — Ricardo Fernando Gutierrez Velasquez, 42, strategic relations manager; wife, Susan Graciela de Gutierrez Riquelme Lorca. Patricio Rafael Arce Arriagada, 41, Ministerio de Educación Chile computer engineer; wife, Maryely Karen Alfaro Pinto.

TEMPLE VIEW NEW ZEALAND STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Alfred Paul Daniels, 58, R&D Autos Ltd. office manager; succeeding John A. Kendall; wife, Winifred Doris Tenwolde Daniels. Counselors — Brett Karl Harris, 51, Royale Car Company sales associate; wife, Sandra Jane Cooke Harris. Richard Allistair Clayton Odgers, 38, ASB Bank national manager of customer experience and specialist industries; wife, Holly Maree Walmsley Odgers.