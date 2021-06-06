Read about these new stake presidencies called to serve around the world

Notices of new and reorganized stakes throughout the world.
Notices of new and reorganized stakes throughout the world. Credit: Deseret News graphic

ARAÇATUBA BRAZIL STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Bruno Henrique de Assis Mariano, 38, Aché pharmaceutical laboratory marketer; succeeding Fábio Antonio Giacomelli; wife, Juliana Andrade Mariano. Counselors — Luis Antonio Medeiros, 54, Bureau Veritas of Brazil MEI; wife, Francine Pimenta Pastor Medeiros. Dorival Rodrigues, 54, self-employed; wife, Maria José de Assis Rodrigues.

AUBURN CALIFORNIA STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Richard Eldon Juarez, 44, physician anesthesiologist; succeeding Christian T. Merrill; wife, Kristen Washburn Juarez. Counselors — Leslie Dean Forman, 61, Prospero Benefits partner; wife, Linda Marie Cox Forman. Michael Lawrence Jensen, 57, physician; wife, Becky Gibb Jensen.

CEDAR CITY UTAH CROSS HOLLOW STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Mark Willis Corry, 40, family physician; succeeding Vance K. Smith; wife, Krista Keate Corry. Counselors — Tyler Robert Albrecht, 44, Cedar View Pediatric Dentistry owner; wife, Laura Ellen Bonner Albrecht. Michael Shawn Barrick, 50, general dentist; wife, Amy Rebecca Adams Barrick.

CHATTANOOGA TENNESSEE STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Jason Jeffery Isaacson, 42, Spears, Moore, Rebman & Williams PC attorney and shareholder; succeeding John E. Griffey; wife, Jennifer Leigh Jones Isaacson. Counselors — Bruce Paul Tidwell, 56, Truist Bank senior credit officer; wife, Dana Genelle Wimpee Tidwell. Kurt Russell Johnson, 57, National Boiler Service Inc. owner and chief financial officer; wife, Shelley Leigh Jones Johnson.

CHILPANCINGO MEXICO STAKE: (April 25, 2021) President — Apolonio Laredo Castro, 59, state government department head; succeeding Fernando Calixto Cuevas; wife, Patricia de Laredo Sanchez. Counselors — Severiano Balbuena Soriano, 61, Secretary of Health of the State of Guerrero supervisor of works; wife, Judith de Balbuena Bernal. Florencio Calixto Galeana, 50, H. Municiap Council administrative director; wife, Maria Yenny de Calixto Castro.

FRESNO CALIFORNIA EAST STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Dylan Pingree Tanner, 47, Simple IVF Centers consultant and Verity Pharmaceuticals Inc. regional account manager; succeeding Dennis L. Nef; wife, Lori Ann Chandler Tanner. Counselors — Jared Coe Sannar, 44, Redox manager; wife, Bethany Anne Holmes Sannar. Todd Michael Dunning, 49, Motorola Solutions – Pelco director of product management; wife, Tracey Irene Merrill Dunning.

HOBART AUSTRALIA STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Timothy Robert Jack, 44, MyState Bank Limited treasury manager; succeeding Philip R. Smith; wife, Rebecca-Joy Anne Pawson Jack. Counselors — Matthew Ernest Jury, 43, Australian Taxation Office measurement and evaluation manager; wife, Kate Maree Docking Jury. Benjamin Heath Mitchell, 50, Mitchell Capital principal; wife, Rachel Emma Scott Mitchell.

HONG KONG CHINA NEW TERRITORIES STAKE: (March 14, 2021) President — Ping Tung Yu, 40, Network Guard Limited accountant; succeeding Hok On Chan; wife, Luo Qian Yong. Counselors — Pak Wai Fu, 44, former One Space 3D animator; wife, Lu Yayi. Sai Nign Shum, 53, Dah Chong Hong human resources employee; wife, Chen Fengli.

KEARNEY NEBRASKA STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Jared Michael Noorlander, 45, certified registered nurse anesthetist; succeeding Gene E. Carter; wife, Ralae Rampton Noorlander. Counselors — Benjamin Lawrence Dutton, 46, University of Nebraska-Lincoln engagement zone coordinator; wife, Janet LeeAnn Blomstedt Dutton. Hector Mario Rubio, 51, Rubio Read Estate and Property Management LLC broker and owner; wife, Maria Lourdes Arellano Rubio.

