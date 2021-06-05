New leaders called to serve at Peru Missionary Training Center

The following missionary training center president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service when the MTC opens.

Scott T. Jackson and Ruthanne H. Jackson Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott T. Jackson, 68, and Ruthanne H. Jackson, Edgemont 1st Ward, Provo Utah Edgemont Stake: Perú Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Terry L. Wade and Sister Gina Wade. Brother and Sister Jackson served as a mission president and companion in the Spain Madrid Mission. Brother Jackson is a stake president and former bishop and missionary in the Colombia Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Elvon Gee Jackson and Mary Ellen Taylor Jackson.

Sister Jackson is a Relief Society activity coordinator and former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Portland, Oregon, to William Kay Hansen and Faun Hansen.