LAFAIETE BRAZIL STAKE: (April 25, 2021) President — Julio Cesar Sant’Ana Prado, 39, director; succeeding Erlenilde Sousa dos Santos; wife, Amanda do Prado Morais Pires. Counselors — Flavio Antonio Rocha, 35, Gerdau Açominas electrical technician; wife, Carolina Rodrigues de Andrade Rocha. Luiz Claudio Batista, 50, PMMG civil servant; wife, Maciene Aparecida Batista.

LAFAYETTE INDIANA STAKE: (May 16, 2021) President — Benjamin Bradley Dunford Sr., 50, Purdue University professor of management; succeeding Matthew A. Call; wife, Tamara Ballard Dunford. Counselors — William Travis Horton, 51, Purdue University professor; wife, Kareena Jensen Horton. Ronald William Ritchey, 59, National Fire Sprinkler Association Great Lakes field service coordinator; wife, Cherisse Diane Moore Ritchey.

LEWISVILLE TEXAS STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Lewis Leo Bird III, 57, At Home Group Inc. chairman and CEO; succeeding Jonathan G. Cannon; wife, Linda Coston Partridge Bird. Counselors — Steven Russell Woodland, 56, Ekahau vice president of sales; wife, Debbie Adams Woodland. Ryan Derrick Elmer, 40, Parkway Construction & Associates vice president of strategy and business development; wife, Brittany Lynn Terry Elmer.

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA SANTA MONICA STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Brian Craig Ames, 39, Goldman Sachs investment adviser; succeeding Levi W. Heath; wife, Emily May Hill Ames. Counselors — William Bruce Bolander Jr., 57, architect; wife, Bonny Brae Terrill Bolander. Trevor Kingsley Brazier, 49, LoCo chief operating officer and Jolt Delivery CEO; wife, Kristen Bird. 

PROVO UTAH GRANDVIEW STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Travis R Blackwelder, 48, BYU director of assessment and planning; succeeding Daniel D. Gagon, wife, Collette Bevan Blackwelder. Counselors — Brian Anderson Miles, 46, facilities manager; wife, Dezaree Burningham Miles. Robert Teiano Lesa, 52, physician assistant; wife, Kristen Shirley Lesa.

QUITO ECUADOR TURUBAMBA STAKE: (April 11, 2021) President — Diego Armando Guañuna Guamanarca, 36, Servicold owner; succeeding Ricardo J. Nieves; wife, Ana Gabriela Zambrano de Guañuna. Counselors — Julio Edison Vela Pazmiño, 60, SERVI.TE.R technologist; wife, Carmen Elena Vela Guamanzara. Wilson Gerardo Rivera Sanchez, 47, Edinun distributor; wife, Jenny Maria Peláez Estupiñan.

SANTAQUIN UTAH NORTH STAKE: (April 25, 2021) President — William Wright Morgan, 59, self-employed attorney and licensed clinical social worker; succeeding Kurt B. Stringham; wife, Beverly Spencer Morgan. Counselors — Daniel Allen Olson, 43, GlobalSim director of operations; wife, Sara Jane Strong Olson. Kelly Ervin Sonderegger, 63, Global Payments Integrated DevOps engineer; wife, Loralea Lebaron Sonderegger.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Emerson Rocha de Andrade, 49, DXC Technology delivery leader; succeeding Alexandre Ret; wife, Raquel Machado Gomes de Andrade. Counselors — Ultimo de Valois, 50, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints property manager; wife, Nayara Amaral Lima de Valois. Benjamin Rodrigues Braga Jr., 57, Brazil MTC supervisor O&M; wife, Christiana Silva Santos Braga.

VIÑA DEL MAR CHILE STAKE: (May 2, 2021) President — Alan Aaron Campos Gallardo, 37, DFV Engineering and Management technical inspector of works; succeeding Miguel A. Mercado Espinoza; wife, Camila Alexandra Araneda Alvarez. Counselors — Daniel Alejandro Martinez Salazar, 38, Equifax Dicom commercial manager; wife, Luz Adriana Martinez Amaya. Jaime Andres Zuñiga Henriquez, 49, freelance technician; wife, Nelly Eunice de Zuñiga Cortes.